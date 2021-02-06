(KMAland) -- KMAland had 149 wrestlers advance out of their respective sectional or sub-district in Iowa and Nebraska while two area girls wrestlers qualified for Missouri state. Check out the full rundown from Saturday below.
Iowa Sectional 1A-1 at MVAOCOU
Logan-Magnolia won the sectional championship with 294 points and will advance to regional duals. Woodbine had 49 points in seventh.
The list of area district qualifiers:
106 lbs: Jacob Downey, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
113 lbs: Kai Carritt, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
120 lbs: Tarick Rowe, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
126 lbs: Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
132 lbs: Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
138 lbs: Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
145 lbs: Brady Thompson, Logan-Magnolia (2nd)
152 lbs: Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
160 lbs: Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
195 lbs: Joe Hedger, Logan-Magnolia (2nd)
220 lbs: Cole Leonard, Logan-Magnolia (2nd)
285 lbs: Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
Iowa Sectional 1A-2 at Ogden
Audubon finished the day with 107 points in fifth place while Nodaway Valley was sixth with 90.5. Coon Rapids-Bayard scored 66 points in eighth.
The list of area district qualifiers:
120 lbs: Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley (1st)
126 lbs: Ben Breheny, Nodaway Valley (2nd)
138 lbs: Jaxon Christensen, Nodaway Valley (2nd)
145 lbs: Carter Andreasen, Audubon (1st)
182 lbs: Javyn Bladt, Audubon (1st)
195 lbs: Kale Pevestorf, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1st); Cooper Nielsen, Audubon (2nd)
220 lbs: Aaron McAlister, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2nd)
285 lbs: Josue Ramirez, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2nd)
Iowa Sectional 1A-9 at Colfax-Mingo
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas was a tight third-place finisher with 181 points. Martensdale-St. Marys had 131 in fourth.
The list of area district qualifiers:
106 lbs: Rylan Jimenez, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (1st)
138 lbs: Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (1st)
145 lbs: Devin Schall, Martensdale-St. Marys (2nd)
160 lbs: Cael Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys (1st)
170 lbs: Tanner Dierking, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (1st)
182 lbs: Bradley Metz, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (2nd)
195 lbs: Logan Montgomery, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (1st)
220 lbs: Tate Dierking, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (2nd)
Iowa Sectional 1A-10 at Sigourney
Moravia finished third in the sectional with 149 points. Wayne was seventh with 77.
The list of area district qualifiers:
106 lbs: Dalton Ervin, Moravia (1st)
113 lbs: Aiden Golston, Moravia (1st)
138 lbs: Trent Terrell, Wayne (2nd)
145 lbs: Jakson Cobb, Wayne (2nd)
160 lbs: Connor Golston, Moravia (2nd)
285 lbs: Chad Kent, Wayne (2nd)
Iowa Sectional 1A-13 at Riverside
Missouri Valley had 237 points to win the sectional ahead of Underwood’s 172.5. Riverside had 162.5 in third, AHSTW had 143.5 in fourth and St. Albert was fifth with 122.5. Tri-Center also scored 99 in seventh. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Iowa Sectional 1A-14 at Southwest Valley
Bedford-Lenox advanced to regional duals with 200 points while Treynor was second with 175. East Mills (152), Mount Ayr (149) and East Union (130) rounded out the top five. Southwest Valley scored 115 in sixth while Griswold had 26 and Clarinda Academy 13.
