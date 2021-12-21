(KMAland) -- Lewis Central beat Skutt, SBL went 2-0, Moravia had a big night at BGM and Syracuse was 1-1 in KMAland wrestling on Tuesday.
AT LEWIS CENTRAL
Lewis Central nabbed a win over Skutt Catholic in dual action on Tuesday. View the full results below.
Lewis Central 45 Skutt Catholic 36
LC winners: Braylon Kammrad, Christian Jake, Payton Ludington, Dillon Woods, Sam Barrientos, Carter Schorsch, Jacob Brewer, Derrik Gregory
AT DES MOINES EAST
Gabe Daniels, Jaymeson Vandervelde and Ryan Orteaga picked up a pair of wins for Abraham Lincoln on an 0-2 night for the Lynx.
ADM 45 Abraham Lincoln 30
AL winners: Gabe Daniels, Jaymeson Vandervelde, Ryan Orteaga, Trenton Silva, Carlos Andrade
Des Moines East 51 Abraham Lincoln 30
AL winners: Gabe Daniels, Jaymeson Vandervelde, Connor Hytrek, Dalton McCormick, Ryan Orteaga
AT SIOUX CENTER
Sergeant Bluff-Luton won a pair of duals at Sioux Center, getting 2-0 evenings from Zander Ernst, Tyler Schenkelberg, Garrett McHugh, Ethan Skoglund, Bo Koedam, Noah Parmelee, Ty Koedam and Hunter Steffans.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Sioux Center 24
SBL winners: Tyler Schenkelberg, Garrett McHugh, Kendra Berglund, Ethan Skoglund, Bo Koedam, Noah Parmelee, Ty Koedam, Hunter Steffans, Zander Ernst, Zayvion Ellington
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50 Spencer 21
SBL winners: Zander Ernst, Tyler Schenkelberg, Garrett McHugh, Reece Clausen, Ethan Skoglund, Bo Koedam, Noah Parmelee, Ty Koedam, Hunter Steffans
AT SIOUX CITY NORTH
Sioux City North went 1-2 on the night with a win over Sioux Central and losses to MOC-Floyd Valley and Hinton. Alex Soldati, Cayden Vollmer, Caleb Cruz, Logan Williams and Cole Bertrand all went 3-0 for the Stars.
MOC-Floyd Valley 42 Sioux City North 30
SCN winners: Alex Soldati, Cayden Vollmer, Caleb Cruz, Johnathan Goddard, Logan Williams, Cole Bertrand
Sioux City North 46 Sioux Central 33
SCN winners: Alex Soldati, Cayden Vollmer, Caleb Cruz, Logan Williams, Cameron Sorensen, Cole Bertrand, Desmond Grace, Reise Davis,
Hinton 36 Sioux City North 33
SCN winners: Alex Soldati, Caleb Cruz, Logan Williams, Cameron Sorensen, Cole Bertrand, Reise Davis
AT BGM
Moravia finished 4-1 at the BGM Holiday Duals, and Dalton Ervin led the way with a 5-0 mark.
Moravia 60 BGM 24
Moravia winners: Aiden Kelley, Keeton Ellison, Trenton Clayworth, Lane Kool, Connor Golston, Matthew McDanel, Dalton Ervin, Layla Ewing, Aiden Golston, Wyatt Hayes
Moravia 72 Colllins-Maxwell 12
Moravia winners: Peyton Robinson, Dalton Ervin, Layla Ewing, Aiden Golston, Calvin Walton, Aiden Kelley, Keeton Ellison, Lane Kool, Connor Golston, Cameron Nicoletto, Matthew McDanel
Moravia 72 Tripoli 12
Moravia winners: Wyatt Hayes, Aiden Kelley, Keeton Ellison, Trenton Clayworth, Noah Kok, Lane Kool, Connor Golston, Matthew McDanel, Peyton Robinson, Dalton Ervin, Layla Ewing, Aiden Golston
Moravia 43 WACO 36
Moravia winners: Dalton Ervin, Layla Ewing, Aiden Golston, Wyatt Hayes, Aiden Kelley, Noah Kok, Lane Kool, Connor Golston
Wilton 69 Moravia 9
Moravia winners: Lane Kool, Dalton Ervin
AT SYRACUSE
Syracuse went 1-1 in a pair of duals at home on Tuesday. Barret Brandt, Cy Petersen, Barrett Bischoff and Jackson Nordhues all went a perfect 2-0 on the night.
David City 45 Syracuse 27
Syracuse winners: Chance Buchanan, Barret Brandt, Cy Petersen, Barrett Bischoff, Jackson Nordhues
Syracuse 54 Twin River 28
Syracuse winners: Carter Wander, Colton Sprague, Jace Goebel, Caleb Caudill, Barret Brandt, Cy Petersen, Barrett Bischoff, Jackson Nordhues, Treyton Jones
AT PALMYRA
Lincoln Christian 66 Palmyra 12
Palmyra winners: Dedrick Dowding, Evan Bryan-Aldrich