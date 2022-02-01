(KMAland) -- The final KMAland Wrestling Power Rankings of the 2021-22 regular season are here with two new wrestlers and a new No. 2 team.
106 to 145
1. Gable Porter, Underwood, 132 Pounds (34-0, LW: 1): Porter has not wrestled since January 18th. I've noticed in recent years that Underwood tends to make the workload light for their beasts right before the postseason. I'm not sure if that's the case with Porter, but I've always felt that approach is the right way to do it.
2. Hagen Heistand, Underwood, 145 Pounds (38-3, LW: 2): Heistand went 2-0 last week with a 29-second pin and a tech fall.
3. Blake Allen, Underwood, 120 Pounds (28-1, LW: 3): Like Porter, Allen has not wrestled since January 18th.
4. Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 138 Pounds (33-2, LW: 4): Barnes wrestled twice in Underwood's double dual with East Mills and Red Oak. He tallied a tech fall of Ryan Stortenbecker (East Mills) and pinned Adam Baier (Red Oak)
5. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley, 113 Pounds (28-1, LW: 5): Becerra went 5-0 last week and won all five matches by pin. Three of those were in the first period.
6. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood, 113 Pounds (35-1, LW: 7): Mayberry didn't mess around at Hawkeye Ten last week, collecting his second conference title with two pins and a tech fall.
7. Jace Rose, Riverside, 126 Pounds (39-4, LW: 6): Rose bumped up to 126 pounds last week and claimed first at ACGC. He has gone back-and-forth between 120 and 126 this season, so I'm curious which weight he will wrestle in the postseason.
8. Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 113 Pounds (35-2, LW:9): Reisz wrestled twice last week and won both matches by pins in the first period.
9. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley, 132 Pounds (37-3, LW: 8): Cooney fell victim to McKinley Robbins last week. Robbins is responsible for two of Cooney's three defeats this season.
10. Luke Musich, Harlan, 132 Pounds (31-3, LW: 10): Musich won a conference title last weekend with a fall, a major decision and a decision.
152 to 285 Pounds
1. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 152 Pounds (40-1, LW: 1): Reisz went 3-0 last week and tallied a pin over 1A No. 11 Nolan Moore (Riverside).
2. CJ Carter, Glenwood, 195 Pounds (44-2, LW: 2): Carter notched his second win of the year over Denison-Schleswig's Jaxson Hildebrand and claimed his second Hawkeye Ten Conference title in the process.
3. Tegan Carson, Central Decatur, 220 Pounds (40-1, LW: 3): Carson went 3-0 with a major decision, pin and decision. He has won 31 consecutive matches and avenged his only loss of the year.
4. Zane Bendorf, Harlan, 182 Pounds: Bendorf was, in my opinion, one of the most impressive wrestlers at Hawkeye Ten last weekend. He capped his dominant day with a 46-second pin of Clarinda's Jase Wilmes.
5. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM, 170 Pounds (46-3, LW: 5): Stutzman's 46th win of the season came in the Hawkeye Ten finals, where he beat Lewis Central's Braylon Kammrad for the second time this season.
6. Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig, 195 Pounds (29-3, LW: 4): Hildebrand lost this week, but narrowed the gap from his previous defeat to Carter, losing by decision in the finals at Hawkeye Ten. His moving down two spots is more so because I felt the need to move Stutzman and Bendorf up. I still think big things are in store for Hildebrand.
7. Dawson Bond, Red Oak, 160 Pounds (36-5, LW: 8): Bond became a two-time Hawkeye Ten conference champion last week. He's had a cruel history in the postseason with close-loss heartbreak and injuries. Hopefully, there isn't any heartbreak for him this time. I don't think there will be. He seems pretty darn motivated to me.
8. Logan Green, Clarinda, 285 Pounds (34-1, LW: 9): Green claimed his second Hawkeye Ten crown with a 5-0 decision over Lewis Central's Sam Barrientos. I've been on his hype train all year, and I think he justifies that this postseason.
9. Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center, 182 Pounds (33-2, LW: 10): Freeberg wrestled at 195 at the John Harris Invitational two weeks ago but bumped back down to 182 last week at ACGC to win the title and collect his 100th career win. It'll be interesting to see if he fits at 182 or 195 this weekend.
10. Cal Wanninger, Kuemper Catholic, 220 Pounds (40-2, LW: NR): Wanninger has quietly gone about his business. His two losses this year are by decision. One of them came when he bumped up to wrestle Green. His sectional isn't easy, but he might be in store for a fun postseason.
NEBRASKA FIVE
1. Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth, 170 Pounds (31-3, LW: 1): Colgrove took second at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament. He dropped a 6-2 decision to Beatrice's Torrance Keehn for only his third loss of the season.
2. Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood, 220 Pounds (25-4, LW: 3): Lambert won a title at Boone Central last week with two pins and a decision. Only one of his four losses has come in 2022.
3. Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, 132 Pounds (27-3, LW: 2): Christo was the top seed at Boone Central but suffered a 1-0 loss in the finals.
4. Wyatt Olberding, Falls City, 138 Pounds (25-3, LW: NR): Olberding's back thanks to his win over Barret Brandt at the Raymond Central Invite last week. Brandt has the 2-1 advantage head-to-head, but Olberding has won 17 consecutive matches and has not lost since December 18th.
5. Barret Brandt, Syracuse, 138 Pounds (38-4, LW: 2): Brandt saw his hot streak come to an end last week, but I think he will be just fine in February.
TOP FIVE KMALAND TEAMS
1. Underwood (LW: 1): A pretty light week with wins over East Mills and Red Oak. Stuff gets real for the Eagles now as they prepare for a Class 1A title chase.
2. Atlantic-CAM (LW: 3): Coach Tim Duff's team finally did it. After back-to-back weeks of giving Creston a run in the tournament standings, the Trojans finally nipped their Hawkeye Ten foe at the conference meet. They will see each other again this week at their sectional.
3. Creston (LW: 2): Saturday's second-place finish marked the first tournament Creston didn't win this year. Can they right the ship this Saturday in Leon? It's going to be interesting.
4. Missouri Valley (LW: 5): The Big Reds registered dual wins over AHSTW and Riverside and cruised to a team title at Audubon.
5. Logan-Magnolia (LW: 4): The Panthers didn't go anywhere on Saturday (likely to rest up for sectionals), but they did have dual wins over Treynor, Riverside and West Monona-Whiting this week by a combined 176-60.
KMA Sports will not respond to questions or comments regarding these rankings.