(KMAland) -- It was a big Friday of wrestling with tournaments at Riverside, Central Decatur, MVAOCOU, Bellevue West and Raymond Central and the CB Wrestling Classic.
Check out the full rundown from Friday's KMAland wrestling below.
RIVERSIDE GIRLS TOURNAMENT
Southwest Iowa and Denison-Schleswig both had four champions at the Riverside Girls Wrestling Tournament on Friday.
Kayleanna Renshaw (135B), Clara Sapienza (140), Emily Kesterson (155) and Madison Hensley (170A) all won for Southwest Iowa while Angie Rivera (135C), Aremy Santos (145B), Claire Miller (155B) and Taylor Totten (190A) claimed titles for Denison-Schleswig.
Riverside’s Molly Allen (125), Macy Woods (130B) and Paola Gonzalez (155A) won their brackets while SWAT’s Maddie McCoy (115B), Grace Britten (170) and Ellen Gerlock (190) won theirs. Kuemper Catholic’s Grace Hoffman (110), Sadie Smith (115A) and Kayla Wiskus (120A) took titles of their own.
Creston had a pair of champions in Hope Woods (100A) and Grace Keeler (130A), and Logan-Magnolia also had two in Mariah Nolting (140A) and Nancy Bowman (145). Audubon’s Laura McCarville (125A), Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Keylee Jesionowski (125C) and AHSTW’s Bella Canada (235) were other champions.
View the complete results from the tournament here.
COUNCIL BLUFFS WRESTLING CLASSIC
Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored 114.5 points on the opening day of the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic on Friday to sit in fifth place. Glenwood has 90.5 and is tied for 10th
Abraham Lincoln’s Jaymeson VanderVelde (106), Lewis Central’s Carter Schorsch (113) and Braylon Kammrad (182), Atlantic’s Aidan Smith (113) and Brenden Casey (195), Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Ethan Skoglund (120), Bo Koedam (132), Ty Koedam (145), Garrett McHugh (195) and Sean Zimmerman (285), Underwood’s Lucas Bose (126) and Gable Porter (132), Glenwood’s Matt Beem (132), Tate Mayberry (152), CJ Carter (195) and Mason Koehler (220), Plattsmouth’s Mathew Zitek (170) and Treynor’s Dan Gregory (285) have all advanced to the second round of their respective bracket.
On the girl’s side, here are the area girls that have assured themselves of at least a top-eight finish:
Espie Almazan, Lewis Central (145)
Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central (125)
Kendra Berglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (120)
Jocelyn Buffum, Missouri Valley (235)
Jocelyn Davis, Nebraska City (125)
Aili Denman, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (140)
Cierra Elderbaum, Lewis Central (110)
Emerson Gregg, Treynor (130)
Lea Gute, Missouri Valley (125)
Maya Humlicek, Lewis Central (105)
Mahri Manz, Lewis Central (140)
Ryley Marcum, Missouri Valley (145)
Ava McNeal, Lewis Central (100)
Nicole Olson, Missouri Valley (155)
Heart Riosa, Nebraska City (100)
Maya Rivas, Glenwood (140)
Daniela Salinas, Council Bluffs (100)
Rylee Stracke, Nebraska City (120)
Dana Swedensky, Lewis Central (170)
Lila Walding, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (115)
Kalen Westerfield, Underwood (190)
Andyn White, Treynor (125)
Check out the complete results from the tournament linked here.
DAN CHRISTENSEN INVITATIONAL AT CENTRAL DECATUR
Red Oak had 104.5 points and finished sixth at Central Decatur. Southeast Warren was 8th and Martensdale-St. Marys took 10th. Wayne, Central Decatur, Mount Ayr and Bedford also competed at Central Decatur.
Kyler Sandholm (126) and Dawson Bond (160) of Red Oak won individual championships while Mount Ayr’s Brock Shaha (106) also took an individual bracket.
View the complete results linked here.
MVAOCOU KINGSBURY INVITATIONAL
Denison-Schleswig placed third with 153 points at the MVAOCOU Kingsbury Invitational. Sioux City East was fifth with 128.
Both Denison-Schleswig and Sioux City East had one individual champion with Jaxson Hildebrand winning at 220 for the Monarchs and Danny Cleveland taking the 113-pound championship for the Black Raiders.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
BELLEVUE WEST INVITATIONAL
Johnson County Central finished with 53.5 points in 10th place at Bellevue West. Both Christian Harrifeld and Juan Ceballos had team-high third-place finishes at 285 and 285J, respectively.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
RAYMOND CENTRAL DUALS TOURNAMENT
Conestoga finished third and Weeping Water was sixth at the Raymond Central Duals Tournament.
Conestoga beat West Point-Beemer (48-33), Douglas County West (72-6) and Scotus Central Catholic (54-24) and lost to Bishop Neumann (37-36) and Raymond Central (48-34). Weeping Water was a winner over Platteview (42-36) and Douglas County West (72-12) and fellow to Raymond Central (70-12), Scotus Central Catholic (54-30) and West Point-Beemer (45-36).
Conestoga’s Logan Christensen, Asher Koehnen and Gage Totilas and Weeping Water’s Lukas Gage all had 30 team points to tie for the top number among the wrestlers on Friday.
View the complete results linked here.