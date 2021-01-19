Wrestling Rankings
(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia's Hagen Heistand and Briar Reisz are still the top-ranked wrestlers while there was some movement in the heavyweights, including a pair of new faces to the latest KMAland Wrestling Power Rankings. 

106 TO 145 POUNDS 

1. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia, 138 Pounds (LW 1): Heistand continued his dominant ways with a perfect week, culminating with a title at Perry. He is now 32-0 on the season.

2. Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 126 Pounds (LW 2): A 3-0 week for Barnes moves his record to 22-2. His two losses were early in the season to Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge) and Blake Cushing (Grand Island). Lots of guys lose to those bosses.

3. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 145 Pounds (LW 4): Reisz had two pins, a tech fall and a decision to claim the title at Perry. He's 30-1 this year with his lone blemish being an early-season loss to Cullen Koedam (West Sioux).

4. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley, 106 Pounds (LW 5): The talented freshman has continued to find ways to win. He's got 31 wins and 0 losses in his high school career to this point.

5. Gable Porter, Underwood, 113 Pounds (LW 3): Another week and no Porter in the lineup for Underwood. I'm not sure why. Hopefully, he returns soon. 

6. Jace Rose, Riverside, 120 Pounds (LW 6): Rose was big for the Bulldogs in their dominant dual showing at Mount Ayr this weekend. 

7. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas, 138 Pounds (LW 7): An undefeated season is still in play for this multi-sport standout. 

8. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood, 106 Pounds (LW 8): Mayberry's lone loss of the year is to Becerra. 

9. Westin Allen, Underwood, 132 Pounds (LW 10): Allen returned to the mix this past week and went undefeated in dual action.

10. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia, 126 Pounds (LW 9): Thompson dropped a heartbreaking finals match to Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) at Perry. Hard to dock him to much for another close, quality loss. 

152 TO 285 POUNDS

1. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 152 Pounds (LW 1): Reisz suffered a rare regular-season loss, but it was to 2A No. 1 Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) in a tight battle. That's what the KMA Power Rankings Committee (me) deem a quality loss.

2. Crew Howard, Clarinda, 220 Pounds (LW 3): Howard cruised to a title at Centerville. His one loss this season looks pretty good at the moment. 

3. Jackson Kinsella, Creston/O-M, 182 Pounds (LW 2): Kinsella was forced to forfeit out after the semis at Centerville due to an injury. Based on what I've heard regarding the injury, I imagine he will be back soon. Best of wishes to him.

4. Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr, 152 Pounds (LW 5): Knight has quietly posted an undefeated season to this point. He has my interest piqued heading into this weekend's John J. Harris Tournament.

5. Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia, 160 Pounds (LW 4): Maguire suffered his first defeat of the season at the talent-packed Perry Tourney, but battled back to place third. 

6. Devin Whipple, Bedford/Lenox, 285 Pounds (LW 7): An undefeated week for Whipple means his only two losses of the year are still at the hands of Maysville, Missouri's Cole Gripka

7. Mitch Mayberry, Glenwood, 182 Pounds (LW 10): It was another perfect week for Mayberry, who still has only one loss to his name this season. 

8. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia, 285 Pounds (LW 6): Johnsen suffered just his second loss of the year on Saturday.

9. Tallen Myers, Southwest Valley, 220 Pounds (LW NR): Myers is back for the T-Wolves, which is good news. I'm intrigued to see if there's any rust after missing the first half of the season with a knee injury. We'll get a good gauge this weekend at John J. 

10. Tegan Carson, Central Decatur, 195 Pounds (LW NR): There were at least five wrestlers I considered for this spot, but it all came back to Carson, who has had a stellar season to this point. 

NEBRASKA NINE 

1. Burton Brandt, Syracuse, 195 Pounds (LW 1): Brandt suffered a loss this week to Class B No. 1 Luke McDonald (Bennington). Not a punitive loss in my book.

2. Elliott Steinhoff, Platteview, 160 Pounds (LW 2): Steinhoff left Nebraska City unscathed to stay unbeaten

3. Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth, 160 Pounds (LW 3): Colgrove was 3-1 in contested matches last week. His lone loss came to Gavin Maguire. 

4. Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City, 220 Pounds (LW 4): Ruiz went 4-1 last week.

5. Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, 113 Pounds (LW 6): Christo kept his good times rolling with a title last night at Syracuse. 

6. Bayler Poston, Nebraska City, 145 Pounds (LW 9): Kluck lost to Class B No. 1 Trevor Kluck (Aurora) on Saturday, but was otherwise perfect. 

7. Nolan Blevins, Weeping Water, 145 Pounds (LW 5): Blevins posted a third-place finish at Tri-County last weekend. 

8. Barret Brandt, Syracuse, 126 Pounds (LW 8): Brandt, who was a state medalist last season, flexed his muscle on Monday night with a title at his home tournament. 

9. Wyatt Olberding, Falls City, 126 Pounds (LW NR): The freshman lost the first two contested matches of his high school career. He has won the last 16, though. 

FANTASTIC FOUR TEAMS 

1. Logan-Magnolia (LW 1):  The Panthers finished second at the talent-packed Perry Tournament. I think their best is still in front of them. 

2. Missouri Valley (LW 2): It was an unbeaten day for the Big Reds in Carrol. I continue to be impressed with this squad.

3. Creston/O-M (LW 3): A team title at Centerville is exactly what the Panthers needed heading into John J and Hawkeye Ten. Well, they got it. 

4. Nebraska City (LW 4): The Pioneers were 4-1 at their dual tournament. Their lone loss came to the powerhouse that is Aurora. 

