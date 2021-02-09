High School Wrestling

(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia, Creston/Orient-Macksburg and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are among 16 wrestling teams that qualified for state duals while TJ picked up a pair of wins in KMAland wrestling on Tuesday.

2A: AT Creston 

Bondurant-Farrar 46 Clarinda 33

Creston 42 Bondurant-Farrar 31 

1A: AT Logan-Magnolia 

Pleasantville 48 Bedford/Lenox 27

Logan-Magnolia 76 Pleasantville 4 

1A: AT West Sioux

Missouri Valley 67 Western Christian 12

MO Valley winners: Eric McIlnay, Cole Lange, Gage Clausen, Brek Boruff, Shane Sinclair, Kaden Bonham, Brad Ortner, Parker Ferris, Eli Becerra, Zavier Trovato, Andrew Bowman, Fred Veatch.

West Sioux City 46 Missouri Valley 30

MO Valley winners: Cole Lange, Gage Clausen, Eli Becerra, Fred Veatch, Eric McIlnay. 

2A: AT Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Central Lyon 48 Spirit Lake Park 28

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39 Central Lyon 36 

SBL winners: Ethan Skoglund, Cam Keokenchahn, Ty Koedam, Hunter Steffans, Noah Parmelee, Jack Gaukel, Tyler Schenkelberg

AT Omaha Benson 

Thomas Jefferson 48 Omaha Benson 18 

TJ winners: Alex Contreras, Mackinley Meisel, Max Avalos, Jenna Pane, Hayden Kramer, Ethan Bose, Poe Hsee, Alex Navarrete.

Thomas Jefferson 37 Omaha South 36

TJ winners: Deven Bovee, Alex Contreras, Jenna Pane, Elizabeth Talbott-Bohn, Ethan Bose, Amiya Puterbaugh.

REGULAR SEASON SCOREBOARD

Thomas Jefferson 48 Omaha Benson 18

Thomas Jefferson 37 Omaha South 36

