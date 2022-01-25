(KMAland) -- The KMAland Wrestling Power Rankings are back after a week hiatus.
My apologies if you were patiently waiting for these last week and were left disappointed. Mother Nature canceled many tournaments on the 15th, and it was a hectic week, so it felt appropriate to take a week off.
Heads up, there's a good chance these rankings are bi-weekly next year.
The latest batch features just one new grappler but a lot of movement in the heavyweights. The 152-285 pound division was not fun to decipher, but that's a good problem to have. It means we have a lot of wrestlers wrestling at a high level. We like that.
106 to 145
1. Gable Porter, Underwood, 132 Pounds (34-0, LW: 1): Porter did not wrestle last week, but did the week before and won a title at the Bobcat Invitational. His lone blemish in his prep career remains the loss in last year's state finals.
2. Hagen Heistand, Underwood, 145 Pounds (40-3, LW: 2): Heistand lost last week to last year's Class 3A state champion -- Joel Jesuroga (Southeast Polk). It was a tight match, though.
3. Blake Allen, Underwood, 120 Pounds (22-1, LW: 4): Allen did not wrestle last week, but has been well-deserving of moving up. I think big things are in store for him this postseason.
4. Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 138 Pounds (22-1, LW: 5): Barnes also did not wrestle this past weekend.
5. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley, 113 Pounds (23-1, LW: 3): Absence has become a theme in these rankings. Becerra would have been the heavy favorite at the John J. Harris Invitational but did not wrestle and hasn't been on the mat since January 13th.
6. Jace Rose, Riverside, 120 Pounds (29-4, LW: 6): Rose joined rare air last week with his fourth consecutive John J. Harris title. He also grabbed his 150th career win. I call that a good weekend of wrestling.
7. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood, 113 Pounds (29-1, LW: 8): Mayberry is wrestling at a high level right now. That was evident in his recent title at the Bobcat Classic.
8. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley, 132 Pounds (31-2, LW: 10): I like where Cooney is at. He finally got over the hump and won at John J. last week after three runner-up finishes. I think he's primed for a big postseason.
9. Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 113 Pounds (32-2, LW: 7): Reisz's lone blemish this week was to West Sioux's Braden Graff at Heelan. This loss came after Reisz beat Graff earlier this season.
10. Luke Musich, Harlan, 132 Pounds (25-3, LW: 9): Musich finished second at Bishop Heelan, falling to Spirit Lake Park's Jonathon Burnette.
152 to 285 Pounds
1. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 152 Pounds (37-1, LW: 1): Reisz has bounced back from his loss to Heistand. He recently took first at Heelan on Saturday.
2. CJ Carter, Glenwood, 195 Pounds (38-2, LW: 2): Carter suffered his second loss of the season on January 15th but has since answered with six straight wins, including four by fall.
3. Tegan Carson, Central Decatur, 220 Pounds (22-1, LW: 9): I might have overlooked Carson for way too long this season. This dude has been impressive. He avenged his only loss of the season on Saturday against Cooper Andersen (Panorama).
4. Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig, 195 Pounds (24-2, LW: NR): I've also had Hildebrand under the radar longer than I should have. He was, in my opinion, one of the most impressive wrestlers in Corning this past weekend. There was nothing flashy, but he had a tough bracket and found a way. He might get a chance to avenge one of his two losses this season if he gets a rematch with Carter at Hawkeye Ten.
5. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM, 170 Pounds (39-3, LW: 3): Stutzman moving down two spots is through no fault of his own. I just had to find somewhere to move Carson and Hildebrand up. Stutzman had a good week, tallying his 150th career win and winning a tough bracket in Corning.
6. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia, 285 Pounds (29-3, LW: 6): Johnsen must have had plans on Saturday night because he went 3-0 at Heelan with pins in 20, 23 and 29 seconds. I'm not sure if Johnsen is to the form he was in last year when he made a run to the state finals, but I think he's pretty darn close.
7. Zane Bendorf, Harlan, 182 Pounds (28-3, LW: 4): Bendorf took third in a tough bracket at Heelan last week. I'm looking forward to seeing him at Hawkeye 10.
8. Dawson Bond, Red Oak, 160 Pounds (28-5, LW: 7): One of the worst calls I've ever seen (sorry, not sorry) prevented Bond from winning John J. last year. He didn't have that problem this time and made it look easy.
9. Logan Green, Clarinda, 285 Pounds (30-1, LW: 10): I don't envy anyone that has to wrestle Green. He has not lost since December 11th.
10. Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center, 195 Pounds (26-2, LW: 5): I hate to bump Freeberg for one tight loss, but I think he'll be OK. There's a good chance he soars back up the rankings soon.
NEBRASKA FIVE
1. Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth, 170 Pounds (29-2, LW: 1): The Nebraska-Kearney commit stayed dominant last week, winning his home tournament with two first-period pins and a 1-0 decision to win the title.
2. Barret Brandt, Syracuse, 138 Pounds (36-3, LW: 5): Brandt won the NCC Tournament with a pair of pins. He has won nine consecutive matches: seven by fall, one by technical fall and one by medical forfeit. He's wrestling well at the right time.
3. Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, 132 Pounds (24-2, LW: 2): Christo suffered his second loss of the season at the NCC Tournament, falling to Raymond Central's Logan Bryce -- a fifth-place state medalist last year -- in the finals.
4. Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood, 200 Pounds (21-4, LW: 3): Lambert fell to Logan Booth (Logan View) -- a third-place finisher at C-195 last year -- by 4-2 decision at the NCC Tournament.
5. Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City, 220 Pounds (29-3, LW: 4): Ruiz took first at the Plattsmouth Invite. He has won eight matches in a row, seven by fall and one by injury forfeit.
TOP FIVE KMALAND TEAMS
1. Underwood (LW: 1): You honestly didn't expect them to move off this spot, did you? They won the team title at the Bobcat Classic in the great state of Kansas two weekends ago and finished in the top 10 of the Ed Winger Classic despite not having several of their heavy hitters.
2. Creston (LW: 2): This team's depth continues to amaze me. They won another John J. Harris Invitational title last weekend and are the clear favorite heading into Saturday's Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament.
3. Atlantic-CAM (LW: 5): Tip of the cap to the job Coach Tim Duff has done with this team. Like Atlantic-CAM always seems to do, the Trojans are peaking at the right time. The Trojans cruised past Glenwood and Clarinda in dual action on Thursday, then gave Creston a run for their money in Corning. Can they do that again this week? I think so.
4. Logan-Magnolia (LW: 3): The Panthers took third at Heelan last week, the best among Iowa teams.
5. Missouri Valley (LW: 4): They weren't at full strength in Corning last week but did pick up three dual wins over Clarinda, Southwest Iowa and Tri-Center on Tuesday night.
KMA Sports will not respond to questions or comments regarding these rankings.