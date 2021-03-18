(St. Louis) -- Iowa has a meet-best 33.5 points and eight quarterfinalists following the opening day of the NCAA Division I wrestling championships.
Spencer Lee (125), Austin Desanto (133), Jaydin Eierman (141), Max Murin (149), Alex Marinelli (165), Michael Kemerer (174), Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Cassioppi (285) are all into the quarterfinals for the Hawkeyes.
Penn State is second with 28 points while Missouri has 23.5 points in third. The Tigers have four in the quarterfinals: Matthew Schmitt (133), Allan Hart (141), Brock Mauller (149) and Keegan O’Toole (165).
NC State (21 points) and Oklahoma State (20) round out the top five while Arizona State (19.5), Minnesota (16.5) and Michigan (16) follow. Virginia Tech and Minnesota have 14.5 points each tied for ninth to round out the top 10.
Iowa State has David Carr (157) and Gannon Gremmel in the quarterfinals while Northern Iowa’s Brody Teske (125) and Parker Keckeisen (184) are also into the round of eight. Nebraska has two of their own in the quarterfinals in Mikey Labriola (174) and Taylor Lenz (184).
The rest of the quarterfinalists per team listed below:
Penn State 7
NC State 5
Virginia Tech 5
Arizona State 4
Northwestern 3
Ohio State 3
Oklahoma State 3
Pittsburgh 3
Central Michigan 2
Michigan 2
Minnesota 2
North Carolina 2
Rider 2
Rutgers 2
Stanford 2
Utah Valley 2
Wyoming 2
Appalachian State 1
Binghamton 1
Bucknell 1
Cal Poly 1
Kent State 1
North Dakota State 1
Northern Illinois 1
Oklahoma
Purdue 1
Virginia 1
Wisconsin 1
Find complete updated brackets linked here.