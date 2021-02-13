(KMAland) -- Eighty-one KMAland wrestlers from Iowa, 25 from Nebraska and 19 from Missouri prolonged their wrestling seasons with stellar showings in district action on Saturday.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 1 AT ACGC
Logan-Magnolia paced the field with seven qualifiers. Nodaway Valley and Audubon each moved one through to state.
View the KMAland conference state qualifiers below.
113: Kai Carritt, Logan-Magnolia (2nd)
120: Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley (1st)
126: Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
132: Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
138: Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
152: Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
160: Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
195: Cooper Nielsen, Audubon (2nd)
285: Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
Click below to listen to complete interview with Johnsen
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 5 AT PLEASANTVILLE
New London led the way with 92 points. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas paced KMAland schools with 60 points. The complete list area of qualifiers can be found below.
106: Dalton Ervin, Moravia (1st); Rylan Jimenez, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (2nd)
138: Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (1st)
145: Jakson Cobb, Wayne (2nd)
160: Cael Cassady, Martensdale-St Marys (1st), Connor Golston, Moravia (2nd)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 AT UNDERWOOD
Missouri Valley won the team title and was one of three schools to qualify five for state. Underwood and Riverside also advanced five. The complete rundown can be found at our Local Sports Page. The list of state qualifiers can be viewed below.
106: Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley (1st); Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr (2nd)
113: John Schroder, Riverside (1st); Zach Williams, St. Albert (2nd)
120: Jace Rose, Riverside (1st); Riley Radke, Missouri Valley (2nd)
126: Stevie Barnes, Underwood (1st); Zavier Trovato, Missouri Valley (2nd)
132: Gable Porter, Underwood (1st); Bryce Shaha, Mount Ayr (2nd)
138: Westin Allen, Underwood (1st); Nolan Moore, Riverside (2nd)
145: Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr (1st); Duncan Clark, Treynor (2nd)
152: Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr (1st); Ben Hansen, Missouri Valley (2nd)
160: Jackson Wray, East Mills (1st); Garrison Gettler, AHSTW (2nd)
170: Cael McLaren, St. Albert (1st); Gage Clausen, Missouri Valley (2nd)
182: Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center (1st); Kaiden Hendricks, Riverside (2nd)
195: Eddie Vleck, Riverside (1st); Ben O'Neill, St. Albert (2nd)
220: Tallen Myers, Southwest Valley (1st); Chris Gardner, Underwood (2nd)
285: Easton Eledge, Underwood (1st); Devin Whipple, Bedford/Lenox (2nd)
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 2 AT BISHOP HEELAN
Sergeant Bluff-Luton led the way with 91 points and qualified five for state. The complete list of area state qualifiers can be found below.
106: Ethan Skoglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
113: Luke Freund, Harlan (2nd)
126: Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st); Luke Musich, Harlan (2nd)
132: Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
138: Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (2nd)
145: Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan (2nd)
152: Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
160: Garrett McHugh, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
170: Mitchell Joines, Bishop Heelan (2nd)
195: Jesse Schwery, Harlan (2nd)
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 3 AT CRESTON/O-M
Winterset won the team title with 137 points. Creston/O-M was second and qualified five for state. Area qualifiers are listed below.
106: Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood (1st); Kaden Whipp, Clarinda (2nd)
113: Lincoln Keeler, Creston/O-M (2nd)
120: Matthew Beem, Glenwood (1st); Ethan Follman, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
126: Joe Weaver, Atlantic-CAM (1st)
132: Triston Barncastle, Creston/O-M (1st)
138: Kale Downey, Clarinda (1st)
145: Logan Jones, Central Decatur (1st); Kaden Street, Creston/O-M (2nd)
152: Kaden Bolton, Creston/O-M (2nd)
160: Zander Reed, Central Decatur (2nd)
170: Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM (1st)
182: Mitch Mayberry, Glenwood (1st)
195: Jackson Kinsella, Creston/O-M (1st); CJ Carter, Glenwood (2nd)
220: Crew Howard, Clarinda (1st)
285: Tristan Dorscher, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
After the meet, KMA Sports spoke with Beem, Weaver, Mitch Mayberry, Kinsella and Howard. Those interviews can be heard below.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 3 AT ABRAHAM LINCOLN
Valley, West Des Moines edged Norwalk for the team title by a half-point. Lewis Central was the highest-finishing KMAland school in sixth. Check out the area state qualifiers from this district.
