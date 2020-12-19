(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Creston/O-M and East Atchison all posted third-place finishes in Saturday's KMAland wrestling action.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
AT SHENANDOAH
Atlantic-CAM finished second with 144.5 points while Savannah won the team title. Cael Pulido notched a title for the Trojans at 182 pounds.
East Mills' Tyler Prokop (138), Ryan Stortenbecker (145), Jackson Wray (160) and Jack Anderson (285) won titles for the Wolverines.
St. Albert's Camren Mardesen, Cael McLaren and Ben O'Neill (220) claimed titles along with Maryville's Kieren Watkins (195).
AT CARROLL
Clarinda finished third in their pool. The Cardinals fell to Ames 39-37 and Carroll 40-26, but beat Denison-Schleswig 45-24 and Pocahontas Area 36-33. Kaden Whipp, Tyler Raybourn and Crew Howard had perfect days for the Cardinals.
Denison-Schleswig went 0-4 on the day.
AT NORTH POLK
Red Oak went 1-3 on the day. The Tigers beat Forest City (36-28), but lost to BLCUW-SH (41-35), Carlisle (49-30) and North Polk (66-14)
AT WAUKEE
Harlan went 2-2 on the day. The Cyclones lost to Waukee (70-6) and Ballard (48-33). Their victories came over Ottumwa (43-36) and Sioux City North (43-36). Zane Bendorf went 5-0 for the Cyclones while Jesse Schwery, Jeremiah Davis and Luke Freund each won four matches.
AT CENTRAL DEWITT
Creston/O-M finished third as a team with 162.5 points. The Panthers had two runner-ups: Austin Evans (120) and Jackson Kinsella (195).
AT SOUTHEAST POLK
Atlantic-CAM and Lewis Central finished third and fourth respectively. Atlantic-CAM's lone win of the dual tournament came against Lewis Central (37-22). Joe Weaver and Kadin Stutzman went 3-0 for the Trojans.
AT JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL
East Atchison posted a third-place finish. The Wolves tallied 112 points and had three runner-ups. Braiden Wennihan (138), Aaron Schlueter (195) and Jayden Umbarger (220).
Southwest iowa's Kyle Kesterson was a champ at 138 while teammates Seth Ettleman (113) and Gabe Johnson (120).
AT RIDGE VIEW
Coon Rapids-Bayard was 1-3. Their lone dual win came via criteria over Sioux City West (31-30).
AT FORT DODGE
Jadyn Friedrichs paced Sioux City East's efforts with a third-place result at 106 pounds. The Black Raiders finished 11th as a team with 49 points.
at PELLA
Moravia scored 52 points to finish 10th. Dalton Ervin paced the Mo-Hawks with a runner-up finish at 106 pounds.
AT GRAND ISLAND
Ashland-Greenwood finished fifth win 89 points. They were led by runner-up finishes from Blaine Christo (120) and Treyton Tweton (138).
PLATTEVIEW GIRLS TOURNAMENT
Nebraska City's Azaria Ruby (117) and Cadence Moyer (190B) won titles. Platteview's Phoenix Jensen (132) was also a champion, as was Louisville's Daysha Jones.
AT CENTRAL CATHOLIC
Weeping Water finished 11th as a team. Nolan Blevins paced them with a runner-up performance at 145 pounds.
AT LOGAN VIEW
Syracuse finished sixth with 95.5 points. Burton Brandt was a champion for the Rockets.