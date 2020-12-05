(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr was victorious in Nodaway Valley while Treynor won their host tournament.
Harlan Tournament
Logan-Magnolia finished second behind Winterset with 235.5 points. Glenwood was third, Harlan fourth and Denison-Schleswig fifth.
Area champions included Glenwood's Vinny Mayberry (106) and Tate Mayberry (182), Harlan's Luke Freund (113), Jesse Schwery (195) and Jeremiah Davis (220), Logan-Magnolia's Sean Thompson (126), Hagen Heistand (132) Wyatt Reisz (145), Briar Reiz (152), Gavin Maguire (160) and Rex Johnsen (285).
Dallas Center-Grimes Tournament (Creston/O-M)
Creston/O-M finished third in the dual tournament with a 3-2 record. They notched wins over ADM (56-13), Carroll (50-27) and Oskaloosa (57-15).
Nodaway Valley Tournament
Mount Ayr scored 147.5 points for the title. Clarinda was second, Bedford-Lenox fifth.
Drew Ehlen (106), Jarrett Webb (113), Bryce Shaha (132) Trae Ehlen (145), and Jaydon Knight (152) claimed titles for the Raiders. Clarinda's lone champion was Cole Ridnour at 195. Bedford-Lenox's Devin Whipple won the 285 pound bracket while Central Decatur's Zander Reed (160) and Dakota Boswell (182) were also champions.
Treynor Tournament
Treynor edged Panorama by three points to win their own tournament. Noah Nelson (138), Duncan Clark (145), Carson Burhenne (152) and Corey Coleman (195) claimed crowns. Zach Williams (113) and John Helton (132) were champions for St. Albert. East Mills had four champions: Tyler Prokop (138), Jackson Wray (160), Brody Gordon (182) and Jack Anderson (285). Layne Ettleman (106) was a champ for Southwest Iowa.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tournament
Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished second as a team while Underwood was third. Underwood's Gable Porter was the champion at 113.
West Sioux Tournament (Sioux City North)
Sioux City North finished second as a team with 168.5 points. Nick Walters (126) Reise Davis (170) and Callen Grant (285) claimed titles for the Stars.
Conestoga Tournament
Syracuse finished first with 188 points. Champions for the Rockets included Caleb Caudill (113), Barret Brandt (126), Burton Brandt (182) and Zach Burr (285). Weeping Water was sixth with 71.5 points. Nolan Blevins led them with a title at 152.
Bennington Tournament (Auburn, Missouri Valley)
Missouri Valley paced area finishers with a fifth-place finish. Eli Beccerra was their lone champ at 106 pounds.