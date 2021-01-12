(KMAland) -- Two new wrestlers and one team are into the latest KMAland Wrestling Power Rankings while we also show some respect to our friends across the river with the first KMAland Nebraska Power Rankings.
Beginning with these rankings, the top nine wrestlers from KMAland schools in Nebraska will make up the "Nebraska Nine". Without further ado, let's dive into those rankings.
106 TO 145 POUNDS
1. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia, 138 Pounds (LW 1): Heistand has been wrestling like a madman so far this season and I don't see that changing.
2. Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 126 Pounds (LW 3): Barnes is undefeated in 2021 with tournament titles at Creighton Prep and Atlantic (where he was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler). He is also 19-2 on the season.
3. Gable Porter, Underwood, 113 Pounds (LW 2): Porter has not wrestled since early December and I'm not sure why.
4. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 145 Pounds (LW 5): Reisz started the year with a title at Pierce and followed with an undefeated week of dual action.
5. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley, 106 Pounds (LW 6): Becerra has continued to impress, doing so with a title at Tri-Center last weekend.
6. Jace Rose, Riverside, 120 Pounds (LW 4): Rose did not wrestle at the Rollin Dyer Invitational. However, I am told that it was more out of precaution rather than a serious injury. He's had a strong season so far.
7. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas, 138 Pounds (LW 8): Jimenez is 18-0 on the season. He can build on that record this week with duals against Mount Ayr, Audubon, Chariton, Clarke and Albia, as well as at the AGWSR Tournament on Saturday.
8. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood, 106 Pounds (LW 9): I got my first look at Mayberry last Saturday in Atlantic. Man, was I impressed. He hardly broke a sweat on his way to the title. He's hardly broken a sweat all season, with his one loss coming to Becerra.
9. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia, 126 Pounds (LW 10): Thompson has not been afraid to go toe-to-toe with some of the best, which was evident in his second loss to Barnes. He also beat Rose earlier this year. I think those tough matches will pay dividends for him down the road.
10. Jude Ryan, Abraham Lincoln, 145 Pounds (LW NR): Hey Jude! (I couldn't resist). Ryan was the most impressive wrestler in my eyes last weekend. He felt slighted by his bracket in Atlantic and used it as motivation in a tough weight to claim the title.
10. Westin Allen, Underwood, 132 Pounds (LW 7): For the first time (I think) in the history of the KMAland Wrestling Power Rankings, we have a tie. I hate ties, but I felt it was necessary to put Ryan in and didn't want to kick Allen out, who did not wrestle this week, but has been stellar when he does wrestle.
152 TO 285 POUNDS
1. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 152 Pounds (LW 1): If you're reading this, Briar Reisz has been dominant. That's it, that's the blurb.
2. Jackson Kinsella, Creston/O-M, 182 Pounds (LW 2): Kinsella is coming off a championship at Crestwood. His lone loss was a tight one to top-ranked Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware).
3. Crew Howard, Clarinda, 220 Pounds (LW 3): Howard was perfect for the Cardinals at Winterset last week to improve to 23-1.
4. Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia, 160 Pounds (LW 6): Maguire has been incredibly impressive to me throughout this season. Fingers crossed that it continues.
5. Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr, 152 Pounds (LW 7): Knight is a perfect 18-0 this year. That seems good.
6. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia, 285 Pounds (LW 4): Johnsen appears to have taken that next step this year. His lone loss is to a ranked wrestler from Nebraska.
7. Devin Whipple, Bedford/Lenox, 285 Pounds (LW 5): Whipple is 19-2 this season. His two defeats are to the same wrestler -- Cole Gripka (Maysville).
8. Corey Coleman, Treynor, 195 Pounds (LW 9): Coleman notched a victory earlier this week to move to 15-0 this season.
9. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM, 170 Pounds (LW 8): Stutzman's first loss of the season came Saturday, but it was respectable -- a loss to 2A No. 2 Carson Babcock (New Hampton/Turkey Valley).
10. Mitch Mayberry, Glenwood, 182 Pounds (LW NR): Barnes was the most dominant in Atlantic, Ryan was the most impressive, but Mayberry was the most entertaining. His aggressive, gunslinger style is entertaining, but I'm sure nerve-wracking. However, it's been effective so far.
THE NEBRASKA NINE
1. Burton Brandt, Syracuse, 195 Pounds: The first ranked wrestler from Nebraska in the history of the KMAland Wrestling Power Rankings was a state runner-up last season and has only one loss this year, which came to the top-ranked wrestler at 182 pounds in Class C.
2. Eliott Stieinhoff, Platteview, 160 Pounds: Steinhoff has been flawless this year with a 15-0 record. He is 13-0 in contested matches and has won each of those matches by fall.
3. Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth, 160 Pounds: Colgrove's one loss is to Evan Canoyer (Waverly), who is ranked nationally, headed to Cornell and the son of Riverside great Brad Canoyer. Knowledge is power.
4. Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City, 220 Pounds: Ruiz is 17-1 on the season and will look to build off his dominant showing this weekend at Nebraska City's dual tournament.
5. Nolan Blevins, Weeping Water, 145 Pounds: Blevins, who was a key part of Weeping Water's amazing football season, was a third-place medalist last year.
6. Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, 113 Pounds: Christo is 9-1 this season and coming off a tournament title at his home tourney.
7. Hayden Schalk, Nebraska City, 120 Pounds: Schalk is 20-3 on the season and currently ranked No. 7 in Class B.
8. Barrett Brandt, Syracuse, 126 Pounds: Brandt has had some ups and downs this season, but he was a third-place finisher last year and is currently ranked seventh in Class C.
9. Bayler Poston, Nebraska City, 145 Pounds: Poston's two blemishes this season are to Class B No. 5 Charlie Powers (Blair) and Class C No. 1 Hunter Gilmore (Arlington). I call those quality losses.
FANTASTIC FOUR TEAMS
1. Logan-Magnolia (LW 1): The Panthers finished second at Pierce and cruised in dual action. They don't appear to be slowing down.
2. Missouri Valley (LW 2): The Big Reds opened 2021 by posting a team title at Tri-Center. They are undoubtedly one of the favorites at John J. in a few weeks.
3. Creston/O-M (LW 3): Jackson Kinsella's title and a quintet of runner-up finishes led the Panthers to a runner-up finish at Cresco last week.
4. Nebraska City (LW NR): They won a title at Ashland-Greenwood and have six wrestlers ranked. I can't ignore them any longer.
