(KMAland) -- Ready or not, the first KMAland Wrestling Power Rankings of the season are hot off the presses.
Despite a recent suggestion to stop writing about wrestling because of an egregious, albeit unintentional, oversight on my behalf, I promise to bring you the best wrestling coverage physically possible with ample amounts of content and live play-by-play from many wrestling meets this season. Let's dive into that schedule:
Saturday: Riverside Invitational at Oakland
December 19th: Western Iowa Conference Tournament at Missouri Valley
January 8th: Rollin Dyer at Atlantic
January 20th: Glenwood, Clarinda and Atlantic Triangular at Atlantic
January 22nd: John J. Harris Tournament at Corning
January 29th: Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament at Atlantic
February 5th: Class 1A Sectionals at AHSTW
February 12th: Class 1A Districts at Underwood AND Class 2A Districts at Glenwood
February 16th-19th: State Wrestling Tournament at Des Moines
Seven Saturdays of wrestling coverage on the KMA airwaves and the KMA Sports YouTube Channel (until the postseason). Pretty cool, huh? Now, onto the rankings.
These rankings feature 10 wrestlers from 106 to 145, 10 from 152 to 285 and the top five teams in KMAland. Next week's rankings will feature the top five from KMAland Nebraska.
The rankings are based heavily on results from last year and the limited sample size from this season.
106 TO 145
1. Gable Porter, Underwood, 132 Pounds (6-0): Six up and six down for the two-time state finalist and former state champion. Porter won the talent-laden Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invitational on Saturday, capping his day with a one-point decision over a state champion from South Dakota.
2. Hagen Heistand, Underwood, 145 Pounds (6-1): Heistand transferred to Underwood this year after three third-place finishes at Logan-Magnolia. The Campbell commit started his senior season off on a strong note last week with six wins. His only loss came in the finals at Sergeant Bluff to Joel Adams -- a Fargo national champion.
3. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley, 113 Pounds (5-1): Becerra caught the KMAland wrestling scene by storm last year with a runner-up finish. Well, he has our attention this year. He started the year with a runner-up finish at Bennington, falling to Brenyn Delano -- a fourth-place finisher from Nebraska Class A.
4. Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 138 Pounds (3-0): A two-time state runner-up, Barnes did not wrestle for the Eagles at Sergeant Bluff but did snag a pair of wins in dual action on Tuesday.
5. Jace Rose, Riverside, 126 Pounds (6-1): The two-time state semifinalist started his season with a runner-up finish at Sergeant Bluff, losing to Jordon Oehme -- a state runner-up from South Dakota.
6. Blake Allen, Underwood, 120 Pounds (6-0): Allen likely would have been a state qualifier last year if not for an injury that kept him out of districts. He started 2021 strong by winning his bracket at Sergeant Bluff, ending the day with a triumph over Millard South's Miles Anderson.
7. Ethan Follmann, Atlantic-CAM, 132 Pounds (6-1): Follman caught fire late last year and reached the medal stand in Des Moines. He carried that momentum in 2021, where he is 6-1. His only loss came to Porter.
8. Luke Musich, Harlan, 132 Pounds (3-0): Another wrestler that turned on the jets in February, Musich is 3-0 after a dominant day at his home tournament, where he won all his matches by fall.
9. Matthew Beem, Glenwood, 126 Pounds (3-0): Beem had an impressive freshman season with a state medal. He kicked off his 2021 season with a title in Harlan via two falls and a major decision.
10. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood, 113 Pounds (3-0): The Rams have a lot of youthful talent. Mayberry was also impressive last year but fell shy of cracking the medal stand. Like Beem, he won a title at Harlan. Mayberry accumulated three pins in a total of 3:45 worth of action.
152 TO 285 POUNDS
1. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 152 Pounds (7-0): One of only two state champions in these rankings, Reisz got five pins and a major decision last week.
2. Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia, 160 Pounds (8-0): Maguire took eighth at 160 pounds last year and has been pretty blue-collar this year with six first-period pins, including four in less than a minute.
3. Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr, 170 Pounds (7-0): Knight was fantastic in the regular season last year and didn't suffer a loss until the state meet, where he, unfortunately, fell one win shy of a medal. He's off to a 7-0 start this year, though.
4. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM, 170 Pounds (7-0): Stutzman started the year with three consecutive forfeit victories in the Trojans' quad with Riverside, Underwood and Glenwood, then peeled off four wins -- three by pin -- against Humboldt on Friday.
5. Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center, 182 Pounds (8-0): The reigning KMAland A/1A/2A Defensive Player of the Year has parlayed his gridiron success onto the wrestling mat with six falls in seven contested matches.
6. Dawson Bond, Red Oak, 160 Pounds (2-1): Like Allen, Bond would have likely been a state qualifier if not for a devastating postseason injury. He took second at West Delaware last week with his lone loss being a 2-1 decision to West Delaware's Logan Peyton in the finals.
7. Gabe Daniels, Abraham Lincoln, 285 Pounds (4-1): Daniels had the most surprising win of the year over Logan-Magnolia's Rex Johnsen this past Saturday in Harlan. It was so impressive that I had to put him in the top 10 for now.
8. Connor Murray, Missouri Valley, 285 Pounds (7-1): Murray opened the year with a loss to Treynor's Daniel Gregory but has since rattled off seven straight wins, including a win over a state runner-up.
9. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia, 285 Pounds (5-2): Speaking of the state runner-up, Johnsen is the most compelling wrestler on this list. He was so dominant late last year but has a couple of losses already to Murray and Daniels. I don't know the full context of those matches, but I look for Johnsen to be a state championship contender come February.
10. Trent Patton, Glenwood, 220 Pounds (6-0): Hello, Trent Patton. He's on his way to a breakthrough season this year after a 6-0 start to his season, including a win over Underwood's Easton Eledge -- a state medalist from last year. He picked up three pins at Harlan on Saturday.
TOP FIVE TEAMS
1. Underwood: I had a really tough time with these team rankings. I think Underwood is the most talented team, but they did lose a dual to Glenwood, and the WIC has been controlled by Lo-Ma recently. Like I said, trying to put these together gave me a headache.
2. Glenwood: The Rams would probably be No. 1 if not for a dual loss to Atlantic last week. The Rams have several nice pieces, have earned some state-wide love and might be the favorite to win the Hawkeye Ten. Only time will tell.
3. Missouri Valley: Coach Keefer Jensen's program has found an identity at Missouri Valley. No matter who graduates, they always seem to be a contender. The Big Reds shocked Lo-Ma last night with a 42-39 win, sending these rankings into a frenzy.
4. Logan-Magnolia: I initially thought Lo-Ma would be at No. 1, but Underwood has just a bit more juice. Glenwood was impressive in the first week and Mo. Valley beat the Panthers last night. However, they've owned the WIC recently, so they might skyrocket up these rankings if they repeat in two weeks.
5. Atlantic: Tim Duff's program has a similar identity to Missouri Valley. They are going to be scrappy and give you fits. They did that to Glenwood on Thursday night and won a team title at Humboldt on Friday. I think Atlantic, Glenwood and Creston are the teams to beat in the Hawkeye Ten. Although, Clarinda might have a say, too.