(Omaha) -- Syracuse's Burton Brandt claimed the Class C state championship at 195 pounds on Saturday.
Brandt, who was a finalist last year at 182 pound, defeated Kyle Sterup (Cross County/Osceola) by fall to claim gold.
Six KMAland grapplers took home hardware from Saturday's Class B & C action. The complete list of medalist can be viewed below.
Class B
113: 3rd. Blaine Christo (Ashland-Greenwood)
160: 2nd. Josh Colgrove (Plattsmouth)
170: 6th. Cameron Aughenbaugh (Plattsmouth)
220: 3rd. Mikah Ruiz (Nebraska City)
Class C
132: 4th. Cameron Williams (Conestoga)
195: 1st. Burton Brandt (Syracuse)