120: Tanner Wink, Lewis Central (1st)
126: Taber Dominguez, Lewis Central (2nd)
145: Jude Ryan, Abraham Lincoln (1st)
195: Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig (1st)
KMA Sports interviewed Wink and Ryan following their championship showings. Those can be heard below.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 4 AT FORT DODGE
Fort Dodge entertained their home crowd with 236.5 points and nine state qualifiers. LeMars paced KMAland by finishing fourth. See the state KMAland state qualifiers below.
126: Nick Walters, Sioux City North (1st)
145: Ethan Emmick, Sioux City West (2nd)
195: Victor Bird, Sioux City East (2nd)
220: Colton Hoag, LeMars (1st)
285: Callan Grant, Sioux City North (1st)
MISSOURI CLASS 1 DISTRICT 8 AT MID-BUCHANAN
Mid-Buchanan tallied 274 points to lead the way. The KMAland sectional qualifiers (top four) can be viewed below.
113: Caleb Lucas, Rock Port (4th)
120: Dawson Fansher, North Andrew (2nd)
132: Linkin Murry, East Atchison (3rd)
138: Gabe Abbot, Rock Port (2nd); Sammie Litherbury, East Atchison (4th)
152: Trulin Pankau, Rock Port (4th)
160: Bo Graves, East Atchison (2nd)
170: Kaedon Showers, Stanberry (3rd); Connor Brown, East Atchison (4th)
195: Colten Stevens, Rock Port (3rd); Aaron Schlueter, East Atchison (4th)
220: Jayden Umbarger, East Atchison (3rd)
285: Austin Colvin, Stanberry (2nd); Grant Turnbull, East Atchison (4th)
MISSOURI CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8 AT EXCELSIOR SPRINGS
Cameron had 254.5 points and finished first. Maryville advanced five. See below.
160: Drew Spire, Maryville (3rd)
182: Erich McEwen, Maryville (4th)
195: Keiren Watkins, Maryville (1st)
220: Zeke Adamson, Maryville (3rd)
285: Kort Watkins, Maryville (2nd)
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 1 AT SCHUYLER CENTRAL
Bennington had 155 points to win the team title. Nebraska City scored 91 points and finished sixth with five state qualifiers.
145: Bayler Poston, Nebraska City (2nd)
152: Lee Hobbs, Nebraska City (4th)
160: Chance Sjulin, Nebraska City (3rd)
220: Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City (1st)
285: Gavin Bailey, Nebraska City (2nd)
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2 AT BLAIR
York edged Blair by three points for the team title. Three KMAland wrestlers punched their tickets to state.
126: Wyatt Olberding, Falls City (2nd)
152: Brad Hall, Auburn (2nd)
195: Thomas Fields, Falls City (3rd)
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3 AT NORTHWEST
Beatrice cruised to the team title. Plattsmouth finished fifth and Ashland-Greenwood was 10th. Check out the area state qualifiers.
113: Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood (1st); Cael Nieslen, Plattsmouth (3rd)
132: Dominic Cherek, Plattsmouth (4th)
152: Josh Adkins, Plattsmouth (3rd)
160: Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth (1st)
170: Cameron Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth (2nd)
182: Caleb Adkins, Plattsmouth (4th)
NEBRASKA CLASS C DISTRICT 2 AT BATTLE CREEK
Central City won this tournament. Four KMAland wrestlers punched their ticket to Omaha. See below.
120: Jace Goebel, Syracuse (4th)
126: Keaghon Chini, Conestoga (2nd)
132: Cameron Williams, Conestoga (1st)
138: Carter Plowman, Conestoga (4th)
170: Owen Wander, Syracuse (4th)
195: Burton Brandt, Syracuse (1st)
285: Zachary Burr, Syracuse (2nd)
NEBRASKA CLASS C DISTRICT 3 AT CENTENNIAL
Aquinas Catholic tallied 196.5 points to lead the way. There was one state qualifier in this district from KMAland.
152: Dedrick Dowding, Palmyra (4th)
NEBRASKA CLASS D DISTRICT 1 AT WEEPING WATER
Weeping Water placed 10th out of 18 schools and qualified two for state.
138: Nolan Blevins, Weeping Water (2nd)
170: Jason Burch, Weeping Water (3rd)