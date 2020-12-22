Wrestling

(KMAland) -- Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson and Syracuse were in action on Tuesday in KMAland wrestling.

AT THOMAS JEFFERSON

Westside 66 Thomas Jefferson 18 

TJ winners: Alex Mendoz, Alex Navarrete, Miguel Cortez

Papillion-LaVista 72 Thomas Jefferson 12 

TJ winners: Ethan Bose, Mackinley Meisel

AT MILFORD 

David City 58 Syracuse 12 

Syracuse winners: Barret Brandt, Jackson Nordhues

Milford 51 Syracuse 24 

Syracuse winners: Jace Goebel, Barrett Bischoff, Burton Brandt, Zachary Burr

Syracuse 48 Twin River 24 

Syracuse winners: Caleb Caudill, Jace Goebel, Barret Brandt, Noah McKenzie, Barrett Bischoff, Burton Brandt, Chance Buchanan, Zachary Burr

