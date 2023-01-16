(KMAland) -- Another edition of the KMAland Wrestling Rankings are out with two new girls and one new team to joining the mix.
KMA Sports will not respond to questions or comments regarding these rankings.
106 to 145
1. Gable Porter, Underwood, 132 Pounds (Last: 1)
2. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley, 120 Pounds (Last: 2)
3. Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 126 Pounds (Last: 3)
4. Blake Allen, Underwood, 138 Pounds (Last: 4)
5. Christian Ahrens, Creston, 120 Pounds (Last: 6)
6. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood, 120 Pounds (Last: 7)
7. Aiden Smith, Atlantic, 113 Pounds (Last: 8)
8. Brock Shaha, Mount Ayr, 106 Pounds (Last: 9)
9. Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills, 145 Pounds (Last: 10)
10. Matt Beem, Glenwood, 132 Pounds (Last: 5)
SUMMARY: Top four stay the same. Beem hasn't wrestled since early in December, so he falls five spots. That moves Ahrens, Mayberry, Smith, Shaha and Stortenbecker up one spot each.
152 to 285
1. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 160 Pounds (Last: 1)
2. Dawson Bond, Red Oak, 160 Pounds (Last: 2)
3. Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig, 220 Pounds (Last: 3)
4. Zane Bendorf, Harlan, 195 Pounds (Last: 4)
5. CJ Carter, Glenwood, 195 Pounds (Last: 5)
6. Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central, 182 Pounds (Last: 6)
7. Daniel Gregory, Treynor, 285 Pounds (Last: 7)
8. Karson Downey, Clarinda, 195 Pounds (Last: 8)
9. Mason Koehler, Glenwood, 220 Pounds (Last: 10)
10. Layne Brenden, Logan-Magnolia, 152 Pounds (Last: 9)
SUMMARY: Not much movement here, aside from Brenden and Koehler swapping spots. There was some thought to moving Carter ahead of Bendorf, but Bendorf still has the 2-1 in head-to-head.
GIRLS
1. Molly Allen, Riverside (Last: 1)
2. Payton Thiele, Louisville (Last: NR)
3. Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central (Last: 2)
4. Adyson Lundquist, Southwest Valley (Last: 3)
5. Nicole Olson, Missouri Valley (Last: 4)
6. Maya Humlicek, Lewis Central (Last: 5)
7. Espie Almazan, Lewis Central (Last: 6)
8. Mahri Manz, Lewis Central (Last: 7)
9. Ava McNeal, Lewis Central (Last: 8)
10. Kylee Plowman, Conestoga (Last: NR)
SUMMARY: I've decided to make this a top 10. I make the rules, so I can do whatever I want! Allen is still No. 1 while Thiele -- who was inexcusably overlooked by me -- is now No. 2. Her addition moves Barnes, Lundquist, Olson, Humlicek, Almazan, Manz and McNeal down one spot apiece. Plowman also joins. There was some consideration to putting Glenwood's Emily Lundvall in instead given her head-to-head win over Plowman, but Plowman appears to have the better resume and was apparently up 4-0 in that match before getting pinned.
NEBRASKA/MISSOURI
1. Barret Brandt, Syracuse, 145 Pounds (Last: 3)
2. Wyatt Olberding, Falls City, 138 Pounds (Last: 2)
3. Cy Petersen, Syracuse, 160 Pounds (Last: 4)
4. Kort Watkins, Maryville, 285 Pounds (Last: 2)
5. Bayler Poston, Nebraska City, 145 Pounds (Last: 5)
SUMMARY: Brandt has been on a tear lately and is back up to No. 1 while Olberding -- who Brandt beat earlier this year -- slots down to No. 2. Watkins slides down to No. 4 while Petersen and Poston stay at No. 3 and 5.
TOP 5 TEAMS
1. Creston (Last: 1)
2. Logan-Magnolia (Last: 2)
3. Glenwood (Last: 4)
4. Atlantic (Last: NR)
5. Underwood (Last: 5)
SUMMARY: Creston and Logan-Magnolia made it easy to keep them in their top two spots. Glenwood has gotten healthier and have shown what they're capable of doing, and Atlantic is doing what Tim Duff teams do -- get better as the season goes on.