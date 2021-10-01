(Syracuse) -- Plattsmouth’s Elijah Dix won the individual championship at Syracuse’s Rich Zigler Invitational on Friday.
Dix ran to the win in 17:03.34 and was joined by teammates Sam Campin and Carter Moss, who finished fifth and seventh, respectively, as the Blue Devils scored 46 points and took third.
Mason Houghton and Alex Rico of Nebraska City helped the Pioneers to 60 points in fourth place. They were eighth and 13th, respectively. Other team finishes: 7. Auburn (158 points), 8. Syracuse (167), 12. Ashland-Greenwood (221), 13. Falls City (231), 14. Conestoga (233).
In the girls race, Danie Parriott of Conestoga finished in second place amidst eight KMAland runners in the top 15. Natalie Briggs (6th) and Jozlyn Barnes (8th) of Plattsmouth were next, leading the Blue Devils to 31 points and a second place finish.
Lilyan Becker of Auburn took ninth, and Mila Wehrbein of Plattsmouth finished 10th. Jolie Dix — also of Plattsmouth — came in 11th, Falls City’s Lillian Thomas posted a 12th place run and Auburn’s Alivia Thomas was 15th.
Auburn placed fourth in the team race with 83 points, Falls City had 103 in fifth and Nebraska City came in sixth with 109.
View complete results from the meet linked below.