(KMAland) – Four wrestlers are new to the latest KMAland Wrestling Power Rankings while Atlantic is also a mover on the team side of the rankings.
KMA Sports will not respond to questions or comments regarding these rankings.
106 to 145
1 Gable Porter, Underwood, 132 Pounds (Last: 1)
2 Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley, 120 Pounds (Last: 2)
3 Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood, 120 Pounds (Last: 6)
4. Matt Beem, Glenwood, 132 Pounds (Last: 10)
5. Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 126 Pounds (Last: 3)
6. Blake Allen, Underwood, 138 Pounds (Last: 4)
7. Christian Ahrens, Creston, 120 Pounds (Last: 5)
8. Davis Bramman, Riverside, 106 Pounds (Last: NR)
9. Riley Parkis, Kuemper Catholic, 138 Pounds (Last: NR)
10. Aiden Smith, Atlantic, 113 Pounds (Last: 7)
SUMMARY: Beem returns to the top five because he’s back in the lineup for the Rams. I had some pause about putting Mayberry over Ahrens given the head-to-head result earlier this year, but that was a long time ago, Mayberry is wrestling at an extremely high level right now and it will sort itself out this weekend. Reisz and Allen fall after tough losses to great opponents, but mainly because Mayberry and Beem moved up. Bramman and Parkis are in while Brock Shaha (Mount Ayr) and Ryan Stortenbecker (East Mills) fell out. Smith drops three spots but looked impressive in a loss to Becerra.
152 to 285
1 Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 160 Pounds (Last: 1)
2 Dawson Bond, Red Oak, 160 Pounds (Last: 2)
3 Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig, 220 Pounds (Last: 3)
4 Zane Bendorf, Harlan, 195 Pounds (Last: 4)
5 CJ Carter, Glenwood, 195 Pounds (Last: 5)
6 Dan Gregory, Treynor, 285 Pounds (Last: 7)
7 Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central, 182 Pounds (Last: 6)
8 Layne Brenden, Logan-Magnolia, 152 Pounds (Last: 10)
9 Karson Downey, Clarinda, 182 Pounds (Last: 8)
10 Mason Koehler, Glenwood, 220 Pounds (Last: 9)
SUMMARY: The Bendorf/Carter conundrum will sort itself out this week. Gregory and Kammrad flip while Brenden, Downey and Koehler play musical chairs with their rankings.
GIRLS
1 Molly Allen, Riverside (Last: 1)
2 Payton Thiele, Louisville (Last: 2)
3 Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central (Last: 3)
4 Adyson Lundquist, Southwest Valley/S.W.A.T (Last: 4)
5 Nicole Olson, Missouri Valley (Last: 5)
6 Maya Humlicek, Lewis Central (Last: 6)
7 Espie Almazan, Lewis Central (Last: 7)
8 Mahri Manz, Lewis Central (Last: 8)
9 Ava McNeal, Lewis Central (Last: 9)
10 Grace Britten, Nodaway Valley/S.W.A.T (Last: NR)
SUMMARY: The only change comes with the undefeated Britten replacing Kylee Plowman (Conestoga). Lundquist would have made putting these rankings together a headache (not that she should care) had she beat Allen, but Allen held on for a one-point win. Man, I bet that match was fun.
MISSOURI/NEBRASKA
1 Barret Brandt, Syracuse, 145 Pounds (Last: 1)
2 Wyatt Olberding, Falls City, 138 Pounds (Last: 2)
3 Cy Petersen, Syracuse, 160 Pounds (Last: 3)
4 Caleb Adkins, Plattsmouth, 220 Pounds (Last: NR)
5 Kort Watkins, Maryville, 285 Pounds (Last: 4)
SUMMARY: Brandt, who is now up to 145, maintained his grip at the top after winning the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. Olberding and Petersen stay put. Adkins joins the rankings due to his 10-0 start since returning from injury and Watkins drops one spots after a tight loss.
TEAMS
1 Creston (Last: 1)
2 Logan-Magnolia (Last: 2)
3 Atlantic (Last: 4)
4 Glenwood (Last: 3)
5 Underwood (Last: 5)
SUMMARY: The only change comes after Atlantic edged Glenwood in a fun dual Thursday. If anything, Creston strengthened its grip on the top spot after an impressive performance in Corning.