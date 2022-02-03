Lewis Central Titans

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central went 2-0 on Thursday night while Denison-Schleswig and Abraham Lincoln both had 0-2 performances in dual action. 

AT DENISON-SCHLESWIG 

Zack Winslow, JJ Storey, Braylon Kammrad, Payton Ludington, Hunter Waldstein, Carter Schorsch and Max Roseland had 2-0 nights for the Titans. Jaxson Hildebrand and Angelo Perez were two-time victors for Denison-Schleswig. 

Lewis Central 70 Denison-Schleswig 9 

LC Winners: Derrik Gregory, Jackson Edwards, Zack Winslow, Logan Koch, JJ Storey, Braylon Kammrad, Payton Ludington, Hunter Waldstein, Sam Barrientos, Carter Schorsch, Max Roseland, Jordan Smith

D-S Winners: Angelo Perez, Jaxson Hildebrand

Lewis Central 43 Storm Lake 24 

LC Winners: Zack Winslow, JJ Storey, Braylon Kammrad, Payton Ludington, Dillon Woods, Hunter Waldstein, Carter Schorsch, Max Roseland

Storm Lake 57 Denison-Schleswig 24

D-S Winners: Angelo Perez, Jesse Pena, Jaxson Hildebrand, Juan Rafael-Aguilar

AT DES MOINES EAST 

Jaymeson VanderVelde was a bright spot in AL's night, tallying a pair of wins. 

Des Moines East 40 Abraham Lincoln 38

AL Winners: Gabe Daniels, Jaymeson VanderVelde, Jonathon Ryan, Dalton McCormick, Trenton Silva, Parker Herzog, Caden McDowell

Urbandale 62 Abraham Lincoln 12 

AL Winners: Jaymeson VanderVelde, Matt Long

KMALAND WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (2/3)

At Denison-Schleswig 

Lewis Central 70 Denison-Schleswig 9 

Lewis Central 43 Storm Lake 24 

Storm Lake 57 Denison-Schleswig 24

At Des Moines East

Des Moines East 40 Abraham Lincoln 38

Urbandale 62 Abraham Lincoln 12 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.