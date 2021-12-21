(KMAland) -- The latest KMAland Wrestling Rankings feature little change near the top, but six new wrestlers are in.
106 to 145
1. Gable Porter, Underwood, 138 Pounds (22-0, LW: 1): Porter looked like the No. 1 wrestler last week, going 4-0 in contested matches with two pins, a tech fall and a major decision, concluding his week with a Western Iowa Conference title.
2. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley, 113 Pounds (16-1, LW: 2): Becerra grabbed a nice win on Saturday, edging Logan-Magnolia’s Corbin Reisz in a state-rated matchup during the finals of the WIC Tournament.
3. Hagen Heistand, Underwood, 145 Pounds: (21-2, LW: 3): Heistand snagged his 150th career win at the WIC Tourney, then grabbed 151 and 152 to win the title. And he did so in dominant fashion. I feel like he’s currently wrestling the best I’ve ever seen him wrestle.
4. Blake Allen, Underwood, 120 Pounds: (17-1, LW: 6): One of the most impressive wrestlers at last week’s WIC Tournament, Allen edged Jace Rose (Riverside) to avenge last year’s loss and moved to 17-1 on the season. He’s looking pretty darn good.
5. Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 138 Pounds (12-1, LW: 4): Barnes did not wrestle at WIC last week, but his move down one spot is more so because I felt the need to reward Allen for an impressive week.
6. Jace Rose, Riverside, 120 Pounds (16-3, LW: 5): Rose has taken second at three consecutive tournaments, and they’ve all been close defeats. While those losses aren’t ideal, they sometimes serve as motivators late in the season.
7. Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 113 Pounds (15-1, LW: 7): Reisz suffered his first career loss to Becerra on Saturday. It was a fun match and I look forward to more between those two in the years to come.
8. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood, 113 Pounds (11-0, LW: NR): Mayberry joins the rankings after claiming a title at his home tournament via two pins.
9. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley, 132 Pounds (23-1, LW: 10): Cooney was dominant at the Pride of Iowa Tournament, tallying three pins, including two in the first period.
10. Luke Musich, Harlan, 132 Pounds (13-1, LW: 9): The senior pinned Thaine Williamson (Glenwood), Caleb Cruz (Sioux City North) and Aiden Flora to win the 132-pound bracket in Glenwood.
And how about this? His pin in the finals against Flora came with one second left in regulation in a 6-6 match. He was down 6-3 going to the third, but got an escape and a takedown before working a pin for the win. Fun stuff.
152 to 285
1. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 152 Pounds (18-0, LW: 1): Business as usual for Reisz last week. He claimed the Western Iowa Conference title with a second-period pin over Riverside’s Nolan Moore.
2. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM, 170 Pounds (22-1, LW: 2): Stutzman suffered his first defeat of the season on Saturday — a 5-1 loss to Southeast Polk’s Brent Slade — however, his impressive showing at the Council Bluffs Classic still carries significant weight. He also had a nice win over Lewis Central’s Braylon Kammrad earlier in the week.
3. Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center, 182 Pounds (11-0, LW: 4): Freeberg muscled his way to a title at the WIC with a gritty 5-1 win over Missouri Valley’s Gage Clausen. There’s nothing flashy about his approach, but it’s effective and worth appreciating.
4. Zane Bendorf, Harlan, 182 Pounds (14-1, LW: 5): Bendorf majored James Keller (Bellevue West) and beat Antonio Medina (Sioux City West) by fall to win the 182-pound bracket in Glenwood.
5. CJ Carter, Glenwood, 195 Pounds (18-1, LW: NR): I erroneously omitted Carter from last week’s rankings despite him certainly having an argument. He left no doubt this week, winning a tournament title in front of his home crowd.
6. Denver Pauley, AHSTW, 170 Pounds (16-1, LW: 7): Pauley got his second WIC title last week with a first-period pin over Kyle Moss (Treynor). He wrestled two matches on Saturday and won both in a combined 2:22. He wasn’t messing around.
7. Dawson Bond, Red Oak, 160 Pounds (13-4, LW: NR): Don’t be fooled by the four losses. Bond had a strong performance at the 54-team Kansas City Stampede. He suffered an early loss, then peeled off five consecutive wins to take eighth. That’s good.
8. Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia, 160 Pounds (13-2, LW: 3): Maguire went 2-1 last week with a loss to Bond and did not wrestle at WIC.
9. Cooper Nielsen, Audubon, 220 Pounds (13-1, LW: 9): Dominant weekend for Nielsen, who won the WIC with a pair of pins.
10. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia, 285 Pounds (12-2, LW: NR): Johnsen looked like his old self last week with pins over Daniel Gregory (Treynor) and Easton Eledge (Underwood) in 40 and 41 seconds, respectively, to win a WIC title.
NEBRASKA FIVE
1. Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth, 170 Pounds (13-2, LW: 1): Colgrove wrestled only two matches last week, but won both.
2. Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City, 220 Pounds (14-1, LW: 2): Ruiz stayed hot with a title at the Platteview Invitational, capped by an impressive win over state-ranked Jack Allen (Aurora) in the finals.
3. Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, 132 Pounds (11-1, LW: 3): Christo won by major decision and pin in duals against Yutan and West Point-Beemer last week. He also won the Wahoo Tournament on Saturday.
4. Barret Brandt, Syracuse, 138 Pounds (16-2, LW: NR): Brandt also won a title at Platteview, doing so with two pins and a decision.
5. Wyatt Olberding, Falls City, 138 Pounds (9-3, LW: NR): This spot was tough to fill, but the nod goes to Olberding, who beat Conestoga’s Keaghon Chini on Saturday. He went 4-2 in contested matches, taking second at Platteview and third at Auburn.
TOP FIVE KMALAND TEAMS
1. Underwood (LW: 1): It’s going to take a lot for the Eagles to fall from this spot. They are loaded with talent and might be the state title favorite in Class 1A. Buckle up, Underwood. It’s going to be a special season.
2. Creston (LW: 2): The Panthers once again showed their depth with a team title in Fort Dodge and a dual win against a solid Humboldt team.
3. Logan-Magnolia (LW: 4): I went back and forth between Lo-Ma and Missouri Valley, but I ultimately chose the Panthers because they edged Mo. Valley at the WIC last week.
4. Missouri Valley (LW: 3): See No. 3. An argument can be made for the Big Reds given their dual win against Lo-Ma. But I'm giving Lo-Ma the slight edge right now because of their firepower. However, Mo. Valley might be deeper.
5. Clarinda (LW: 5): Are the Cardinals a Hawkeye Ten championship contender? It’s starting to look like it. They beat Harlan and Shen in dual action on Thursday and took third in Carroll on Saturday.
KMA Sports will not respond to questions or comments regarding these rankings.