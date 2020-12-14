(KMAland) -- Six wrestlers are new to the latest KMAland Wrestling Power Rankings while Creston/O-M has cracked the top four teams.
106-145 POUNDS
1. Gable Porter, Underwood, 113 Pounds (LW 1): Porter did not wrestle at the talent-packed Arena Sports Academy Invitational. However, he did go 2-0 Tuesday night in Underwood's duals with Westside and Creighton Prep.
2. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia, 132 Pounds (LW 2): I gave some serious thought to pushing Heistand to the top spot. He was pretty darn dominant in Oakland Saturday, dominating 1A No. 4 Mikey Baker (West Sioux) in the finals. He looks like a man on a mission.
3. Jace Rose, Riverside, 120 Pounds (LW 4): Another wrestler that shined in Oakland yesterday. It's always fun to win your home tournament. Rose did that and shined in the process.
4. Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 126 Pounds (LW 3): Barnes had two losses Saturday. They were to Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge) and Blake Cushing (Grand Island). Those two have combined for three state titles. I call those quality losses.
5. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 145 Pounds (LW 5): Reisz did suffer a loss to 1A No. 3 Cullen Koedam (West Sioux) by one point. If the match is 20 seconds longer, he probably wins it. Can't really justify moving him down for that.
6. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr, 145 Pounds (LW 6): Ehlen is currently 12-0 this season with a pair of tournament titles to his name. Seven of his wins have come by fall.
7. Eli Beccera, Missouri Valley, 106 Pounds (NR): Hello, Eli Beccera! This was a name I had heard about from a handful of folks in the Missouri Valley area, but I wanted to wait and see. I've seen enough. He notched two falls and claimed a title at the Arena Sports Academy Invitational and is 11-0 on the year. He has my attention.
8. Westin Allen, Underwood, 132 Pounds (NR): Allen was not previously ranked, but winning a title at the Arena Sports Academy Invitational is a good way to earn your way into the rankings, which he did.
9. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas, 138 Pounds (LW 7): I'm not sure why, but Jimenez did not wrestle this past week. Hopefully, he will this week. An Ehlen/Jimenez final in the Pride of Iowa Tournament Friday night would be awesome.
10. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood, 106 Pounds (LW NR): This is another freshman that I had been cautioned to keep an eye on. Mayberry has won five of his first six high school matches. His one loss? A tight decision to Beccera Saturday.
152-285 POUNDS
1. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 152 Pounds (LW 1): Reisz looked every bit the part of a state champion Saturday with a win over Class B No. 2 Trevor Kluck (Aurora). He gets a chance at another Western Iowa Conference Title Saturday.
2. Jackson Kinsella, Creston/O-M, 195 Pounds (LW 2): Kinsella has wrestled 10 matches so far and none of them have gone the distance.
3. Crew Howard, Clarinda, 220 Pounds (LW 3): Howard dominated in Oakland on Saturday, pinning his way to a title. None of those matches went to the second period.
4. Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr, 152 Pounds (LW 6): Knight is 12-0 early this year with a pair of titles to his name.
5. Devin Whipple, Bedford-Lenox, 285 Pounds (LW 5): Whipple's lone loss of the season is to Maysville's Cole Gripka, who was a state champion last year.
6. Connor Murray, Missouri Valley, 285 Pounds (LW 6): Murray finished third in Sioux City last weekend, losing to the eventual champion in the semis.
7. Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia, 160 Pounds (LW NR): Maguire's dominant football season has parlayed into a strong start to the wrestling season. He's currently 8-0 in contested matches.
8. Mitch Mayberry, Glenwood, 182 Pounds (LW 10): Mayberry was the top seed in his bracket in Sioux City this weekend and ultimately finished third.
9. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia, 285 Pounds (LW NR): Johnsen is 9-0 this year, all of which have been first-period pins. He'll get a nice test this weekend with Murray, hopefully.
10. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM, 170 Pounds (LW NR): I liked what I saw from Stutzman this week. He was pretty dominant in Oakland on his way to a title.
FANTASTIC FOUR TEAMS
1. Logan-Magnolia (LW 1): Easiest choice in the entire batch of rankings. I'll say it now...I think the Panthers have what it takes to take home a team trophy at the individual state tournament. However, they'll settle for a chance to repeat as WIC champs.
2. Mount Ayr (LW 2): A team title at Nodaway Valley and a third-place finish at Central Decatur are enough to keep the Raiders at No. 2.
3. Underwood (LW 3): The Eagles were not at full strength this week, but went 1-1 in dual action and held their own in Sioux City.
4. Creston/O-M (LW NR): The Panthers lost a tight dual to Winterset, cruised past Atlantic and Red Oak in conference action, then finished third at a very talented Riverside Invitational. They have definitely been the most surprising team in KMAland through two weeks.
KMA Sports will not respond to questions or comments regarding these rankings.