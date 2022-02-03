(KMAland) -- Lewis Central went 2-0 on Thursday night while Denison-Schleswig and Abraham Lincoln both had 0-2 performances in dual action.
AT DENISON-SCHLESWIG
Zack Winslow, JJ Storey, Braylon Kammrad, Payton Ludington, Hunter Waldstein, Carter Schorsch and Max Roseland had 2-0 nights for the Titans. Jaxson Hildebrand and Angelo Perez were two-time victors for Denison-Schleswig.
Lewis Central 70 Denison-Schleswig 9
LC Winners: Derrik Gregory, Jackson Edwards, Zack Winslow, Logan Koch, JJ Storey, Braylon Kammrad, Payton Ludington, Hunter Waldstein, Sam Barrientos, Carter Schorsch, Max Roseland, Jordan Smith
D-S Winners: Angelo Perez, Jaxson Hildebrand
Lewis Central 43 Storm Lake 24
LC Winners: Zack Winslow, JJ Storey, Braylon Kammrad, Payton Ludington, Dillon Woods, Hunter Waldstein, Carter Schorsch, Max Roseland
Storm Lake 57 Denison-Schleswig 24
D-S Winners: Angelo Perez, Jesse Pena, Jaxson Hildebrand, Juan Rafael-Aguilar
AT DES MOINES EAST
Jaymeson VanderVelde was a bright spot in AL's night, tallying a pair of wins.
Des Moines East 40 Abraham Lincoln 38
AL Winners: Gabe Daniels, Jaymeson VanderVelde, Jonathon Ryan, Dalton McCormick, Trenton Silva, Parker Herzog, Caden McDowell
Urbandale 62 Abraham Lincoln 12
AL Winners: Jaymeson VanderVelde, Matt Long
KMALAND WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (2/3)
At Denison-Schleswig
Lewis Central 70 Denison-Schleswig 9
Lewis Central 43 Storm Lake 24
Storm Lake 57 Denison-Schleswig 24
At Des Moines East
Des Moines East 40 Abraham Lincoln 38
Urbandale 62 Abraham Lincoln 12