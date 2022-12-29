(KMAland) -- Johnson County Central went 1-1 in dual action on a light night of wrestling action in KMAland.
GIRLS: AT BEATRICE
Aleah Thomas and Lucia Campbell were 2-0 performers for the Bulldogs.
Beatrice 60 Auburn 9
AUB Winners: Aleah Thomas, Lucia Campbell
Waverly 30 Auburn 21
AUB Winners: Malia Stewart, Aleah Thomas, Lucia Campbell, Mia Gerdes
BOYS: AT BEATRICE
Auburn went 0-2 in dual action, but Owen Rowell won a pair of matches for the Bulldogs.
Beatrice 72 Auburn 12
AUB Winners: Owen Rowell, Wyatt Rowell
Waverly 78 Auburn 6
AUB Winners: Owen Rowell
GIRLS: WINNEBAGO TOURNAMENT
Conestoga scored 51 points. Maggie Fiene led their efforts with a third-place finish at 145 pounds.
Johnson County Central’s Jocelyn Prado was a runner-up at 105 pounds.
Find the full results here.
BOYS: AT MALCOLM
Tucker Thomas, Christian Harrifeld and Terry Trew had 2-0 outings for Johnson County Central.
Johnson County Central 54 Malcom 16
JCC Winners: Joel Chavez, Tucker Thomas, Christian Harrifeld, Levi Boardman, Austin Goracke, Lee Xayaphonesongkham, Braiden Nichols, Terry Trew
Lincoln Christian 36 Johnson County Central 33
JCC Winners: Cameron Lowther, Tucker Thomas, Christian Harrifeld, Logan Topp, Levi Boardman, Terry Trew