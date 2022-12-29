KMAland Wrestling
(KMAland) -- Johnson County Central went 1-1 in dual action on a light night of wrestling action in KMAland.

GIRLS: AT BEATRICE

Aleah Thomas and Lucia Campbell were 2-0 performers for the Bulldogs.

Beatrice 60 Auburn 9

AUB Winners: Aleah Thomas, Lucia Campbell

Waverly 30 Auburn 21

AUB Winners: Malia Stewart, Aleah Thomas, Lucia Campbell, Mia Gerdes

BOYS: AT BEATRICE

Auburn went 0-2 in dual action, but Owen Rowell won a pair of matches for the Bulldogs.

Beatrice 72 Auburn 12

 AUB Winners: Owen Rowell, Wyatt Rowell

Waverly 78 Auburn 6

AUB Winners: Owen Rowell

GIRLS: WINNEBAGO TOURNAMENT

Conestoga scored 51 points. Maggie Fiene led their efforts with a third-place finish at 145 pounds.

Johnson County Central’s Jocelyn Prado was a runner-up at 105 pounds.

Find the full results here.

BOYS: AT MALCOLM

Tucker Thomas, Christian Harrifeld and Terry Trew had 2-0 outings for Johnson County Central.

Johnson County Central 54 Malcom 16

JCC Winners: Joel Chavez, Tucker Thomas, Christian Harrifeld, Levi Boardman, Austin Goracke, Lee Xayaphonesongkham, Braiden Nichols, Terry Trew

Lincoln Christian 36 Johnson County Central 33

JCC Winners: Cameron Lowther, Tucker Thomas, Christian Harrifeld, Logan Topp, Levi Boardman, Terry Trew