The list of area district qualifiers:
106 lbs: Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley (1st); Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr (2nd)
113 lbs: Jarrett Webb, Mount Ayr (1st); Milo Staver, East Union (2nd)
120 lbs: Colby Nelson, Bedford/Lenox (1st); DJ Islas, East Union (2nd)
126 lbs: Jarryn Stephens, East Union (1st); Dalton Kitzman, Bedford/Lenox (2nd)
132 lbs: Bryce Shaha, Mount Ayr (1st); Haydn Walters, East Union (2nd)
138 lbs: Terence Sheley, Bedford/Lenox (1st); Danny Kinsella, Treynor (2nd)
145 lbs: Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr (1st); Duncan Clark, Treynor (2nd)
152 lbs: Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr (1st); Jack Gordon, East Mills (2nd)
160 lbs: Jackson Wray, East Mills (1st); Caleb Iliff, Treynor (2nd)
170 lbs: Jake Cox, Bedford/Lenox (1st); Kyle Moss, Treynor (2nd)
182 lbs: Brody Gordon, East Mills (1st); Kaden Jacobs, Southwest Valley (2nd)
195 lbs: Corey Coleman, Treynor (1st); Colin Jacobs, Southwest Valley (2nd)
220 lbs: Tallen Myers, Southwest Valley (1st); Dawson Marshall, Bedford/Lenox (2nd)
285 lbs: Devin Whipple, Bedford/Lenox (1st); Jack Anderson, East Mills (2nd)
Iowa Sectional 2A-3 at Harlan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton put up 237.5 points to qualify for regional duals ahead of Harlan, who had 217. Kuemper Catholic posted 155 in third.
The list of area district qualifiers:
106 lbs: Riley Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (1st); Ethan Skoglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
113 lbs: Luke Freund, Harlan (1st)
120 lbs: Tytan Frohlich, Harlan (1st); Jake Hausman, Kuemper Catholic (2nd)
126 lbs: Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st); Luke Musich, Harlan (2nd)
132 lbs: Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
138 lbs: Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (1st); Noah Parmelee, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
145 lbs: Dalton McKinley, Harlan (1st); Marcus Headid, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
152 lbs: Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
160 lbs: Garrett McHugh, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
170 lbs: Zane Bendorf, Harlan (1st); Tyler Schenkelberg, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
182 lbs: Matt Schwery, Harlan (2nd)
195 lbs: Jesse Schwery, Harlan (1st); Cale Clausen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
220 lbs: Cal Wanninger, Kuemper Catholic (1st); Jeremiah Davis, Harlan (2nd)
285 lbs: Richard Gaul, Harlan (1st); Sean Zimmerman, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
Iowa Sectional 2A-4 at West Lyon
Bishop Heelan Catholic had 149 points in fourth place. The list of area district qualifiers:
126 lbs: Sir Brandon Watts, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1st)
132 lbs: Jake McGowan, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1st)
145 lbs: Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1st)
152 lbs: Bryce Harpenau, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2nd)
170 lbs: Mitchell Joines, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1st)
Iowa Sectional 2A-5 at Glenwood
Creston/Orient-Macksburg won the sectional championship with 264.5 points as heard on KMA 960. Glenwood (229.5), Clarinda (196), Southwest Iowa (127), Red Oak (95.5) and Shenandoah (51) were the rest of the teams in attendance. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Iowa Sectional 2A-6 at Winterset
Winterset won the sectional with 266 points to finish ahead of Atlantic-CAM’s 238. Central Decatur was fourth with 98.5 points.
