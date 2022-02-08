(KMAland) -- Atlantic-CAM, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley and Sergeant Bluff-Luton all punched tickets to the state duals tournament on Tuesday in regional duals wrestling.
Others advancing in 1A: West Sioux, Don Bosco, Lisbon, Nashua-Plainfield, Emmetsburg and Wilton. Other 2A teams on to Des Moines: West Delaware, Osage, Independence, Crestwood, Winterset and Notre Dame, Burlington.
View the full rundown from the area regional duals below and find the full wrestling scoreboard linked here.
AT CRESTON (On KMA 960)
Atlantic-CAM 45 Glenwood 29
Atlantic-CAM 29 Creston 26
Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
AT LOGAN-MAGNOLIA (On KMAX-Stream)
Interstate 35 48 Riverside 33
Logan-Magnolia 53 Interstate 35 20
Find the complete recap from Ryan Matheny at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
AT MISSOURI VALLEY
Missouri Valley advanced back to the state duals tournament with a 54-18 win over Ogden.
Ogden 43 South Central Calhoun 36
Missouri Valley 54 Ogden 18
Missouri Valley winners: Brek Boruff, Kadin Bonham, Connor Murray, Brad Ortner, Eli Becerra, Rush Knutson, Andrew Meade, Riley Radke, Ben Hansen, Cody Gilpin, Gage Clausen
AT WEST SIOUX
AHSTW’s dual season came to a finish with a 44-25 loss to West Monona-Whiting. Check out the results below.
West Monona-Whiting 44 AHSTW 25
AHSTW winners: Henry Lund, Brendyn Conn, Hayden Fischer, Kayden Baxter, Denver Pauley
AT SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON
Sergeant Bluff-Luton advanced to Class 2A state duals with a dominant win over Humboldt. Results below.
Humboldt 51 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 16
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51 Humboldt 18
SBL winners: Ethan Skoglund, Bo Koedam, Noah Parmelee, Ty Koedam, Hunter Steffans, Zander Ernst, Zayvion Ellington, Tyler Schenkelberg, Garrett McHugh, Kaden Dillavou
AT THOMAS JEFFERSON
Thomas Jefferson lost a tight regular season dual with Omaha Benson. Check out the winners for the Yellow Jackets below.
Omaha Benson 36 Thomas Jefferson 30
TJ winners: Seth Thompson, Hayden Kramer, Gabriel Klabenes, Dylan Janik, Cole Nichols