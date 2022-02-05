(KMAland) -- A big day of sectional wrestling in Iowa and girls district wrestling in Missouri and Nebraska. Check out the full KMAland wrestling rundown from Saturday.
Iowa Class 1A Sectional 9 at Interstate 35
Interstate 35 won the sectional championship with 230 points. Nodaway Valley posted seven top two finishes to advance on to districts while Mount Ayr and Southeast Warren had three each.
View the complete list of area district qualifiers below and full results linked here.
106: Brock Shaha, Mount Ayr (1st)
113: Eli Harris, Nodaway Valley (1st); Kale Caikoski, Southeast Warren (2nd)
120: Bradley Gebbie, Nodaway Valley (2nd)
126: Colton Halterman, Southeast Warren (2nd)
132: Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley (1st)
138: Jaxon Christensen, Nodaway Valley (2nd)
145: Jevin Christensen, Nodaway Valley (2nd)
152: None
160: None
170: Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr (1st)
182: Caelen DeVault, Nodaway Valley (1st)
195: Trey Fisher, Southeast Warren (2nd)
220: Braydon Swietlik, Mount Ayr (2nd)
285: Trenton Warner, Nodaway Valley (2nd)
Iowa Class 1A Sectional 11 at AHSTW (On KMA 960)
Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. View the complete list of area district qualifiers below and full results linked here.
106: Molly Allen, Underwood (1st); Brant Freeberg, Tri-Center (2nd)
113: Lucas Bose, Underwood (1st); Zach Williams, St. Albert (2nd)
120: Blake Allen, Underwood (1st); Braden Fineran, AHSTW (2nd)
126: Will Buckholdt, Underwood (1st); Eli Collins, AHSTW (2nd)
132: Gable Porter, Underwood (1st); Ethan Flaharty, Tri-Center (2nd)
138: Stevie Barnes, Underwood (1st); Hayden Fischer, AHSTW (2nd)
145: Hagen Heistand, Underwood (1st); Kayden Baxter, AHSTW (2nd)
152: David Helton, St. Albert (1st); Zack Robbins, Treynor (2nd)
160: Caleb Iliff, Treynor (1st); Garrison Gettler, AHSTW (2nd)
170: Denver Pauley, AHSTW (1st); Kyle Moss, Treynor (2nd)
182: Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center (1st); Levi Young, Treynor (2nd)
195: Carter Davis, Underwood (1st); Nate Jorgensen, ASHTW (2nd)
220: Cooper Nielsen, Audubon (1st); Henry Lund, AHSTW (2nd)
285: Easton Eledge, Underwood (1st); Daniel Gregory, Treynor (2nd)
Iowa Class 1A Sectional 12 at Riverside
Riverside picked up a sectional championship with 209 points, finishing ahead of Bedford-Lenox and their 187 points. The Bulldogs had eight district qualifiers, including five sectional championship, while Bedford/Lenox had three champs and three runenrs-up.
Southwest Valley will send four on to districts, including two sectional championship, and East Mills had one district qualifier. View the complete list of area district qualifiers below and full results linked here.
106: Davis Bramman, Riverside (1st); Mizael Gomez, Bedford/Lenox (2nd)
113: Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley (2nd)
120: Chase England, Bedford/Lenox (2nd)
126: Jace Rose, Riverside (1st); Dylan Stein, Bedford/Lenox (2nd)
132: Taven Moore, Riverside (1st); Ian Forsythe, Southwest Valley (2nd)
138: Dalton Kitzman, Bedford/Lenox (1st); Jett Rose, Riverside (2nd)
145: Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills (1st)
152: Nolan Moore, Riverside (1st)
160: None
170: Bradlee Grantz, Southwest Valley (1st)
182: Jake Cox, Bedford/Lenox (1st); Brody Zimmerman, Riverside (2nd)
195: Colin Jacobs, Southwest Valley (1st)
220: Brok Comstock, Riverside (1st)
285: Devin Whipple, Bedford/Lenox (1st); Nate Messerschmidt, Riverside (2nd)
Iowa Class 1A Sectional 14 at Sigourney
Sigourney-Keota scored 261 points and finished in first place of their home sectional. Moravia place six into districts, including a pair of sectional champions.
View the complete list of area district qualifiers below and full results linked here.
106: Dalton Ervin, Moravia (1st)
113: None
120: Aiden Golston, Moravia (1st)
126: Aiden Kelley, Moravia (2nd)
132: None
138: Keeton Ellison, Moravia (2nd)
145: None
152: None
160: Connor Golston, Moravia (2nd)
170: None
182: None
195: None
220: Matthew McDanel, Moravia (2nd)
285: None
Iowa Class 1A Sectional 15 at MVAOCOU
Logan-Magnolia had 249 points and won the sectional team championship ahead of Missouri Valley’s 233.5. The Panthers placed eight into districts with six sectional champs while the Big Reds had seven and three, respectively.
Kuemper Catholic will send on two sectional champs and five qualifiers total. View the complete list of area district qualifiers below and full results linked here.
106: Gavin Kiger, Logan-Magnolia (1st); Brad Ortner, Missouri Valley (2nd)
113: Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (1st); Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley (2nd)
120: Riley Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (1st); Jacob Downey, Logan-Magnolia (2nd)
126: Kai Carritt, Logan-Magnolia (2nd)
132: Riley Radke, Missouri Valley (1st)
138: Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
145: Jake Irlbeck, Kuemper Catholic (1st); Andrew Bowman, Missouri Valley (2nd)
152: Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (1st); Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (2nd)
160: Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
170: None
182: Gage Clausen, Missouri Valley (1st)
195: Brek Boruff, Missouri Valley (1st); Brayden Riesberg, Kuemper Catholic (2nd)
220: Cal Wanninger, Kuemper Catholic (2nd)
285: Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia (1st); Connor Murray, Missouri Valley (2nd)
Iowa Class 2A Sectional 3 at Central Decatur
Find the complete recap from Ethan Hewett at KMA's Local Sports News Page.
