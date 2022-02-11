(KMAland) -- Check out a rundown from the opening day of district wrestling in Missouri and Nebraska.
Missouri Class 1 District 4 at Mid-Buchanan
Six KMAland wrestlers are into the semifinals of their respective brackets in Missouri Class 1 District 4.
Rock Port’s Caleb Lucas (120) and Colten Stevens (182), North Andrew’s Mattox Sybert (106) and Dawson Fansher (126), Stanberry’s Austin Colvin (285) and Aaron Schlueter of East Atchison (195) are all two wins away from district titles.
View the complete results from the opening day of the tournament linked here.
Missouri Class 2 District 4 at Excelsior Springs
Drew Spire and Kort Watkins are leading the way for the Spoofhounds following the first day at the Missouri Class 2 District 4 tournament.
Spire is into the semifinals at 170 while Watkins is in at 285. View the complete results from the opening day of the tournament linked here.
Nebraska Class B District 1 at Nebraska City
Nebraska City had a strong opening day at their home district tournament, placing 10 into the semifinals.
Drew Weddle (106), Carlos Prados (120), Gabe Hartman (132), Andres Pro (138), Bayler Poston (145), Cael Kreifel (152), Hayden Schalk (160), Logan Hobbs (170), Connor Neumeister (195) and Mikah Ruiz (220) are all into the semis. Auburn’s Brad Hall is also in at 160.
View the complete results from the opening day of the tournament linked here.
Nebraska Class B District 2 at Aurora
Both Plattsmouth and Ashland-Greenwood showed strong in the opening day of the Class B District 2 tournament.
Semifinalists for the Blue Devils are Cael Nielsen (120), Logan Wooten (138), Mathew Zitek (160), Josh Colgrove (170), Cameron Aughenbaugh (182) and Josh Adkins (195) while A-G’s Austyn Cote (126), Blaine Christo (132), Ty Beetison (145), Trenton Teton (152) and Luke Lambert (220) are also in the semis.
View the complete results from the opening day of the tournament linked here.
Nebraska Class C District 1 at Madison
Syracuse has five semifinalists at the Class C District 1 Tournament in Madison. The Rockets landed Jace Goebel (120), Barret Brandt (138), Cy Petersen (145), Owen Wander (170) and Jackson Nordhues (195) in the semis.
View the complete results from the opening day of the tournament linked here.
Nebraska Class C District 2 at Oakland-Craig
Conestoga and Falls City both had strong showings in the opening day of the C-2 District Tournament.
Conestoga’s Asher Koehnen (106), Keaghon Chini (126), Carter Plowman (145), Lucas Anderson (160) and Gage Totilas (195), and Falls City’s Wyatt Olberding (138), Thomas Fields (195) and Jaden Nolte (285) are all semifinalists.
View the complete results from the opening day of the tournament linked here.
Nebraska Class C District 3 at Centennial
Johnson County Central’s Brett Bohling and Christian Harrifeld are both semifinalists for the Thunderbirds at the C-3 meet at Centennial. Bohling is in at 152 while Harrifeld advanced at 285.
View the complete results from the opening day of the tournament linked here.
Nebraska Class D District 1 at Maxwell
Palmyra has two semifinalists following the opening day of the D-1 district tournament. Dedrick Dowding and Evan Bryan-Aldrich are both two wins from a district title at 152 and 220, respectively.
View the complete results from the opening day of the tournament linked here.
Nebraska Class D District 2 at Pleasanton
Weeping Water placed one wrestler in the semifinals following the opening day of wrestling at the D-2 tournament.
Caelen Wipf advanced to the 106-pound semifinals on Friday. View the complete results from the opening day of the tournament linked here.