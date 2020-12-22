(KMAland) -- Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson and Syracuse were in action on Tuesday in KMAland wrestling.
AT THOMAS JEFFERSON
Westside 66 Thomas Jefferson 18
TJ winners: Alex Mendoz, Alex Navarrete, Miguel Cortez
Papillion-LaVista 72 Thomas Jefferson 12
TJ winners: Ethan Bose, Mackinley Meisel
AT MILFORD
David City 58 Syracuse 12
Syracuse winners: Barret Brandt, Jackson Nordhues
Milford 51 Syracuse 24
Syracuse winners: Jace Goebel, Barrett Bischoff, Burton Brandt, Zachary Burr
Syracuse 48 Twin River 24
Syracuse winners: Caleb Caudill, Jace Goebel, Barret Brandt, Noah McKenzie, Barrett Bischoff, Burton Brandt, Chance Buchanan, Zachary Burr