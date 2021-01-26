(KMAland) -- The latest KMAland Wrestling power rankings feature five new wrestlers and a new team that had a strong dual showing, followed by a respectable tournament on Saturday.
106 to 145 POUNDS
1. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia, 132 Pounds (LW 1): Heistand was undefeated in Lo-Ma's dual action but did not wrestle at Bishop Heelan on Saturday.
2. Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 126 Pounds (LW 2): Barnes won the always tough Ed Winger Invitational and received some serious thought for the top spot in doing so.
3. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley, 106 Pounds (LW 4): The talented freshman remained perfect with a title at John J. He's the real deal.
4. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 138 Pounds (LW 3): Reisz suffered another one-point loss to Cullen Koedam (West Sioux). Hard to punish him too much for that. Just needed to move Becerra up.
5. Jace Rose, Riverside, 120 Pounds (LW 6): Rose tallied his third career John J. title last weekend. He's yet to lose a match at 120 pounds this season.
6. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas, 138 Pounds (LW 7): Man, Jimenez has been impressive. He claimed a title in Truro Saturday to move to 32-0 on the season.
7. Gable Porter, Underwood, 113 Pounds (LW 5): I'm still not sure what the deal is with Porter. This was another week where he didn't wrestle. He hasn't since early December.
8. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood, 106 Pounds (LW 8): Mayberry was perfect this week for the Rams. He heads into the Hawkeye Ten Meet with only one loss -- to Becerra.
9. Bryce Shaha, Mount Ayr, 132 Pounds (LW NR): Shaha has the same amount of John J. titles as Aaron Rodgers does NFC Championship losses (four). That's impressive.
10. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia, 126 Pounds (LW 10): Thompson's lone blemish of the week was a one-point loss to Connor Clark (West Sioux) in Heelan.
152 TO 285 POUNDS
1. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 152 Pounds (LW 1): Reisz is now 35-1 thanks to a title at Heelan.
2. Crew Howard, Clarinda, 220 Pounds (LW 2): Maybe I'm overreacting/being bias to KMAland, but I have a hard time seeing someone beat Howard. He's been so dominant, which was on display last weekend.
3. Jackson Kinsella, Creston/O-M, 182 Pounds (LW 3): Another wrestler that I feel is about to kick it into another level. He has one contested loss this year, and it was to the top-ranked wrestler in the state by three points.
4. Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr, 152 Pounds (LW 4): Knight medically forfeited after his opening-round win at John J. I'm not sure why (nor is it any of my business), but he's undefeated in contested matches this year, so I'm not docking him. Fingers crossed he's good to go for a deep postseason run.
5. Devin Whipple, Bedford/Lenox, 285 Pounds (LW 6): You can move up in a loss. Whipple is the example for two reasons....1. I couldn't find a valid reason to put someone ahead of him. 2. His loss was in overtime after he went for broke on a shot and it didn't work out.
6. Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia, 160 Pounds (LW 5): Maguire was in a tough bracket, but managed to finish third in Sioux City.
7. Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center, 182 Pounds (LW NR): Freeberg was a bully (in a good way) on Saturday and cruised to a title. I like the way he's trending.
8. Tallen Myers, Southwest Valley, 220 Pounds (LW 9): Again, you can look good in a loss. Myers was coming off an injury and bruised his way into the finals before falling to Howard.
9. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia, 285 Pounds (LW 8): Johnsen did not wrestle at Heelan, but had a nice week.
10. CJ Carter, Glenwood, 195 Pounds (LW NR): Hello, CJ Carter. Carter was 4-0 on Saturday and had a nice win earlier in the week over Cole Ridnour (Clarinda) in a likely preview of the Hawkeye Ten semifinals.
NEBRASKA NINE
1. Burton Brandt, Syracuse, 195 Pounds (LW 1): Brandt tallied a Capitol Conference title on his way to 38-2.
2. Elliott Steinhoff, Platteview, 160 Pounds (LW 2): Steinhoff made it through another week unscathed.
3. Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth, 160 Pounds (LW 3): Colgrove's lone loss of the week was to Nebraska commit Antrell Taylor (Millard South).
4. Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City, 220 Pounds (LW 4): Ruiz only wrestled once this week. It was a quick pin.
5. Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood 113 Pounds (LW 5): Christo is now a Nebraska Capitol Conference champion. He's also 18-1 on the season.
6. Bayler Poston, Nebraska City, 145 Pounds (LW 6): Poston went 1-0 last week.
7. Nolan Blevins, Weeping Water, 138 Pounds (LW 7): It was a championship Friday for Blevins in Louisville.
8. Cameron Williams, Conestoga, 132 Pounds (LW NR): Williams won a NCC title.
9. Zach Burr, Syracuse, 285 Pounds (LW NR): Look, another NCC champ! Burr bruised his way to a title to move to 30-4.
FANTASTIC FOUR (FIVE) TEAMS
1. Logan-Magnolia (LW 1): The Panthers were the top-finishing team from Iowa at Heelan. They finished third behind Grand Island and Norfolk.
2. Creston/O-M (LW 3): They had to sweat it out, but Creston/O-M won another John J. Tournament team title. Now they look to repeat as Hawkeye Ten champions.
3. Missouri Valley (LW 2): The Big Reds were very much in the title race at John J heading into the second day, but ultimately finished third.
4t: Nebraska City (LW 4): The only action for the Pioneers this week was a dominant dual win over Syracuse.
4t. Clarinda (LW NR): I could not exclude the Cardinals from this list and did not have a justifiable reason to move someone else out, so I'm making this a "Fantastic Five" for this week. The Cardinals were 5-0 in duals with a pair of key Hawkeye Ten victories over Glenwood and Atlantic. They also had a nice showing in Corning, where they finished fourth as a team behind Creston/O-M, Winterset and Missouri Valley. They are, in my opinion, the most intriguing team heading into the Hawkeye Ten Meet.
