(KMAland) -- Atlantic won a team title in Humboldt while LeMars and Nebraska City had strong dual showings in Friday's KMAland wrestling action.
JOE FITCH INVITATIONAL AT HUMBOLDT
Atlantic won the tournament with 279 points. The Trojans received championship performances from Aiden Smith (106), Ethan Follmann (132), Kadin Stutzman (170) and Jarrett Armstrong (182) while Jarrett Hansen (126), Easton O’Brien (138), Brenden Casey (195) and Nathan Keiser (285) took second.
Kuemper finished fourth with 194.5 points. Riley Parkis (113), Shea Parkis (152) and Cal Wanninger (220) were champions.
BLACKHAWK DUALS AT HINTON
LeMars went 5-0 while Sioux City North was 0-5
LeMars 66 Cherokee, Washington 9
LeMars 51 Hinton 27
LeMars 60 MVAOCOU 24
LeMars 53 Sioux City North 18
LeMars 39 West Lyon 35
Cherokee, Washington 36 Sioux City North 30
Hinton 54 Sioux City North 18
MVAOCOU 54 Sioux City North 24
West Lyon 47 Sioux City North 23
ST JOSEPH CENTRAL GIRLS TOURNAMENT
East Atchison finished fifth with 36 points behind runner-up finishes from Brooklyn Wennihan (120) and Aly Wooten (194) Stanberry finished ninth with 26 points.
NEBRASKA CITY TOURNAMENT
Nebraska City won the dual tournament, going 5-0. View the Pioneers’ full results below.
Nebraska City 78 Bancroft Rosalie 6
Nebraska City 60 West Point-Beemer 15
Nebraska City 55 Omaha Bryan 21
Nebraska City 54 Bellevue East 27
Nebraska City 43 Millard North 30
Lexington 45 Plattsmouth 36
PLATT Winners: Bryce Neuin, Josh Colgrove, Cameron Aughenbaugh, Josh Adkins, Caleb Adkins, Eli Michel
COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW INVITE
Ashland-Greenwood finished fifth with 78 points. Blaine Christo was their lone champion at 132 pounds while Luke Lambert took second at 220.