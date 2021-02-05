(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig lost a dual to Storm Lake while Syracuse, Conestoga and Louisville competed in sub-districts on Friday in KMAland wrestling.
AT STORM LAKE
Storm Lake 54 Denison-Schleswig 21
Denison-Schleswig winners: Javier Gonzales, Hugo Medina, Leo Araujo, Jaxson Hildebrand
Nebraska Sub-District C2-B at Raymond Central
Syracuse was third with 122 points while Conestoga took fourth with 102.5.
List of district qualifiers from KMAland:
113 lbs: Caleb Caudill, Syracuse (3rd); Ethan Gloe, Conestoga (4th)
120 lbs: Braden Ruffner, Conestoga (1st); Jace Goebel, Syracuse (4th)
126 lbs: Keaghon Chini, Conestoga (2nd); Barret Brandt, Syracuse (4th)
132 lbs: Cameron Williams, Conestoga (2nd); Jacob Smith, Syracuse (4th)
138 lbs: Carter Plowman, Conestoga (1st)
152 lbs: Barrett Bischoff, Syracuse (4th)
170 lbs: Owen Wander, Syracuse (2nd)
182 lbs: Jackson Nordhues, Syracuse (4th)
195 lbs: Burton Brandt, Syracuse (1st); Gage Totilas, Conestoga (3rd)
220 lbs: Chance Buchanan, Syracuse (4th)
285 lbs: Zachary Burr, Syracuse (2nd)
Nebraska Sub-District C3-A at Aquinas Catholic
Louisville had 31 points and finished eighth. List of district qualifiers from KMAland:
126 lbs: Niklas Sorensen, Louisville (4th)
138 lbs: Brock Hudson, Louisville (4th)