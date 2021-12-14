(KMAland) -- The second batch of KMAland Power Rankings features nine new wrestlers, two new teams and some recognition for KMAland Nebraska.
Check out the full rankings below.
106 TO 145
1. Gable Porter, Underwood, 132 Pounds (16-0, LW: 1): Porter continued his dominant start with a title at the Council Bluffs Classic, ending his weekend with a 7-2 win over Hayden Mills (Blue Valley Southwest), a state champion from Kansas.
2. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley, 113 Pounds (13-1. LW: 3): Becerra won a title in Council Bluffs, doing so with two decisions, a major decision and a pin in the championship bracket.
3. Hagen Heistand, Underwood, 145 Pounds (15-2. LW: 2): The Campbell commit dropped to Joel Adams (Millard South) again but closed the gap this time by four points.
4. Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 138 Pounds (12-1, LW: 4): Barnes lost in sudden victory to Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) in the finals at Council Bluffs. Mentzer was a state runner-up last year, so I count that as a quality loss.
5. Jace Rose, Riverside, 126 Pounds (11-2, LW: 5): His only loss of the week came at the hands of Cameron Clark (West Sioux). He surrendered an early takedown but eventually settled in and wrestled well. I have a hunch this is a match he wants again.
6. Blake Allen, Underwood, 120 Pounds (14-1, LW: 6): Allen claimed second at the CB Classic, falling to Gabe Turman (Lincoln East).
7. Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 113 Pounds (10-0, LW: NR): Yeah, bad news for the rest of KMAland…. another Reisz brother. Corbin was blue-collar in Oakland on Saturday, cruising to a title.
8. Kaden Whipp, Clarinda, 106 Pounds (11-0, LW: NR): Whipp got better as the season went on last year and qualified for state. He made massive strides coming into this season. It was on display Saturday in Oakland.
9. Luke Musich, Harlan, 132 Pounds (8-1, LW: 8): Musich was heartbreaking close to an impressive win over Ryder Koehle (Woodbury Central), but a late takedown by Koehle relegated Musich to runner-up honors.
10. Elliott Cooney, Nodaway Valley, 132 Pounds (13-1, LW: NR): Cooney pinned his way to a title at Lenox last week. He has 10 wins by pin this season.
152 TO 285
1. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 152 Pounds (12-0, LW: 1): The defending state champion was his usual dominant self on Saturday with four falls, three of which were in the first period.
2. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM, 170 Pounds (16-0, LW: 4): Hello, Stutzman. This dude was impressive at Council Bluffs, tallying six falls and a tech fall.
3. Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia, 160 Pounds (11-1, LW: 2): Maguire suffered a tough loss to Cullen Koedam (West Sioux). I look for a bounce-back this week.
4. Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center, 182 Pounds (7-0, LW: 5): Freeberg did not wrestle last week. His team was supposed to attend the MVAOCOU, but it snowed.
5. Zane Bendorf, Harlan, 182 Pounds (10-1, LW: NR): Bendorf used a late takedown on Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU) to win a title at Riverside on Saturday. His lone loss came to Class A No. 4 Cameron Cunningham (Gretna) by decision.
6. Logan Green, Clarinda, 285 Pounds (10-1, LW: NR): I was impressed with Green last week. He went toe-to-toe with Class B fourth-place finisher Aaron Jividen (Aurora) but lost in sudden victory. I sense a big season coming from the South Dakota State football commit.
7. Denver Pauley, AHSTW, 170 Pounds (7-1, LW: NR): It was a big weekend for Pauley, who picked up his 100th career win and then won an individual title in Oakland.
8. Cooper Nielsen, Audubon, 220 Pounds (8-1, LW: NR): A state qualifier last year, Nielsen finished second to Jack Allen (Aurora) in the finals.
9. Cal Wanninger, Kuemper Catholic, 220 Pounds (10-0, LW: NR): Wanninger has wrestled nine contested matches and has won all nine of them by pin.
10. Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr, 170 Pounds (10-1, LW: 3): Knight claimed second at the Dan Christensen Invitational in Leon, losing to Trevor Summers (Ottumwa).
10. Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central, 170 Pounds (7-4, LW: NR): Kammrad took 9th in an incredibly tough CB Classic bracket. And he did so three weeks removed from leading the Titans to a state title in football. He has a win over Knight this season.
NEBRASKA FIVE
1. Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth, 170 Pounds (11-2): A defending state runner-up, Colgrove finished third at the CB Classic, losing to Class A No. 2 Brian Petry (Millard North).
2. Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City, 220 Pounds (12-1): Ruiz claimed fourth in CB, losing to Owen Warren (Brandon Valley) — a state runner-up — in the semis.
3. Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, 132 Pounds (9-1): Christo suffered his first loss at the Crete Invite with an 8-4 defeat to Eli Vondra (Milford).
4. Keaghon Chini, Conestoga, 138 Pounds (10-0): Chini — a sixth-place medalist last year — has seven pins this season.
5. Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood, 220 Pounds (8-1): Lambert was a champion in Crete, going 3-0 with wins via pin and two decisions.
TOP FIVE KMALAND TEAMS
1. Underwood (LW: 1): The Eagles flexed their muscle last weekend with a third-place finish at the 42-team Council Bluffs Classic. They are a legitimate threat to win a 1A title.
2. Creston (LW: NR): Creston being No. 2 in these rankings without a wrestler also ranked speaks volumes to the type of team Cody Downing has on his hands. They don’t have a superstar, but they have 14 scrappy wrestlers.
3. Missouri Valley (LW: 3): The Big Reds edged Lo-Ma in dual action and did some nice things in Council Bluffs. Big test this week against Underwood tonight and the WIC Tournament on Saturday.
4. Logan-Magnolia (LW: 4): They took third at Riverside despite not being 100%. They look to defend their WIC crown on Saturday.
5. Clarinda (LW: NR): The Bevins brothers have a quality young team on their hands. I look forward to watching this team grow throughout the season.