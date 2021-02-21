Syracuse Rockets

(Omaha) -- Syracuse's Burton Brandt claimed the Class C state championship at 195 pounds on Saturday. 

Brandt, who was a finalist last year at 182 pound, defeated Kyle Sterup (Cross County/Osceola) by fall to claim gold. 

Six KMAland grapplers took home hardware from Saturday's Class B & C action. The complete list of medalist can be viewed below. 

Class B 

113: 3rd. Blaine Christo (Ashland-Greenwood)

160: 2nd. Josh Colgrove (Plattsmouth) 

170: 6th. Cameron Aughenbaugh (Plattsmouth)

220: 3rd. Mikah Ruiz (Nebraska City) 

Class C 

132: 4th. Cameron Williams (Conestoga)

195: 1st. Burton Brandt (Syracuse) 

