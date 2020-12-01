(KMAland) -- With the beginning of the wrestling season comes the first batch of KMAland Wrestling Power Rankings.
Rankings tend to be volatile and occasionally get people fired up. I don't want that to be the case for these. Remember, these are just preseason rankings. The rankings will sort themselves out once we hit the mat and have results to compare. With that being said, end of the season performance does weigh heavily on the individual rankings while returning overall production takes precedent in the team rankings.
The first batch of rankings, which is split into two sections (106-145 and 152-285) features 20 wrestlers from 13 different schools. The top-four teams, which are dubbed "The Fantastic Four" come from three different conferences. Without further ado, let's get to them. Eligible wrestlers include those in the Bluegrass, Corner, Hawkeye Ten, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley and Western Iowa Conferences, as well as the Council Bluffs schools.
DISCLAIMER: Since this is preseason, the weights I list wrestlers at may or may not be where they wrestle. I'm basing these projections off what the coaches tell me and what weight my friends at IAWrestle ranked them at in their preseason rankings.
106-145 POUNDS
1. Gable Porter, Underwood, 113 Pounds: Porter was a beast in his freshman campaign, posting a 35-0 record on his way to a state title in Class 1A at 106 pounds. He has a legitimate shot at being a four-timer.
2. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia, 132 Pounds: Heistand is a two-time third-place finisher. He's been busy putting in work this offseason and I have a hunch it will pay dividends for him this season.
3. Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 126 Pounds: Barnes was a state finalist in 2019 and a fourth-place finisher last year. He was the top seed in last year's state tournament, but was upset by eventual state champion Brandon Paez (Lisbon). Barnes has been close, is this the year he finally gets over the hump?
4. Jace Rose, Riverside, 120 Pounds: Rose had a remarkable run through the state tournament and really put himself on the map to the entire state. He reached the semifinals and was one point away from reaching the finals before ultimately finishing fourth. If he wrestles anything this year like he did at the end of last year, it will be a special season for him.
5. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 138 Pounds: Reisz claimed some hardware at 126 last season. Coach Dan Thompson tells me Reisz has gotten a little bit bigger and will likely wrestle around 138 pounds this year.
6. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr, 145 Pounds: Ehlen finally got over the hump and onto the medal stand last season. Getting back there will be a top priority for him this year.
7. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas, 138 Pounds: One of my favorite interviews in all of KMAland is back after a medalist performance last season and a strong showing at state cross country.
8. Bryce Shaha, Mount Ayr, 126 Pounds: Shaha is a three-time state qualifier and two-time state medalist and a key cog in Mount Ayr's stellar lineup.
9. Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr, 106 Pounds: Hey look, another Mount Ayr lightweight. The younger Ehlen finished his debut trip to state on the medal stand, which is always a good way to start.
10. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia, 126 Pounds: Thompson was a state qualifier at 113 pounds last year and was three points shy of reaching the medal stand. I look for him to have a strong junior season, which will likely end on the podium in some form.
152 to 285 POUNDS
1. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 152 Pounds: Reisz is a three-time state finalist. He was painfully close to that elusive state title last year and did so on a torn ACL. I hope every wrestler gets to see a full season, but I especially want Briar to have the opportunity. He's earned it.
2. Jackson Kinsella, Creston/O-M, 182 Pounds: The Nebraska-Kearney commit reached the finals last season and had a shot to win it late, but fell to Sage Walker (Eddysville-Blakesburg-Fremont). He's going to be on a mission this year.
3. Crew Howard, Clarinda, 220 Pounds: Howard was undefeated headed into the semis last year. He narrowly lost his semis match and then lost his third-place match. He made massive strides from his sophomore to junior year. If he does that again, he will probably be a state champion.
4. Tallen Myers, Southwest Valley, 220 Pounds: Myers was the most pleasant surprise of the state tournament last season. He came in unranked, lost his first match, but battled back and finished fourth. I've been told he's recovering from an injury and likely won't be able to go at the start of the season, but he deserves to be ranked here to start the season. He earned that.
5. Devin Whipple, Bedford-Lenox, 285 Pounds Another pleasant surprise. Whipple had an entertaining state tournament, which featured two matches decided by ultimate tiebreaker and another one-point decision. When it was all said and done, he finished seventh.
6. Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr, 152 Pounds: Knight kinda flew under the radar last year on his way to an eighth-place finish at 145 pounds. He's on my radar this year.
7.. Connor Murray, Missouri Valley, 285 Pounds: One of Whipple's thrilling wins came at the expense of Murray, which eliminated him. By the way, Murray also played basketball! That's a respectable type of crazy.
8. Cael McLaren, St. Albert, 170 Pounds: McLaren scored 21 points in his two matches at state last year, but left 0-2. That showed me he knows how to score points against top-caliber opponents. It's just a matter of figuring out how to finish. If he does that, I think he will be the Falcons' first state medalist since Wyatt Lewis in 2013.
9. Aaron McAlister, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 182 Pounds: The senior went 1-2 at state while wrestling a combined three minutes.
10. Mitch Mayberry, Glenwood, 182 Pounds: I was impressed with how Mayberry finished the season. He had a strong showing at sectionals, beat a former state qualifier (Jakob Childs, Clarinda) to qualify for state and then lost by only one point to eventual third-place finisher Reese Moore (Forest City). Oh, and he did all that as a sophomore. Could big things be ahead for him this year? I think so.
THE FANTASTIC FOUR TEAMS
1. Logan-Magnolia: This is a pretty easy choice. The Panthers return a state finalist, three state medalists, five state qualifiers and a handful of district qualifiers as well as a former AAU State Champion. I'm calling it now...they take home a trophy this year.
2. Mount Ayr: I went back and forth on this one between the Raiders and Underwood. This may or may not swap soon, but it's hard to overlook the fact the Raiders bring back four state medalists.
3. Underwood: The Eagles will get theirs. I have no doubt about that, but there are more questions about this Underwood squad than there have been in recent memory. That being said, they have some dudes and Joe Stephens knows a thing or two about wrestling. They very well could make this ranking look silly quite fast.
4. Lewis Central: There were at least four teams I considered here. Ultimately, I went with my pick to win the Hawkeye Ten, who returns three former state qualifiers and some dudes in the heavier weights that will probably toss a bunch of people around like they did in football.
As I said earlier, these rankings are preliminary and will sort themselves out once wrestling begins. I'm stoked.
