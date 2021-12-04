(KMAland) -- Treynor won their home meet while Clarinda was victorious at Nodaway Valley and Creston took first at Dallas Center-Grimes on Saturday.
BOB AREHART MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL AT FRIEND
Shenandoah posted a seventh-place finish with 86 points. Owen Laughlin (145) paced the Mustangs with a runner-up finish.
WEST DELAWARE TOURNAMENT
Red Oak tallied 93.5 points to take ninth. Brandon Erp (113) and Dawson Bond (160) were runners-up.
DCG MUSTANG INVITATIONAL
Creston edged Dallas Center-Grimes by 5.5 points to take first. Triston Barncastle (145) was their lone champion while Lincoln Keeler (120) was a runner-up.
Lewis Central scored 21 points to finish 14th.
DAN HILL INVITATIONAL AT HARLAN
Winterset took the team title with 240 points while Logan-Magnolia was 2nd with 207. The Panthers received championships from Corbin Reisz (120), Wyatt Reisz (152) and Gavin Maguire (160). Gavin Kiger (106), Tarick Rower (132), Sean Thompson (138) and Jordan Kerger (170) were runners-up.
Glenwood finished third with 178 points, led by titles from VInny Mayberry (113), Matthew Beem (126), CJ Carter (195) and Trent Patton (220).
Abraham Lincoln’s Jaymeson Vandervelde (106) and Harlan’s Luke Musich (132) were also champions.
COACH RILEY INVITATIONAL AT NODAWAY VALLEY
Clarinda edged Knoxville with 211 points. The Cardinals had four champions: Kaden Whipp (106), Kale Downey (145), Jase Wilmes (195) and Logan Green (285).
Nodaway Valley was fourth, led by titles from Jaxon Christensen (138) and Caelen DeVault (182).
AHSTW’s Kayden Baxter (152), Mount Ayr’s Jaydon Knight (170) and Central Decatur’s Tegan Carson (220) were also champs.
TREYNOR TOURNAMENT
The Cardinals were victorious at their home meet with 218.5 points. Tyson McCain (132), Brad Stock (145), Danny Kinsella (152), Caleb Iliff (160), Jacob Pote (182), Levi Young (195) and Daniel Gregory (285) entertained their home crowd with championships.
St. Albert finished fourth with 116 points, led by a championship from Zach Williams at 120 pounds.
Southwest Iowa’s Seth Ettleman (113) and Red Oak’s Joshua LeRette (126) also took home titles.
VERN EKFELT INVITATIONAL AT OMAHA NORTH
Tri-Center claimed fourth with 97 points. Tanner Nelson (152) and Brecken Freeberg (182) won titles for the Trojans while Taylor Conn (113) and Ethan Flaharty (132) were second in their respective classes.
Falls City’s Wyatt Olberding was a champion at 138 pounds to lead them to sixth-place day while Daphne Stephens won the girls bracket at 138.
BENNINGTON INVITATIONAL
Missouri Valley finished fourth with 115.5 points. The Big Reds did not have a champion, but did post three silver-medal performances: Eli Becerra (113), Cody Gilpin (160) and Connor Murray (285).
Auburn posted 30 points to take eighth in the 10-team field.
Underwood paced KMAland teams with a fourth-place finish by accruing 170.5 points. Gable Porter (132) claimed a title while Lucas Bose (113), Hagen Heistand (145) and Carter Davis (195) were second-place finishers. The Eagles finished one point ahead of Sergeant Bluff-Luton, who was led by Zander Ernst’s second-place day at 152 pounds.
Riverside was 10th with 60.5 points.
DENNIS FIELD INVITATIONAL AT WOODWARD-GRANGER
Martensdale-St. Marys took third with 106 points behind Woodward-Granger and Roland-Story despite having zero champions. Christian Choate paced the Blue Devils with a second-place output at 132 pounds while Conor Cassady (138), Sampson Henson (160) and Logan Wearmouth (170) were third.
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas was close behind in fourth. Logan Montgomery was the champion at 170 and Kael Ciakowski took second at 113.
OKOBOJI TOURNAMENT
Bishop Heelan finished seventh with 82.5 points. Liam Cleary led their efforts with a runner-up medal at 182 pounds.
BILL REX INVITATIONAL AT PEKIN
Moravia scored 90.5 points to place fifth. Connor Golston (170) was their lone champion while Aiden Golston (120) took second.
LONE JACK TOURNAMENT
East Atchison finished 11th with 57 points. Aaron Schlueter paced their efforts with a runner-up day at 195 pounds.
RAY STOCKDALE INVITATIONAL AT KNOB NOSTER
Stanberry finished 10th with 20 points. Austin Colvin was the champion at 285 pounds.
COZAD INVITATIONAL
Plattsmouth finished fifth with 93.5 points. Josh Adkins scored 25 points for the Blue Devils while Cameron Aughenbaugh and Josh Colgrove accounted for 18 and 15.5 points, respectively.
CONESTOGA COUGAR CLASSIC
Syracuse finished second with 173 points, 12 behind Logan View. Colton Sprague (113) and Cy Petersen (152) were champs while Jace Goebel (126), Owen Wander (182).
Conestoga’s Keaghon Chini (132) and Carter Plowman (145) were champs to lead them to a fourth-place finish.