(KMAland) -- Atlantic-CAM and Nebraska City won championships on Friday in KMAland wrestling action.
Joe Fitch Invitational
Atlantic-CAM scored 236 points to win the Joe Fitch Invitational in Humboldt. Kuemper Catholic placed sixth with 130 points.
Atlantic-CAM’s Ethan Follmann (120), Joe Weaver (126) and Kadin Stutzman (170) all won championships to lead the Trojans.
Riley and Shea Parkis were champions at 106 and 145, respectively, for Kuemper.
Friday Night Fracas
Nebraska City beat Bellevue East (66-17), Millard North (39-27), Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur (78-6), West Point-Beemer (63-9) and Omaha Bryan (57-17) for a perfect 5-0 record at the Friday Night Fracas.
Yutan Dual Invite
Johnson County Central ended up with a fourth place finish in falling to Yutan (72-6), Crete (66-6) and Guardian Angels Central Catholic (36-24).