View the complete list of area district qualifiers below and full results linked here.
106: Aiden Smith, Atlantic-CAM (1st); Kaden Whipp, Clarinda (2nd)
113: Christian Ahrens, Creston (1st); Josh Hass, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
120: Lincoln Keeler, Creston (1st); Cruz Weaver, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
126: Ethan Follmann, Atlantic-CAM (1st); Cole Scamman, Shenandoah (2nd)
132: Easton O’Brien, Atlantic-CAM (1st); Trey Chesnut, Creston (2nd)
138: Austin Evans, Creston (1st); Dante Hedrington, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
145: Triston Barncastle, Creston (1st); Kale Downey, Clarinda (2nd)
152: Brian South, Atlantic-CAM (1st); Briley Hayes, Creston (2nd)
160: William Bolinger, Creston (1st); Karson Downey, Clarinda (2nd)
170: Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM (1st); Kaden Street, Creston (2nd)
182: Jarrett Armstrong, Atlantic-CAM (1st); Jase Wilmes, Clarinda (2nd)
195: Brenden Casey, Atlantic-CAM (1st); Jagger Luther, Creston (2nd)
220: Tegan Carson, Central Decatur (1st); Tyler Binning, Clarke/Murray (2nd)
285: Logan Green, Clarinda (1st); Quinten Fuller, Creston (2nd)
Iowa Class 2A Sectional 4 at Harlan
Carroll edged past Glenwood and Harlan to win the sectional championship with 183.5 points. Both Glenwood and Harlan claimed six district qualifiers with the Cyclones winning four sectional championships and the Rams grabbing three.
Southwest Iowa added three district qualifiers, and Red Oak had one district qualifier. View the complete list of area district qualifiers below and full results linked here.
106: Jesse Jens, Harlan (2nd)
113: Vincent Mayberry, Glenwood (1st); Seth Ettleman, Southwest Iowa (2nd)
120: None
126: Matthew Beem, Glenwood (1st); Luke Freund, Harlan (2nd)
132: Luke Musich, Harlan (2nd)
138: None
145: Kellan Scott, Glenwood (2nd)
152: Tate Mayberry, Glenwood (2nd)
160: Dawson Bond, Red Oak (1st)
170: Tyler Boldra, Glenwood (2nd)
182: Zane Bendorf, Harlan (1st)
195: CJ Carter, Glenwood (1st); Matt Schwery, Harlan (2nd)
220: Jeremiah Davis, Harlan (1st); Samuel Daly, Southwest Iowa (2nd)
285: Chance Roof, Southwest Iowa (2nd)
Iowa Class 2A Sectional 11 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sergeant Bluff-Luton had 276 points and won the sectional championship in dominant fashion. The Warriors had seven sectional champions and four runners-up for a total of 11 district qualifiers. Heelan added seven district qualifiers, including two sectional champions.
View the complete list of area district qualifiers below and full results linked here.
106: Ethan Skoglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
113: Cam Keokenchahn, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
120: Ayden McRoberts, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
126: Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st); Jackson Kinnetz, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2nd)
132: Noah Parmelee, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
138: Sir Brandon Watts, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1st); Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
145: Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
152: Zander Ernst, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st); Jake McGowan, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2nd)
160: Zayvion Ellington, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st); Carter Aldrich, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2nd)
170: Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1st)
182: Garrett McHugh, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
195: Victor Bird, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2nd)
220: Naeron Bisse, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2nd)
285: Sean Zimmerman, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
Albany Invitational
North Andrew had 52 points and finished in eighth at Albany. East Atchison’s 19 points were good for 12th, and Stanberry had three in 18th.
Dawson Fansher led the way for the Cardinals with a championship at 126. East Atchison’s Braiden Wennihan had the high finish for the Wolves in fourth at 138, and Stanberry’s Decker Hyde was eighth at 138.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Missouri Girls Districts (at Oak Park)
There were no state qualifiers from the area. View the complete results from the Oak Park district linked here.
NSAA Girls District 1 (at Nebraska City)
Seven KMAland area girls wrestlers qualified for the Nebraska state tournament out of District 1 in Nebraska City.
Louisville, Nebraska City and Conestoga all have two qualifiers each while Plattsmouth will send one. Find the list of area girls qualified for state below and view the complete results from the meet linked here.
100: Payton Thiele, Louisville (1st); Azaria Ruby, Nebraska City (2nd)
114: Zoey Barber, Plattsmouth (1st); Kylee Plowman, Conestoga (2nd)
126: Pacie Lee, Nebraska City (1st); Emory Trofholz, Conestoga (2nd)
152: Daysha Jones, Louisville (2nd)
NSAA Girls District 4 (at Amherst)
Four area wrestlers qualified for the Nebraska girls state tournament out of District 4 in Amherst. Johnson County Central and Weeping Water will both send two wrestlers to state each.
Find the list of area girls qualified for state below and view the complete results from the meet linked here.
100: Jocelyn Prado, Johnson County Central (1st); Lucie Rougean, Johnson County Central (3rd)
107: Raelyn Wilson, Weeping Water (1st)
132: Libby Sutton, Weeping Water (1st)