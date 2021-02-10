District Wrestling

(KMAland) -- LeMars dropped their first round dual at the Class 3A regional duals on Wednesday. Check out the full rundown from all regional duals across the state.

Class 3A Regional Dual

At Fort Dodge

First round: Indianola 49 LeMars 18

Final: Fort Dodge 42 Indianola 26

At Bettendorf 

Epworth, Western Dubuque 34 Cedar Falls 32

Bettendorf 62 Epworth, Western Dubuque 10

At Linn-Mar 

Dubuque Hempstead 44 Pella 30

Linn-Mar 37 Dubuque Hempstead 31

At North Scott 

Iowa City West 44 Pleasant Valley 20

North Scott 48 Iowa City West 31

At Norwalk 

Ankeny 54 Ottumwa 24

Ankeny 43 Norwalk 28

At Southeast Polk 

Dowling Catholic 51 Johnston 24

Southeast Polk 52 Dowling Catholic 21

At Waukee 

Ankeny Centennial 49 Dallas Center-Grimes 12

Waukee 81 Ankeny Centennial 0

At Waverly-Shell Rock 

Cedar Rapids Prairie 39 Cedar Rapids Xavier 29

Waverly-Shell Rock 70 Cedar Rapids Prairie 7

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.