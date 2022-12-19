(KMAland) -- There's a new No. 1 team and eight new wrestlers to the latest KMAland Wrestling Rankings.
Additionally, going forward the KMAland Missouri wrestlers will be considered (and ranked) along with the KMAland Nebraska rankings.
106 to 145
1. Gable Porter, Underwood, 132 Pounds (Last: 1):
2. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley, 120 Pounds (Last: 2)
3. Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 126 Pounds (Last: 4)
4. Blake Allen, Underwood, 138 Pounds (Last: 5)
5. Matt Beem, Glenwood, 132 Pounds (Last: 3)
6. Christian Ahrens, Creston, 120 Pounds (Last: NR)
7. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood, 120 Pounds (Last: 6)
8. Aiden Smith, Atlantic, 113 Pounds (Last:7)
9. Brock Shaha, Mount Ayr, 106 Pounds (Last: 9)
10. Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills, 145 Pounds (Last: NR)
SUMMARY: No change in the top two after WIC titles. Little shakeup at No. 3 through 5 due to strong showings from Reisz and Allen. Ahrens is the biggest mover after an impressive run that features wins over Smith and Mayberry. Stortenbecker also joins after an impressive start.
152 to 285
1. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 160 Pounds (Last: 1)
2. Dawson Bond, Red Oak, 160 Pounds (Last: 2)
3. Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig, 220 Pounds (Last: 4)
4. Zane Bendorf, Harlan, 195 Pounds (Last: 3)
5. CJ Carter, Glenwood, 195 Pounds (Last: 4)
6. Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central, 182 Pounds (Last: 5)
7. Daniel Gregory, Treynor, 285 Pounds (Last: 7)
8. Karson Downey, Clarinda, 195 Pounds (Last: 10)
9. Layne Brenden, Logan-Magnolia, 152 Pounds (Last: NR)
10. Mason Koehler, Glenwood, 220 Pounds (Last: NR)
SUMMARY: Reisz stays No. 1 (and unbeaten) after a win over Bond. Bond has suffered three losses since the last rankings, but all have been by decision. There's an argument to be had for Hildebrand, Bendorf, Carter, Gregory and Kammrad to be ordered anyway at No. 3 through 7. Hildebrand has been dominant so far, so he ultimately gets the nod. Downey moves up two spots after a win Bendorf, and Brenden and Koehler move in after impressive varsity debuts.
GIRLS
1. Molly Allen, Riverside (Last: 1)
2. Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central (Last: 3)
3. Adyson Lundquist, Southwest Valley (Last: 2)
4. Nicole Olson, Missouri Valley (Last: NR)
5. Maya Humlicek, Lewis Central (Last: 5)
6. Espie Almazan, Lewis Central (Last: NR)
7. Mahri Manz, Lewis Central (Last: 6)
8. Ava McNeal, Lewis Central (Last: 7)
SUMMARY: New school, same dominance for Allen so far. Barnes and Olson move up after titles at the CB Classic while Almazan is in after a win over Manz. Lundquist and McNeal unfortunately move down for no other reason than Barnes and Olson needed to move up.
NEBRASKA/MISSOURI
1. Wyatt Olberding, Falls City, 138 Pounds (Last: 2)
2. Kort Watkins, Maryville, 285 Pounds (Last: NR)
3. Barret Brandt, Syracuse, 145 Pounds (Last: 5)
4. Cy Petersen, Syracuse, 160 Pounds (Last: NR)
5. Bayler Poston, Nebraska City, 145 Pounds (Last: 1)
SUMMARY: KMAland Missouri schools have been added to the mix. Olberding is the new No. 1 after an impressive start. Watkins moves in with the addition of Missouri after winning the Glenwood Tournament. Brandt stays put while his teammate, Petersen, moves in. Poston drops four spots, but he's faced stiff competition and should be just fine.
TOP FIVE TEAMS
1. Creston (Last: 4)
2. Logan-Magnolia (Last: 1)
3. Harlan (Last: NR)
4. Glenwood (Last: 2)
5. Underwood (Last: 3)
SUMMARY: Creston has won team titles at Riverside and Central DeWitt since the last rankings. They've also proven to be a salty dual team. Logan-Magnolia is only going to get better, Harlan and Glenwood have shown they are right behind Creston and Underwood still has a pair of hammers leading their lineup.
Next Rankings: January 16th