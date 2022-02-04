(KMAland) -- The opening night of Missouri and Nebraska districts, an ECNC championship from Falls City, a strong showing at Norris for Nebraska City & a nice night for Ashland-Greenwood at Boys Town in KMAland wrestling on Friday.
Missouri Girls District 4 at Oak Park
Seven KMAland wrestlers are still alive after the opening day at the Missouri Girls District 4 meet at Oak Park High School.
East Atchison’s Brooklyn Wennihan is into a semifinal at 115 while teammate Alyson Wooten (194), North Andrew’s Ariel Swope (105), Kendall Nester (115) and Jaclyn Riedinger (125), Rock Port’s Jaylynn Garst (100) and Stanberry’s Marissa Webster (159) are also still alive.
Nebraska Girls Class A District 1 at Nebraska City
Eight KMAland wrestlers moved into their respective semifinals without a loss on Friday at Nebraska City.
Conestoga’s Kylee Plowman (114) and Emory Trofholz (126), Louisville’s Payton Thiele (100), Catalina Jones (145) and Daysha Jones (152), Nebraska City’s Azaria Ruby (100) and Pacie Lee (126) and Plattsmouth’s Zoey Barber (114) all avoided defeat.
Nebraska Girls Class A District 4 at Amherst
Three Weeping Water wrestlers and two from Johnson County Central are into the semifinals of their respective bracket.
Johnson County Central’s Jocelyn Prado (100) and Rita Ceballos (145) and Weeping Water’s Riley Hohn (100), Raelyn Wilson (107) and Libby Sutton (132) are all into the semifinals.
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament at Weeping Water
Falls City scored 151 points and edged Malcolm by six to claim the East Central Nebraska Conference championship. Auburn was sixth with 73, Louisville had 57.5 in eighth, Palmyra was 11th with 42, Weeping Water had 34 in 12th and Johnson County Central finished 13th with 29.5
Falls City had four champions on the day with Kaleb Zulkoski (113), Wyatt Olberding (138), Thomas Fields (195) and Jaden Nolte (285) all claiming individual championships.
Auburn’s top finish came from 160-pound runner-up Brad Hall while Louisville’s Niklas Sorensen was the runner-up at 132. Palmyra had two runner-up finishers in Dedrick Dowding (152) and Evan Bryan-Aldrich (220).
Weeping Water's top finish at the tournament was a fourth place from Myles Dowling at 113 while Johnson County Central's Christian Harrifeld placed third at 285.
Ron Severson Invitational (at Norris)
Nebraska City had 137.5 points and took third at Norris’ Ron Severson Invitational on Friday. Conestoga tied for eighth with 60.5.
The Pioneers had four individual champions in Drew Weddle (106), Bayler Poston (145), Hayden Schalk (160) and Mikah Ruiz (220). Conestoga’s Keaghon Chini also won the 126-pound bracket.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Boys Town Dual Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood placed second at the Boys Town Dual Tournament, finishing as the runner-up behind Millard North.
The Bluejays beat Arlington (78-3), Boys Town (48-3) and Platteview (58-21) before the loss to Millard North (48-18).
Ty Beetison led the way for Ashland-Greenwood with 24 points on the day.