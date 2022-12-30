(KMAland) -- The Louisville girls were third at Fillmore Central, Conestoga won two duals in Ord and Syracuse managed three dual wins in Wood River on Friday.
GIRLS: FILLMORE CENTRAL TOURNAMENT
Louisville finished third with 121.5 points. Payton Thiele (105) and Daysha Jones (155) were champions for the Lions.
Palmyra’s Bettie Chambers (110) was also a champion.
View the full results here.
BOYS: FILLMORE CENTRAL TOURNAMENT
Louisville was 11th with 47.5 points while Palmyra totaled 38 points to take 14th.
Peyton Welsh led Louisville’s efforts by finishing third at 106 pounds. Evan Bryan-Aldrich was third at 220 pounds for Palmyra.
Find the full results here.
BOYS: ORD DUAL TOURNAMENT
Conestoga finished second in their pool with a 2-1 record. Carter Plowman and Mason Serkiz highlighted the Cougars’ day with 3-0 outings.
Find full results here.
Conestoga 54 Hershey 18
CON winners: Trey Rodis, Gage Totilas, Evan Morrical, James Kansteiner, Collin Dufault, Ethan Avidano, Carter Plowman, Lucas Anderson, Mason Serkiz
Conestoga 60 Quad County Northeast 24
CON winners: Calum Jeys, Jace Thomas, Logan Christensen, James Kansteiner, Ethan Avidano, Scott Dufault, Carter Plowman, Lucas Anderson, Mason Serkiz
Central City 57 Conestoga 21
CON winners: Scott Dufault, Carter Plowman, Mason Serkiz, Gage Totilas
BOYS: WOOD RIVER HOLIDAY DUALS
Syracuse finished fifth after a 3-2 performance. Cy Petersen went 5-0 for the Rockets while Chance Buchanan, Tieran Cox, Carter Wander and Kaden Knacke went 4-1 on the day.
Amherst 45 Syracuse 33
SYR winners: Carter Wander, Caleb Caudill, Kaden Knake, Cy Petersen, Tayler Sears, Chance Buchanan
Broken Bow 65 Syracuse 18
SYR winners: Carter Wander, Cy Petersen, Tieran Cox
Syracuse 60 Scotus Catholic 21
SYR winners: Carter Wander, Colton Sprague, Kaden Knake, Tieran Cox, Cy Petersen, Tyler Sears, Brody Brandt, Treyton Jones, Hunter Holle, Chance Buchanan
Syracuse 69 Gibbon 10
SYR winners: Kaden Knake, Peyton DeMello, Ayden Swift, Tieran Cox, Cy Petersen, Brody Brandt, Treyton Jones, Hunter Holle, Chance Buchanan, Carter Wander, Caleb Caudill, Colton Sprague
Syracuse 48 Wood River 28
SYR winners: Peyton DeMello, Tieran Cox, Cy Petersen, Treyton Jones, Hunter Holle, Chance Buchanan, Caleb Caudill, Colton Sprague, Kaden Knaek