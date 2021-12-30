(KMAland) -- Southwest Valley's Adyson Lundquist performed well at Columbia while Syracuse took fourth at the Wood River Dual Tournament on Thursday.
AT WAVERLY
Beatrice 70 Auburn 9
AUB Winners: Harley Drier, Trenton Hall
Waverly 79 Auburn 0
AUB Winners: None
WOOD RIVER DUAL TOURNAMENT
Syracuse took fourth out of eight teams. The Rockets beat Amherst (40-36), Columbus Scotus (66-3) and suffered losses to Aquinas Catholic (72-6), Broken Bow (54-22) and Raymond Central (52-18).
Barret Brandt went 5-0 for the Rockets with five pins. Jace Goebel tallied four wins, all by fall.
AT LINCOLN CHRISTIAN
Lincoln Christian 48 Johnson County Central 30
JCC Winners: Brett Bohling, Cameron Lowther, Tucker Thomas, Phillip Kauffman, Christian Harrifeld.
Lincoln Lutheran 30 Johnson County Central 30
JCC Winners: Logan Topp, Brett Bohling, Cameron Lowther, Tucker Thomas, Christian Harrifeld
Malcolm 54 Johnson County Central 12
JCC Winners: Phillip Kauffman, Logan Topp
AT FALLS CITY
Falls City 60 Humboldt-TRS 18
FC Winners: Jaden Nolte, Kaleb Zulkoski, Quenton Adams, Ray Feek, Preston Buckminster, Wyatt Olberding, Robert Gilkerson, Kadyn Strecker, Cameron Schramm, Thomas Fields
WONDER WOMAN TOURNAMENT
Southwest Valley's Adyson Lundquist took third in the 38-wrestler 115-pound bracket. Lundquist suffered a one-point loss in the semifinals, but bounced back and took home bronze honors with a pin of Julia Breeden (Liberty) in the third-place match, marking the second time she beat Breeden in the tournament.