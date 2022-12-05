(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central girls wrestling team had a nice showing at the Council Bluffs Girls Wrestling Showdown on Monday.
GIRLS: Council Bluffs Girls Wrestling Showdown
Lewis Central ended with five champions: Ava McNeal (100 Gold), Maya Humlicek (110 Gold), Sophie Barnes (130 Gold), Espie Almazan (145 Gold) and Dana Swedensky (170 Gold).
Denison-Schleswig had three champions: Angie Rivera (135 Gold), Aremy Santos (145 Bronze) and Claire Miller (155 Bronze)
Glenwood received championship outings from Emily Lundvall (125 Gold) and Tala Abukhait (155 Bronze).
Southwest Iowa and Treynor also had two champs apiece. Clara Sapienza (140 Gold) and Tatiana Orozco (170 Silver) won brackets for Southwest Iowa. Emma Miller (105 Gold) and Andyn White (125 Silver) won titles for Treynor.
Check out the rest of the KMAland champions below and the full brackets here.
115 Gold: Kambry Gordon (Clarinda)
130 Silver: Chloe Wieland (Council Bluffs)
145 Silver: Kailey Blocker (Shenandoah)
155 Silver: Nancy Bowman (Logan-Magnolia)
235: Bella Canada (AHSTW)
GIRLS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors Lady Invitational
LeMars was third with 150 points. Keira Hessenius (110) was their lone champion. The host Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished fourth. Kendra Berglund won the 125-pound bracket for the Warriors.
Sioux City North’s Elizabeth Rubio (140) and Missouri Valley’s Nicole Olson (155) were also champions.
Find the full results here.
BOYS: At West Sioux
Bryson Hansen and Evan Tweet had two-win performances for Sioux City West in their 0-3 day.
West Sioux 60 Sioux City West 24
SCW Winners: Bryson Hansen, Daniel Meza, Evan Tweet, Zac Finzen, Christopher Ruiz, Gael Diaz Pedroza
Western Christian 42 Sioux City West 24
SCW Winners: Jackson Hansen, Evan Tweet, Jesse Henn, Bryson Hansen
Westwood 78 Sioux City West 6
SCW Winners: Kaden Buss