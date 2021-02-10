(KMAland) -- LeMars dropped their first round dual at the Class 3A regional duals on Wednesday. Check out the full rundown from all regional duals across the state.
Class 3A Regional Dual
At Fort Dodge
First round: Indianola 49 LeMars 18
Final: Fort Dodge 42 Indianola 26
At Bettendorf
Epworth, Western Dubuque 34 Cedar Falls 32
Bettendorf 62 Epworth, Western Dubuque 10
At Linn-Mar
Dubuque Hempstead 44 Pella 30
Linn-Mar 37 Dubuque Hempstead 31
At North Scott
Iowa City West 44 Pleasant Valley 20
North Scott 48 Iowa City West 31
At Norwalk
Ankeny 54 Ottumwa 24
Ankeny 43 Norwalk 28
At Southeast Polk
Dowling Catholic 51 Johnston 24
Southeast Polk 52 Dowling Catholic 21
At Waukee
Ankeny Centennial 49 Dallas Center-Grimes 12
Waukee 81 Ankeny Centennial 0
At Waverly-Shell Rock
Cedar Rapids Prairie 39 Cedar Rapids Xavier 29
Waverly-Shell Rock 70 Cedar Rapids Prairie 7