(KMAland) -- Glenwood's CJ Carter moved up three spots while Atlantic-CAM is new to the KMAland team rankings in the latest KMAland Wrestling Power Rankings.
106 to 145
1. Gable Porter, Underwood, 132 Pounds (16-0, LW: 1): You may or may not know this, but Porter is good. He downed his fourth state champion of the year last week with a decision over McKinley Robbins (Greene County) at the Rollin Dyer Invite. Oh, and those four state champs are from four different states. How’s that for a nugget? He’s always been super talented, but I think we are starting to see peak Gable Porter. That's scary for his opposition.
2: Hagen Heistand, Underwood, 145 Pounds (15-2, LW: 3): Speaking of Underwood wrestlers competing at a high level right now, Heistand hardly broke a sweat at the Rollin Dyer, but that’s not the most impressive thing he did last week. That honor came on Thursday when he bumped up to 152 and beat 1A No. 152 Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) -- his old teammate and a state champion from last year. I imagine that win felt pretty good for Heistand given how last year transpired. I don’t see anyone beating him right now.
3: Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley, 113 Pounds (19-1, LW: 2): Becerra won the team individual title at Tri-Center on Saturday with a pin and two decisions, capping his day with a victory over Tegan Slaybaugh (ACGC) in a sneaky-good 113-pound bracket.
4. Blake Allen, Underwood, 120 Pounds (14-1, LW: 4): It was another stellar weekend for Allen, who claimed the title at the Rollin Dyer.
5. Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 138 Pounds (12-1, LW: 5): Barnes came back from a brief hiatus and didn’t miss a beat at the Rollin Dyer, where he won the 138-pound title with a convincing win over Chase Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar) in the finals.
6. Jace Rose, Riverside, 126 Pounds (16-3, LW: 6): Hard to dock Rose for his lone loss of the week, which came on the talent-laden Kansas City North Tournament.
7. Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 113 Pounds (21-1, LW: 7): Reisz has six wins since his lone loss of the year — a defeat to Becerra at the WIC Tournament.
8. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood, 113 Pounds (19-1, LW: 8): Mayberry’s first loss of the season came on Saturday to Connor Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar) in a fun match. Luckily, Mayberry won’t see Fiser in the postseason.
9. Luke Musich, Harlan, 132 Pounds (18-1, LW: 10): Musich kept the good times rolling on Saturday with a title at Tri-Center.
10. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley, 132 Pounds (24-2, LW: 9): Cooney wrestled twice last week and went 1-1 with a loss to Robbins. He did not wrestle at Tri-Center on Saturday.
152 to 285
1. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 152 Pounds (23-1, LW: 1): As mentioned earlier, Reisz suffered his first loss last week to Heistand via a 5-2 decision, but no point in docking Reisz for that. He’s been too dominant.
2. CJ Carter, Glenwood, 195 Pounds (25-1, LW: 5): Carter, in my opinion, has been one of the most impressive wrestlers in KMAland this season. That was on display last week at the Rollin Dyer Invitational.
3. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM, 170 Pounds (31-3, LW: 2): This dude was flat out dominant at the Rollin Dyer Tournament, which has to be an amazing feeling for an Atlantic-CAM wrestler. He has three losses this season: two to Class 3A wrestlers and one to Harlan’s Zane Bendorf when he bumped up a class last week.
4. Zane Bendorf, Harlan, 182 Pounds (19-2, LW: 4): Speaking of Bendorf, he’s 5-1 in 2022. His loss came to Jackson Dewald — a state runner-up from Westwood.
5. Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center, 182 Pounds (20-1, LW: 3): Freeberg also lost to DeWald this weekend. I went back and forth on he and Bendorf but I gave Bendorf the edge due to his win over Stutzman.
6. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia, 285 Pounds (18-2, LW: 10): Johnsen wrestled three contested matches. They ended with pins in 43, 13 and 10 seconds.
7. Dawson Bond, Red Oak, 160 Pounds (21-5, LW: 7): Bond lost to Blair’s Charlie Powers in the finals at Atlantic last week. His lone defeat to an Iowa wrestler was on December 4th.
8. Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia, 160 Pounds (19-2, LW: 8): Maguire did not wrestle at the WIC, but is off to a 4-0 start with four pins in 2022.
9. Tegan Carson, Central Decatur, 220 Pounds (20-1, LW: NR): Carson has been a bit underrated this year. He was the three seed at last week’s PCM Tournament but muscled his way to a title with a pair of decisions.
10. Logan Green, Clarinda (24-1, LW: NR): The South Dakota State football commit continues to get better. He’s been so impressive you might forget this is only his second year of wrestling (at least at the high school level). He notched three wins at Winterset last week, two by fall and one by decision.
NEBRASKA FIVE
1. Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth, 170 Pounds (19-2, LW: 1): Colgrove won a title at Ashland-Greenwood thanks to a thrilling overtime win over Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU).
2. Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, 132 Pounds (18-1, LW: 3): Christo was dominant in his home gym with a pin, a tech fall and a major decision to win the title.
3. Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood, 220 Pounds (16-3, LW: NR): Lambert rejoins the rankings after an 8-4 victory over Nebraska City’s Mikah Ruiz last week.
4. Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City, 220 Pounds (20-2, LW: 2): Speaking of Ruiz, that was just his second loss of the season. The other came in the semifinals of the Council Bluffs Classic.
5. Barret Brandt, Syracuse, 138 Pounds (28-3, LW: 4): Brandt went 5-1 at the Norm Manstedt Invite, losing in the finals to Wahoo’s Malachi Bordovsky — a state runner-up from Class B.
TOP FIVE KMALAND TEAMS
1. Underwood (LW: 1): The Eagles had little trouble with Logan-Magnolia in a dual win and finished second at the Rollin Dyer, just four points behind Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
2. Creston (LW: 2): The Panthers maintained their grip on the Hawkeye Ten with dual wins over Kuemper Catholic and Clarinda, then followed with a team title at Crestwood.
3. Logan-Magnolia (LW: 3): Logan-Magnolia did not wrestle at a tournament, but they did pick up a nice dual win over Atlantic-CAM earlier in the week.
4. Missouri Valley (LW: 4): The Big Reds finished fourth at Tri-Center on Saturday.
5. Atlantic-CAM (LW: NR): The Trojans edge Harlan on this list thanks to their dual win over the Cyclones. They also had a respectful showing at the Rollin Dyer, taking fourth behind Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Underwood and Bondurant-Farrar.
KMA Sports will not respond to questions or comments regarding these rankings.