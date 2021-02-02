(KMAland) -- There are three new wrestlers in the final KMAland Wrestling Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season.
106 TO 145 POUNDS
1. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia, 132 Pounds (LW 1): Heistand did not wrestle this week and I'm not sure. Perhaps it was just to make sure he's ready for sectionals, I don't know.
2. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley, 106 Pounds (LW 3): Another impressive week for Becerra, who won another title -- this time in Audubon.
3. Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 126 Pounds (LW 2): Underwood did not wrestle this week, which means Barnes didn't wrestle.
4. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 138 Pounds (LW 4): Reisz had a dominant championship performance in Audubon.
5. Jace Rose, Riverside, 120 Pounds (LW 5): This guy won a championship, too, doing his at ACGC.
6. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood, 106 Pounds (LW 8): Mayberry nabbed his first conference title last week. I feel confident it won't be his last.
7. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (LW 6): Jimenez suffered his defeat of the year at ACGC, falling to 2A No. 7 Reed Abbas (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) in the finals.
8. Gable Porter, Underwood, 113 Pounds (LW 7): Porter didn't wrestle again this week, but that could be because his team did not wrestle.
9. Bryce Shaha, Mount Ayr, 132 Pounds (LW 9): Shaha is headed into the postseason with some momentum after a title in Maryville.
10. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia, 126 Pounds (LW 10): Thompson did not wrestle in Audubon, but was 2-0 in dual action on Thursday.
152 TO 285 POUNDS
1. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 152 Pounds (LW 1): Like his brother, the older Reisz won a title in Audubon.
2. Crew Howard, Clarinda, 220 Pounds (LW 2): Howard tallied his second conference title last week, doing so in impressive fashion.
3. Jackson Kinsella, Creston/O-M, 195 Pounds (LW 3): Howard's repeat performance was one-upped by Kinsella's three-peat.
4. Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr, 152 Pounds (LW 4): The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week is now 34-0 on the season heading into sectionals.
5. Devin Whipple, Bedford/Lenox, 285 Pounds (LW 5): Whipple had a strong showing at Maryville en route to a title.
6. Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia, 160 Pounds (LW 6): Maguire was also among the champions for the Panthers in Audubon.
7. Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center, 182 Pounds (LW 7): Freeberg continued to put them up and take them down this weekend with a title at ACGC.
8. Tallen Myers, Southwest Valley, 220 Pounds (LW 8): Myers did not wrestle this weekend, but I've been told that it's no cause for concern, which is good after his dominant showing in dual action.
9. Mitch Mayberry, Glenwood, 182 Pounds (LW NR): I love Mayberry's gunslinger style. The good side of it prevailed this weekend with a conference crown.
10. Cael McLaren, St. Albert, 170 Pounds (LW NR): I feel that McLaren has kinda flown under the radar all year. His lone loss of the season came when he bumped up and wrestled Freeberg. I think big things are ahead of him over the next few weeks.
NEBRASKA NINE
1. Burton Brandt, Syracuse, 195 Pounds (LW 1): Brandt was the Rockets' lone champion at Raymond Central.
2. Eliott Steinhoff, Platteview, 160 Pounds (LW 2): The man with one L in his first name has zero L's to his record this season and won a Trailblazer Conference title last weekend.
3. Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City, 220 Pounds (LW 4): Ruiz was also a Trailblazer champ.
4. Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth, 160 Pounds (LW 3): Colgrove suffered another defeat to Steinhoff over the weekend.
5. Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, 113 Pounds (LW 5): It was a flawless week for Christo.
6. Bayler Poston, Nebraska City, 145 Pounds (LW 6): Poston also claimed a title in the Trail Blazer Conference.
7. Nolan Blevins, Weeping Water, 138 Pounds (LW 7): Blevins kept the good times rolling with a strong week
8. Cameron Williams, Conestoga, 132 Pounds (LW 8): Williams was a champion at Doniphan-Turnbull.
9. Keaghon Chini, Conestoga, 126 Pounds (LW NR): Chini joined his teammate as a champion at D-T.
FANTASTIC FOUR TEAMS
1. Logan-Magnolia (LW 1): The Panthers cruised to the team title at Audubon.
2. Creston/O-M (LW 2): Another Panthers team that cruised to a title. However, this version of the Panthers did so at the Hawkeye Ten Conference for the second time in a row and seventh in the last decade. They also clinched the conference dual crown last week.
3. Missouri Valley (LW 3): Missouri Valley finished second to Logan-Magnolia in Audubon.
4. Clarinda (LW 4): The Cardinals are wrestling well at the right time. Their second-place finish at the Hawkeye Ten Meet is proof of that.
KMA Sports will not regard to questions or comments regarding these rankings