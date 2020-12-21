(KMAland) -- There's a new number one, three new wrestlers and a new team in the latest KMAland Wrestling Power Rankings.
106-145 POUNDS
1. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia, 132 Pounds (LW 2): I finally pulled the trigger on this. Heistand has been wrestling at another level so far this season. He is now 18-0 on the year. His 5-2 win over Westin Allen in the finals of the WIC Tournament on Saturday is his closest match of the season.
2. Gable Porter, Underwood, 113 Pounds (LW 1): Porter has not wrestled recently. I'm not sure why, nor is it any of my business to find out why, but the reigning state champion has not wrestled since December 8th.
3. Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 126 Pounds (LW 4): I've been impressed with Barnes this season. Sure, he lost to Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge) earlier this season, but a lot of dudes have. He looked solid on his way to a WIC title last weekend.
4. Jace Rose, Riverside, 120 Pounds (LW 3): Rose bumped up to 126 in Riverside's dual with Lo-Ma last week and dropped a decision to Sean Thompson. He bumped up a weight class and I hate penalizing a guy for giving up weight, but his slight move down is more so because of Barnes' strong week.
5. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 145 Pounds (LW 5): Reisz bounced back from a heartbreaking loss at the Riverside Invitational and left no doubt in Underwood last week, notching three first-period pins.
6. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley, 106 Pounds (LW 7): Becerra posted wins 15 and 16 of his freshman season via fall.
7. Westin Allen. Underwood, 132 Pounds (LW 8): Allen suffered his first defeat of the season this weekend, but it was a respectable one, as he wrestled Heistand closer than anyone else has this year.
8. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas (LW 9): Jimenez improved to 9-0 Friday night with two falls and a major decision on his way to a Pride of Iowa Conference title.
9. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood, 106 Pounds (LW 10): Mayberry is 16-1 on the season with his lone blemish coming to Becerra. He went 5-0 in Blair this week with three falls.
10. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia, 126 Pounds (LW NR): Thompson beat Rose and lost to Barnes this week, but anytime you beat a defending top-four state medalist, it's worth some recognition.
152-285 POUNDS
1. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 152 Pounds (LW 1): Another workmanlike performance from the Nebraska-Kearney commit guided him to another WIC crown.
2. Jackson Kinsella, Creston-OM, 195 Pounds (LW 2): Kinsella suffered a three-point loss to top-ranked Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware) this weekend in what could have been a preview of the state championship match.
3. Crew Howard, Clarinda, 220 Pounds (LW 3): Howard suffered his first loss of the season Saturday after bumping up to 285 pounds and losing to 3A No. 2 Gabe Greenlee (Ames) by decision. Again, hard to punish someone for a loss like this.
4. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia, 285 Pounds (LW 6): Johnsen is wrestling at a high level right now. He's shown flashes of promise that last couple of years and now he's starting to put it together.
5. Devin Whipple, Bedford-Lenox, 285 Pounds (LW 5): The junior claimed another Pride of Iowa Conference title over the weekend, going 2-0 with a fall and a decision.
6. Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia, 160 Pounds (LW 7): I have been really impressed with Maguire this year. He had three pins Saturday, two of which took less than 25 seconds to wrangle.
7. Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr, 152 Pounds (LW 4): Knight did not wrestle at POI this week and I felt Johnsen and Maguire needed to move on. No other reason for his slight drop.
8. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM, 170 Pounds (LW 10): Stutzman has quietly gone about his business this year. Exhibit A was his 3-0 performance at Southeast Polk Saturday, where he beat 3A No.3 Andrew Reed by 7-6 decision.
9. Corey Coleman, Treynor, 195 Pounds (LW NR): Coleman won the WIC with two falls. He is now 13-0 on the season.
10. Cael Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys (LW NR): Cassady muscled his way to a pair of falls and a tech-fall at the Pride of Iowa tourney to improve to 14-1 on the year.
FANTASTIC FOUR TEAMS
1. Logan-Magnolia (LW 1): Their Harrison County brethren gave them a run for their money, but it was another team title for the Panthers at the WIC.
2. Missouri Valley (LW NR): Man, was Missouri Valley impressive. Honestly, I projected them to finish fourth or fifth. Not only did they make me look silly on that front, they nearly won the whole dang thing. They are only going to get better as the season goes on, too.
3. Creston/O-M (LW 4): A third-place finish to West Delaware and North Scott is more impressive than you might think.
4. Underwood (LW 3): The Eagles aren't at full strength, but still managed to place third at the WIC. This team will get better as the season goes along. I'm confident in that.
