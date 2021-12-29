(KMAland) -- A pair of KMAland grapplers performed well at a star-studded girls tournament to highlight a light night of KMAland wrestling.
The Wonder Woman at Columbia (MO)
Southwest Valley's Adyson Lundquist (115) is into the semifinals after three pins. The junior stuck Kendall Young (Nixa, MO) in 3:13, Kailey Benson (Francis Howells, MO) in 5:44 and Julia Breeden (Liberty, MO) in 1:55.
Teammate Madeline McCoy (120) won a pair of matches on the backside, but was eliminated.
Fillmore Central Tournament
Louisville's Dedrick Dowding was second at 160 pounds to pace KMAland wrestlers. Palmyra's Evan Bryan-Aldrich was third at 285 pounds.