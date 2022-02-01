(KMAland) -- Southwest Iowa went 2-0 while Rock Port and Conestoga also picked up dual wins in KMAland wrestling on Tuesday.
AT ROCK PORT
Southwest Iowa went 2-0 with wins over East Mills and Rock Port while the host Bluejays nabbed one win on the night. Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson, Cade Smith, Kyle Kesterson, Hadley Reilly, Brexton Roberts, Samuel Daly, Chance Roof and Andreas Buttry all went 2-0 for the Warriors. Aricin Weber and Colten Stevens were 2-0 for Rock Port, and East Mills’ Ryan Stortenbecker and Brodyn Wray were also 2-0. Full results:
Southwest Iowa 60 East Mills 16
SWI winners: Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson, Cade Smith, Kyle Kesterson, Hadley Reilly, Christian Mayer, Brexton Roberts, Samuel Daly, Chance Roof, Andreas Buttry
East Mills winners: Andrew Laramy, Ryan Stortenbecker, Brodyn Wray
Southwest Iowa 70 Rock Port 12
SWI winners: Gabe Johnson, Cade Smith, Philip Gardner, Kyle Kesterson, Dawson Erickson, Kurt Speed, Hadley Reilly, Brexton Roberts, Samuel Daly, Chance Roof, Andreas Buttry, Seth Ettleman
Rock Port winners: Aricin Weber, Colten Stevens
Rock Port 36 East Mills 17
Rock Port winners: Caleb Lucas, Trenton Wallace, Lane Mason, Aricin Weber, Colten Stevens, Christian Sticken
East Mills winners: Ryan Stortenbecker, Tyler Prokop, Brodyn Wray
AT KNOXVILLE
Martensdale-St. Marys dropped a pair of duals to Carlisle and Knoxville. Sampson Henson led the Blue Devils with a 2-0 night. Results below:
Carlisle 75 Martensdale-St. Marys 6
MSTM winners: Sampson Henson
Knoxville 52 Martensdale-St. Marys 22
MSTM winners: Johnnie Cassady, Sampson Henson, Logan Wearmouth, Aidan Laird
AT CENTRAL LYON
Heelan took a non-conference dual loss to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. Check out the results below:
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 49 Bishop Heelan Catholic 27
Heelan winners: Jackson Kinnetz, Sir Brandon Watts, Jake McGowan, Carter Aldrich, Ethan DeLeon
AT MOC-FLOYD VALLEY
LeMars dropped a tight battle to MOC-Floyd Valley in non-conference dual action. Check out the results below:
MOC-Floyd Valley 37 LeMars 36
LeMars winners: Ayden Hoag, Aiden Kramer, Brock Hessenius, Kirsten Tyler, Conner Peterson, Alex Allen, Camden Feuerhelm
AT PLATTSBURG
Maryville dropped duals to Plattsburg and South Harrison. Tucker Turner, Zeke Adamson and Kort Watkins all put together 2-0 evenings for the Spoofhounds. Results below:
Plattsburg 39 Maryville 28
Maryville winners: Aikley Nicholson, Zeke Adamson, Kort Watkins, Tanner Turner, Tucker Turner
South Harrison 39 Maryville 22
Maryville winners: Tucker Turner, Preston Adwell, Zeke Adamson, Kort Watkins
AT CONESTOGA
Conestoga was a winner in dual action over Tekamah-Herman. Results:
Conestoga 42 Tekamah-Herman 33
Conestoga winners: Collin Dufault, Carter Plowman, Gage Totilas, Calum Jeys, Logan Christensen, Keaghon Chini, Ethan Avidano