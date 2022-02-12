(KMAland) -- It was a big day for high school wrestling in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska with KMAland claiming 134 state tournament spots. Check out the full rundown below.
Iowa Class 1A District 5 at Pleasantville
Nodaway Valley qualified three for the state tournament while Mount Ayr picked up two state qualifiers. The Wolverines were the highest finishing team from the area with a fifth place standing and 58 points. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
All area qualifiers are listed below.
106: Brock Shaha, Mount Ayr (1st)
132: Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley (1st)
138: Jaxon Christensen, Nodaway Valley (2nd)
170: Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr (1st)
182: Caelen DeVault, Nodaway Valley (2nd)
Iowa Class 1A District 6 at Underwood (On KMAX-Stream)
Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
All area qualifiers are listed below.
106: Molly Allen, Underwood (1st); Davis Bramman, Riverside (2nd)
113: Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley (2nd)
120: Blake Allen, Underwood (1st); Chase England, Bedford-Lenox (2nd)
126: Jace Rose, Riverside (1st); Dylan Stein, Bedford-Lenox (2nd)
132: Gable Porter, Underwood (1st); Taven Moore, Riverside (2nd)
138: Stevie Barnes, Underwood (1st); Hayden Fischer, AHSTW (2nd)
145: Hagen Heistand, Underwood (1st); Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills (2nd)
152: Nolan Moore, Riverside (1st); David Helton, St. Albert (2nd)
160: Caleb Iliff, Treynor (1st); Garrison Gettler, AHSTW (2nd)
170: Denver Pauley, AHSTW (1st); Bradlee Grantz, Southwest Valley (2nd)
182: Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center (1st); Jake Cox, Bedford-Lenox (2nd)
195: Carter Davis, Underwood (1st); Nate Jorgenson, AHSTW (2nd)
220: Cooper Nielsen, Audubon (1st); Henry Lund, AHSTW (2nd)
285: Easton Eledge, Underwood (1st); Daniel Gregory, Treynor (2nd)
Iowa Class 1A District 7 at Wapello
Moravia advanced two on to the state tournament. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
All area qualifiers are listed below.
106: Dalton Ervin, Moravia (2nd)
120: Aiden Golston, Moraviva (2nd)
Iowa Class 1A District 8 at West Monona
Logan-Magnolia led the way in Onawa with six state qualifiers while Missouri Valley and Kuemper Catholic had four qualifiers each. The Panthers claimed a district championship with 116 points. Missouri Valley was second with 83. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
All area qualifiers are listed below.
106: Gavin Kiger, Logan-Magnolia (2nd)
113: Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley (1st); Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (2nd)
120: Riley Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (2nd)
132: Riley Radke, Missouri Valley (2nd)
138: Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
145: Jake Irlbeck, Kuemper Catholic (2nd)
152: Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (1st); Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (2nd)
160: Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
182: Gage Clausen, Missouri Valley (2nd)
195: Brek Boruff, Missouri Valley (2nd)
220: Cal Wanninger, Kuemper Catholic (2nd)
285: Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
Iowa Class 2A District 2 at Glenwood (On KMA 960)
Find the complete recap from Ryan Matheny at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
All area qualifiers are listed below.
106: Aiden Smith, Atlantic-CAM (1st)
113: Vincent Mayberry, Glenwood (1st); Seth Ettleman, Southwest Iowa (2nd)
126: Matthew Beem, Glenwood (1st); Ethan Follmann, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
132: Easton O’Brien, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
138: Austin Evans, Creston (2nd)
145: Triston Barncastle, Creston (1st); Kale Downey, Clarinda (2nd)
152: Brian South, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
160: Dawson Bond, Red Oak (1st); Karson Downey, Clarinda (2nd)
170: Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM (1st)
182: Zane Bendorf, Harlan (1st); Jase Wilmes, Clarinda (2nd)
195: CJ Carter, Glenwood (1st); Brenden Casey, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
220: Tegan Carson, Central Decatur (1st); Tyler Binning, Clarke/Murray (2nd)
285: Logan Green, Clarinda (1st); Quinten Fuller, Creston (2nd)
Iowa Class 2A District 6 at Sioux Center
Sergeant Bluff-Luton had another big day with eight wrestlers qualifying for state. The Warriors also claimed a district championship with 148 points on the day. Bishop Heelan Catholic had two advance to Des Moines. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
All area qualifiers are listed below.
106: Ethan Skoglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
126: Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
132: Noah Parmelee, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
138: Sir Brandon Watts, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1st); Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
145: Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
152: Zander Ernst, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
160: Zayvion Ellington, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
170: Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2nd)
182: Garrett McHugh, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
Iowa Class 3A District 3 at Fort Dodge
Both Denison-Schleswig and LeMars had one state qualifier each in Fort Dodge. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
All area qualifiers are listed below.
