(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia, Creston/Orient-Macksburg and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are among 16 wrestling teams that qualified for state duals while TJ picked up a pair of wins in KMAland wrestling on Tuesday.
1A: AT West Sioux
Missouri Valley 67 Western Christian 12
MO Valley winners: Eric McIlnay, Cole Lange, Gage Clausen, Brek Boruff, Shane Sinclair, Kaden Bonham, Brad Ortner, Parker Ferris, Eli Becerra, Zavier Trovato, Andrew Bowman, Fred Veatch.
West Sioux City 46 Missouri Valley 30
MO Valley winners: Cole Lange, Gage Clausen, Eli Becerra, Fred Veatch, Eric McIlnay.
2A: AT Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Central Lyon 48 Spirit Lake Park 28
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39 Central Lyon 36
SBL winners: Ethan Skoglund, Cam Keokenchahn, Ty Koedam, Hunter Steffans, Noah Parmelee, Jack Gaukel, Tyler Schenkelberg
AT Omaha Benson
Thomas Jefferson 48 Omaha Benson 18
TJ winners: Alex Contreras, Mackinley Meisel, Max Avalos, Jenna Pane, Hayden Kramer, Ethan Bose, Poe Hsee, Alex Navarrete.
Thomas Jefferson 37 Omaha South 36
TJ winners: Deven Bovee, Alex Contreras, Jenna Pane, Elizabeth Talbott-Bohn, Ethan Bose, Amiya Puterbaugh.
FULL REGIONAL DUAL WRESTLING SCOREBOARD
CLASS 2A
At Assumption
Albia 48 Notre Dame/West Burlington 27
Assumption 53 Albia 21
At Creston
Bondurant-Farrar 46 Clarinda 33
Creston 42 Bondurant-Farrar 31
At Crestwood
New Hampton/Turkey Valley 55 Algona 19
Crestwood, Cresco 56 New Hampton/Turkey Valley 15
At Independence
Williamsburg 63 West Liberty 12
Independence 50 Williamsburg 18
At Osage
Emmetsburg 37 Webster City 33
Osage 46 Emmetsburg 22
At Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Central Lyon 48 Spirit Lake Park 28
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39 Central Lyon 36
At West Delaware
South Tama County 42 Central DeWitt 23
West Delaware 74 South Tama County 0
At Winterset
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 51 Greene County 30
Winterset 37 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 36
CLASS 1A
At Don Bosco
Beckman Catholic 40 Sigourney-Keota 28
Don Bosco 68 Beckman Catholic 12
At Lake Mills
Central Springs 45 Hudson 30
Lake Mills 48 Central Springs 23
At Lisbon
Alburnett 60 New London 17
Lisbon 69 Alburnett 12
At Logan-Magnolia
Pleasantville 48 Bedford/Lenox 27
Logan-Magnolia 76 Pleasantville 4
At MFL MarMac
Wilton 42 Nashua-Plainfield 36
MFL MarMac 40 Wilton 38
At West Hancock
South Winneshiek 34 Denver 33
West Hancock 42 South Winneshiek 21
At West Sioux
Missouri Valley 67 Western Christian 12
West Sioux City 46 Missouri Valley 30
At Woodbury Central
South Central Calhoun 42 West Monona/Whiting 36
Woodbury Central 56 South Central Calhoun 18
REGULAR SEASON SCOREBOARD
Thomas Jefferson 48 Omaha Benson 18
Thomas Jefferson 37 Omaha South 36