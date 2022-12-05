(KMAland) -- The KMAland Wrestling Power Rankings are back!
This year, we'll continue honoring the best of the best in the KMAland wrestling season.
This year's rankings feature the top 10 wrestlers from 106 to 145 and 152 to 285 in Iowa, top eight girls, top five in Nebraska and the top five teams.
In year's past, these rankings have dropped weekly. However, that's going to change this year. Here's the schedule.
December 19th
January 16th
January 23rd
February 6th
February 13th
Without further ado, let's dive into the rankings.
106 to 145
1. Gable Porter, Underwood, 132 Pounds: There wasn’t much doubt about No. 1, was there? The two-time state champion had a productive offseason and is ready for a strong swan song.
2. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley, 113 Pounds: Becerra won the 1A-113 title last year after finishing second as a freshman. He finished second at Bennington last week, falling to last year’s Nebraska Class B runner-up, Cadyn Coyle (Bennington).
3. Matt Beem, Glenwood, 126 Pounds: Beem hasn't wrestled so far this year, but the last time he did..whoo boy. The junior had a phenomenal state tournament and was on the cusp of winning a state title. I think he finishes the job this year.
4. Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 126 Pounds: A third-place finisher last year, Reisz might have been the second-best wrestler in 1A-113. He just ran into Becerra in the quarterfinals. I'll be intrigued to see what he does this year.
5. Blake Allen, Underwood, 138 Pounds: Allen had a strong year at 1A-120 last year, where he finished fourth. He's up to 138 this year. He lost to a state champion from South Dakota at Sergeant Bluff on Saturday.
6. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood, 120 Pounds: Mayberry cracked the medal stand last year, claiming fifth at 2A-113. He started his junior season off strong with a title at Harlan on Saturday.
7. Aiden Smith, Atlantic, 113 Pounds: A state medalist last year, Smith has started his sophomore season with five contested wins.
8. Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley, 113 Pounds: Grandma Maeder's second-favorite grandson had a wild state tournament that saw him crack the medal stand after pinning his opponent in an 11-2 deficit. The start to the season hasn't been ideal (injury forfeiting out at Nodaway Valley on Saturday), but I look for him to improve as the season goes on.
9. Brock Shaha, Mount Ayr, 106 Pounds: Speaking of getting better as the year moves on, Shaha flew under the radar last year and then narrowly missed the medal stand. His sophomore year is off to a good start -- three pins at Nodaway Valley on Saturday.
10. Riley Parkis, Kuemper Catholic, 138 Pounds: A state qualifier last year, Parkis opened his year with a runner-up finish at the Joe Fitch Invitational last week.
152 to 285
1. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 160 Pounds: The Colorado School of Mines commit has his sights on a third consecutive state title as he heads into his final prep season.
2. Dawson Bond, Red Oak, 160 Pounds: A great state tournament run last season has set the stage for a big senior year from Bond.
3. Zane Bendorf, Harlan, 195 Pounds: Bendorf medaled at 182 last year. He bumped up to 195 this year and already has one of the most impressive wins in KMAland -- a victory over the next guy in these rankings.
4. CJ Carter, Glenwood, 195 Pounds: A state runner-up last year, Carter lost to Bendorf in overtime on Saturday.
5. Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central, 170 Pounds: The Northern Iowa football commit had an impressive junior season on the mat but failed to crack the medal stand. He's a year stronger and better. I don't think he misses this year.
6. Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig, 220 Pounds: This dude was a beast last year. His title at Harlan tells me that hasn't changed. Can he become Denison-Schleswig's first state medalist since Jorge Patida in 2014?
7. Daniel Gregory, Treynor, 285 Pounds: Gregory maneuvered through a loaded WIC heavyweight class and reached the medal stand last year.
8. David Helton, St. Albert, 152 Pounds: Another state medalist last year, Helton notched his 100th career win on Saturday.
9. Jase Wilmes, Clarinda, 220 Pounds: Wilmes showed flashes of brilliance last year and ultimately qualified for state. I'm curious to see the leap he makes from his sophomore to junior year.
10. Karson Downey, Clarinda, 195 Pounds: There was some debate about Downey or Jake Cox for this final spot. Downey squashed that debate with a pin at Nodaway Valley on Saturday.
GIRLS
1. Molly Allen, Underwood: Miss Molly is a beast. You already knew that. She dominated the IWCOA Girls State Tournament, qualified for the boys tournament and won a Fargo National title over the summer. Oh, and she's only a sophomore.
2. Adyson Lundquist, Southwest Valley: The Sioux Falls commit comes into her senior year as a three-time state medalist. A lot of KMAland eyes will be on her in the first season of sanctioned girls wrestling.
3. Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central: Another seasoned veteran, Barnes was a third-place finisher last year.
4. Savannah Sistad, Creston: Sistad won a state title last year. She stayed busy this offseason, finishing fourth at USA Junior Nationals.
5. Maya Humlicek, Lewis Central: Humlicek reached the semifinals last year and finished third at 100 pounds. She's one of many young, talented Lewis Central wrestlers.
6. Mahri Manz, Lewis Central: And on cue, here's another talented underclassmen from Lewis Central. Manz joined her friend on the medal stand, taking fourth at 140 pounds.
7. Ava McNeal, Lewis Central: Spoiler alert: Lewis Central is loaded. McNeal claimed sixth at 105 last year.
8. Bella Canada, AHSTW: Canada was a fourth-place medal at 190 pounds last year. I feel she's a bit overlooked because of the likes of Lundquist, Allen and the LC quartet, but I'm intrigued by her coming into this season.
NEBRASKA
1. Bayler Poston, Nebraska City, 145 Pounds: Poston was a fourth-place medalist at B-145 last season. He dropped a one-point decision to the runner-up, so he's not far off from big things.
2. Wyatt Olberding, Falls City, 138 Pounds: Another member of the KMAland All-Nebraska Team, Olberding took home third at C-138 last year.
3. Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood, 220 Pounds: Lambert had some impressive showings last season and ultimately finished sixth at B-220.
4. Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, 132 Pounds: Christo finished sixth in B-132 last year. He and Lambert are vital to Ashland-Greenwood's success this year.
5. Barret Brandt, Syracuse, 145 Pounds: Brandt had a solid junior season. He fell just shy of the medal stand. He finished second at Conestoga last weekend.
TOP FIVE TEAMS
1. Logan-Magnolia: I'll be honest...I have no idea how to rank these teams. I think Lo-Ma will ultimately be the deepest team, so they get the nod...for now.
2. Glenwood: I know Underwood beat them in a dual, but Glenwood has some dudes. They're going to be tough at just about any tournament.
3. Underwood: They lost a lot of hammers from last year, but Porter and Allen are a good building block. It will be fun to see the new names and faces step up this year.
4. Creston: Their team championship at Dallas Center-Grimes without an individual champion tells me everything I need to know about the Panthers. They're stout throughout the lineup once again.
5. Atlantic: There's some unknown commodities in the lineup this year, but Smith is a good start. Plus, that Tim Duff guy knows how to coach.
