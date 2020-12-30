(KMAland) -- Palmyra and Weeping Water had individual champions at tournaments on Wednesday in KMAland wrestling.
Fillmore Central Holiday Tournament
Weeping Water placed 10th with 47.5 points while Palmyra had 39 in 11th. Louisville finished with 11 points in 16th.
Palmyra’s Dedrick Dowding won the 152-pound championship.
Winnebago Lady Indian Invitational
Weeping Water scored 65 points and placed fourth at the Winnebago Lady Indian Invitational. Johnson County Central placed 18th with 21 points, and Louisville ended up 22nd with 15 points.
Weeping Water’s Raelyn Wilson was the only area champion at 109 pounds.