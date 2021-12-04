Wrestling
Photo: JCMoore Photography

(KMAland) -- Atlantic won a team title in Humboldt while LeMars and Nebraska City had strong dual showings in Friday's KMAland wrestling action. 

JOE FITCH INVITATIONAL AT HUMBOLDT

Atlantic won the tournament with 279 points. The Trojans received championship performances from Aiden Smith (106), Ethan Follmann (132), Kadin Stutzman (170) and Jarrett Armstrong (182) while Jarrett Hansen (126), Easton O’Brien (138), Brenden Casey (195) and Nathan Keiser (285) took second.

Kuemper finished fourth with 194.5 points. Riley Parkis (113), Shea Parkis (152) and Cal Wanninger (220) were champions.

BLACKHAWK DUALS AT HINTON

LeMars went 5-0 while Sioux City North was 0-5

LeMars 66 Cherokee, Washington 9

LeMars 51 Hinton 27

LeMars 60 MVAOCOU 24

LeMars 53 Sioux City North 18

LeMars 39 West Lyon 35

Cherokee, Washington 36 Sioux City North 30

Hinton 54 Sioux City North 18

MVAOCOU 54 Sioux City North 24

West Lyon 47 Sioux City North 23

ST JOSEPH CENTRAL GIRLS TOURNAMENT

East Atchison finished fifth with 36 points behind runner-up finishes from Brooklyn Wennihan (120) and Aly Wooten (194) Stanberry finished ninth with 26 points.

NEBRASKA CITY TOURNAMENT

Nebraska City won the dual tournament, going 5-0. View the Pioneers’ full results below.

Nebraska City 78 Bancroft Rosalie 6

Nebraska City 60 West Point-Beemer 15

Nebraska City 55 Omaha Bryan 21

Nebraska City 54 Bellevue East 27

Nebraska City 43 Millard North 30

Lexington 45 Plattsmouth 36

PLATT Winners: Bryce Neuin, Josh Colgrove, Cameron Aughenbaugh, Josh Adkins, Caleb Adkins, Eli Michel

COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW INVITE

Ashland-Greenwood finished fifth with 78 points. Blaine Christo was their lone champion at 132 pounds while Luke Lambert took second at 220.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.