195: Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig (1st)
220: Ayden Hoag, LeMars (1st)
Iowa Class 3A District 6 at Lewis Central
Abraham Lincoln and Lewis Central both finished the day with three state qualifiers while Sioux City East and Sioux City North had one each. The Titans were third with 177.5 points while AL took fourth with 139. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
106: Jaymeson VanderVelde, Abraham Lincoln (1st); Carter Schorsch, Lewis Central (2nd)
113: Jonathan Ryan, Abraham Lincoln (2nd)
126: Jadyn Friedrichs, Sioux City East (2nd)
145: Logan Williams, Sioux City North (2nd)
170: Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central (1st)
182: Carlos Andrade, Abraham Lincoln (2nd)
195: Dillon Woods, Lewis Central (2nd)
Missouri Class 1 District 4 at Mid-Buchanan
East Atchison, Rock Port and North Andrew all had two wrestlers qualify for state at Mid-Buchanan. Stanberry will also send one on. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
All area qualifiers are listed below.
106: Mattox Sybert, North Andrew (3rd)
120: Caleb Lucas, Rock Port (4th)
126: Dawson Fansher, North Andrew (1st)
170: Bo Graves, East Atchison (4th)
182: Colten Stevens, Rock Port (3rd)
195: Aaron Schlueter, East Atchison (3rd)
285: Austin Colvin, Stanberry (2nd)
Missouri Class 2 District 4 at Excelsior Springs
The Maryville wrestling team nabbed two state qualifiers in Excelsior Springs. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
All area qualifiers are listed below.
170: Drew Spire, Maryville (4th)
285: Kort Watkins, Maryville (3rd)
Nebraska Class B District 1 at Nebraska City
Eight Nebraska City wrestlers punched their ticket to Omaha and the state wrestling tournament. The Pioneers had 170 points and finished third behind Waverly and Broken Bow. Auburn added one qualifier and had 37 points. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
All area qualifiers are listed below.
106: Drew Weddle, Nebraska City (2nd)
120: Carlos Prados, Nebraska City (2nd)
132: Gabe Hartman, Nebraska City (4th)
138: Andres Pro, Nebraska City (2nd)
145: Bayler Poston, Nebraska City (2nd)
160: Hayden Schalk, Nebraska City (2nd); Brad Hall, Auburn (3rd)
170: Logan Hobbs, Nebraska City (2nd)
220: Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City (1st)
Nebraska Class B District 2 at Aurora
Plattsmouth and Ashland-Greenwood put together strong days with 11 combined state qualifiers. The Blue Devils are sending six to Omaha while the Bluejays have five. Ashland-Greenwood was fourth with 106 points while Plattsmouth had 105.5 in fifth. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
All area qualifiers are listed below.
120: Cael Nielsen, Plattsmouth (2nd)
126: Austyn Cote, Ashland-Greenwood (3rd)
132: Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood (1st)
138: Logan Wooten, Plattsmouth (3rd)
145: Ty Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood (3rd); Bryce Neuin, Plattsmouth (4th)
152: Treyton Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood (3rd)
160: Mathew Zitek, Plattsmouth (4th)
170: Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth (1st)
195: Josh Adkins, Plattsmouth (3rd)
220: Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood (2nd)
Nebraska Class C District 1 at Madison
Syracuse scored 106 points, finished fourth and advanced six on to the state tournament on Saturday. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
All area qualifiers are listed below.
106: Colton Sprague, Syracuse (4th)
120: Jace Goebel, Syracuse (3rd)
138: Barret Brandt, Syracuse (3rd)
145: Cy Petersen, Syracuse (1st)
170: Owen Wander, Syracuse (3rd)
195: Jackson Nordhues, Syracuse (3rd)
Nebraska Class C District 2 at Oakland-Craig
Falls City qualified four for state and scored 123 points to finish fifth at Oakland-Craig. Conestoga added three qualifiers on the day and finished eighth. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
All area qualifiers are listed below.
126: Keaghon Chini, Conestoga (2nd)
138: Wyatt Olberding, Falls City (1st)
145: Carter Plowman, Conestoga (1st); Robert Gilkerson, Falls City (3rd)
195: Thomas Fields, Falls City (2nd); Gage Totilas, Conestoga (3rd)
285: Jaden Nolte, Falls City (1st)
Nebraska Class C District 3 at Centennial
Johnson County Central nabbed the lone qualifier from the area at Centennial. View the complete results from the meet linked here.
All area qualifiers are listed below.
285: Christian Harrifeld, Johnson County Central (4th)
Nebraska Class D District 1 at Maxwell
Palmyra came out of Maxwell with a pair of state qualifiers on Saturday. View the complete results from the meet linked here.
All area qualifiers are listed below.
152: Dedrick Dowding, Palmrya (4th)
220: Evan Bryan-Aldrich, Palmyra (3rd)
Nebraska Class D District 2 at Pleasanton
KMAland did not have any qualifiers out of Pleasanton. View the complete results from the meet linked here.