The list of area district qualifiers:
106 lbs: Clevi Johnson, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
120 lbs: Ethan Follmann, Atlantic-CAM (1st)
126 lbs: Joe Weaver, Atlantic-CAM (1st)
132 lbs: Devin Adams, Central Decatur (2nd)
145 lbs: Brian South, Atlantic-CAM (1st); Logan Jones, Central Decatur (2nd)
152 lbs: Tanner O’Brien, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
160 lbs: Zander Reed, Central Decatur (2nd)
170 lbs: Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM (1st)
182 lbs: Payton Fewson, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
195 lbs: Tegan Carson, Central Decatur (1st)
285 lbs: Tristan Dorscher, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
Nebraska Sub-District B1-A at Nebraska City
Nebraska City placed second with 162.5 points on the day. View the area district qualifiers:
106 lbs: Jonny Christiansen, Nebraska City (3rd)
113 lbs: Hayden Schalk, Nebraska City (2nd)
126 lbs: Sam Draus, Nebraska City (3rd)
132 lbs: Jesse Rodriguez, Nebraska City (4th)
145 lbs: Bayler Poston, Nebraska City (1st)
152 lbs: Lee Hobbs, Nebraska City (4th)
160 lbs: Chance Sjulin, Nebraska City (2nd)
170 lbs: Logan Hobbs, Nebraska City (2nd)
182 lbs: Clay DuVall, Nebraska City (4th)
220 lbs: Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City (1st)
285 lbs: Gavin Bailey, Nebraska City (1st)
Nebraska Sub-District B2-A at Minden
Auburn had 55 points and finished in sixth place. View the list of area district qualifiers below:
126 lbs: Triston Perry, Auburn (3rd)
138 lbs: Tye Ommert, Auburn (4th)
152 lbs: Brad Hall, Auburn (3rd)
195 lbs: Wyatt Rowell, Auburn (1st)
285 lbs: Trent Hall, Auburn (4th)
Nebraska Sub-District B2-B at York
Falls City finished in sixth place with 57 points. View the list of area district qualifiers below:
120 lbs: Ray Feek, Falls City (4th)
126 lbs: Wyatt Olberding, Falls City (2nd)
152 lbs: Kadyn Strecker, Falls City (2nd)
170 lbs: Cameron Schramm, Falls City (4th)
195 lbs: Thomas Fields, Falls City (3rd)
Nebraska Sub-District B3-A at Skutt Catholic
Ashland-Greenwood accumulated 95 points to finish third at the meet. View the area district qualifiers below:
113 lbs: Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood (1st)
126 lbs: Austyn Cote, Ashland-Greenwood (3rd)
138 lbs: Treyton Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood (3rd)
145 lbs: Ty Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood (4th)
160 lbs: Nathan Upton, Ashland-Greenwood (3rd)
182 lbs: Cinch Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood (3rd)
195 lbs: Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood (1st)
220 lbs: Ben Harris, Ashland-Greenwood (4th)
Nebraska Sub-District B3-B at Aurora
Plattsmouth finished the day with 128.5 points and in fourth place. Check out their area qualifiers:
106 lbs: Hayden Coleman, Plattsmouth (4th)
113 lbs: Cael Nielsen, Plattsmouth (1st)
126 lbs: Logan Wooten, Plattsmouth (2nd)
132 lbs: Dominic Cherek, Plattsmouth (2nd)
138 lbs: Bryce Neuin, Plattsmouth (2nd)
152 lbs: Josh Adkins, Plattsmouth (4th)
160 lbs: Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth (1st)
170 lbs: Cameron Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth (2nd)
182 lbs: Caleb Adkins, Plattsmouth (3rd)
Nebraska Sub-District C3-B at Logan View
Palmyra finished in seventh with 26 points. Their district qualifiers:
132 lbs: Michael Gehring, Palmyra (4th)
152 lbs: Dedrick Dowding, Palmyra (3rd)
170 lbs: Jarin Pope, Palmyra (3rd)
Nebraska Sub-District D1-A at Shelby-Rising City
Weeping Water was seventh with 60.5 points on the day. View their district qualifiers:
138 lbs: Nolan Blevins, Weeping Water (1st)
160 lbs: Tyler Essary, Weeping Water (2nd)
170 lbs: Jason Burch, Weeping Water (2nd)
Nebraska Sub-District D3-B at East Butler
Johnson County Central finished eighth with 28 points. View their district qualifiers:
120 lbs: Stephanie Cruz, Johnson County Central (3rd)
132 lbs: JaPriece Morehead, Johnson County Central (2nd)
Missouri Girls District 8 at Faucett
View the list of area state qualifiers:
117 lbs: Jaclyn Riedinger, North Andrew (3rd)
151 lbs: Katie Weiss, Maryville (4th)