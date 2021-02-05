NSAA Logo

(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig lost a dual to Storm Lake while Syracuse, Conestoga and Louisville competed in sub-districts on Friday in KMAland wrestling. 

AT STORM LAKE 

Storm Lake 54 Denison-Schleswig 21 

Denison-Schleswig winners: Javier Gonzales, Hugo Medina, Leo Araujo, Jaxson Hildebrand

Nebraska Sub-District C2-B at Raymond Central 

Syracuse was third with 122 points while Conestoga took fourth with 102.5.

List of district qualifiers from KMAland:

113 lbs: Caleb Caudill, Syracuse (3rd); Ethan Gloe, Conestoga (4th)

120 lbs: Braden Ruffner, Conestoga (1st); Jace Goebel, Syracuse (4th)

126 lbs: Keaghon Chini, Conestoga (2nd); Barret Brandt, Syracuse (4th)

132 lbs: Cameron Williams, Conestoga (2nd); Jacob Smith, Syracuse (4th)

138 lbs: Carter Plowman, Conestoga (1st)

152 lbs: Barrett Bischoff, Syracuse (4th)

170 lbs: Owen Wander, Syracuse (2nd)

182 lbs: Jackson Nordhues, Syracuse (4th)

195 lbs: Burton Brandt, Syracuse (1st); Gage Totilas, Conestoga (3rd)

220 lbs: Chance Buchanan, Syracuse (4th)

285 lbs: Zachary Burr, Syracuse (2nd)

Nebraska Sub-District C3-A at Aquinas Catholic 

Louisville had 31 points and finished eighth. List of district qualifiers from KMAland:

126 lbs: Niklas Sorensen, Louisville (4th)

138 lbs: Brock Hudson, Louisville (4th)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.