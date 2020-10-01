(KMAland) -- Check out the other area cross country with results from IKM-Manning, Perry, Southeast Polk, Chariton, Sioux City, West Central Valley, Raymond Central and Lincoln Lutheran.
SHENANDOAH INVITATIONAL
IKM-MANNING INVITATIONAL
Courtney Sporrer and Logan-Magnolia’s girls and Quentin Dreyer and the IKM-Manning boys all won titles at the IKM-Manning Invitational on Thursday.
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
1. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia (19:33.72)
2. Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia (20:46.24)
4. Julianna Stribe, IKM-Manning (21:23.76)
5. Morgan Hanson, IKM-Manning (21:28.88)
6. Greylan Hornbeck, Logan-Magnolia (21:31.41)
8. Eowyn Seick, Logan-Magnolia (21;38.80)
9. Kylie Petersen, Boyer Valley (21:41.03)
10. Claire Miller, Denison-Schleswig (21:44.16)
11. Isabella Araujo, Denison-Schleswig (21:53.10)
12. Kiera Hochstein, Logan-Magnolia (22:12.46)
14. Erica Nolting, Logan-Magnolia (22:23.98)
15. Marissa Brenden, Logan-Magnolia (22:28.62)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
1. Logan-Magnolia (22 points)
3. Denison-Schleswig (70 points)
4. Exira/EHK (104 points)
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
1. Quentin Dreyer, IKM-Manning (16:34.28)
2. Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley (17:06.36)
3. Connor Keller, IKM-Manning (17:23.29)
4. Landon Bendgen, Woodbine (17:25.78)
5. Leo Flores, Denison-Schleswig (17:38.88)
6. Caden Keller, IKM-Manning (17:41.51)
8. Ricky Ledesma, Denison-Schleswig (17:53.55)
9. Lane Sams, IKM-Manning (17:54.17)
10. Noah Bock, Logan-Magnolia (17:59.18)
12. Tanner Spoelstra, IKM-Manning (18:03.83)
13. Conrad Schafer, Woodbine (18:18.48)
14. Adolfo Vargas, Denison-Schelswig (18:21.44)
15. Ethan Perrien, Denison-Schleswig (18:30.38)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
1. IKM-Manning (31 points)
2. Denison-Schleswig (62 points)
4. Woodbine (110 points)
6. Logan-Magnolia (137 points)
7. Boyer Valley (138 points)
PERRY LEON FOX INVITATIONAL
Braelyn Baker, Paige Davis and Clayton Stafford of Creston and Kuemper’s Michael Pottebaum all finished within the top 10 at the Perry Leon Fox Invitational on Thursday.
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
3. Braelyn Baker, Creston (20:01)
8. Paige Davis, Creston (21:03)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
6. Creston (108 points)
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
7. Clayton Stafford, Creston
10. Michael Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
6. Kuemper Catholic (148 points)
SOUTHEAST POLK INVITATIONAL
Craig Alan Becker finished third in a loaded meet at Southeast Polk.
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
None
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
8. Atlantic (235 points)
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
3. Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic (16:57.40)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
7. Atlantic (170 points)
CHARITON INVITATIONAL
Twin Cedars’ Rylee Dunkin won an individual championship while teammate Cheyanne Bruns, Wayne’s RC Hicks, Melcher-Dallas’ J’Lyn Knutzon and Ronan Jimenez of Southeast Warren all had top six finishes in Chariton.
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
1. Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars (20:51.02)
3. J’Lyn Knutson, Melcher-Dallas (21:16.23)
6. Cheyanne Bruns, Twin Cedars (22:09.76)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
4. Twin Cedars (103 points)
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
4. RC Hicks, Wayne (18:26.86)
6. Ronan Jimenez, Southeast Warren (18:42.21)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
5. Wayne (148 points)
8. Southeast Warren (182 points)
10. Moravia (249 points)
SIOUX CITY METRO MEET
Sioux City East’s Kaia Downs and Bishop Heelan’s girls won city championships on Thursday at the Sioux City Metro Meet.
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
1. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East (18:47.32)
2. Grace Mahaney, Bishop Heelan (19:58.54)
4. Sydney Helt, Sioux City East (20:32.47)
5. Sophia Karras, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20:34.56)
6. Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan (20:38.22)
7. Maddie Demke, Bishop Heelan (20:58.94)
9. Jada Newberg, Bishop Heelan (21:14.15)
10. Mia Conley, Bishop Heelan (21:26.33)
11. Katie Lammers, Sioux City East (21:30.70)
12. Sabrina Hazuka, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (21:35.62)
13. Scarlett Walsh, Bishop Heelan (21:55.73)
14. Mariah Morrow, Sioux City East (22:24.12)
15. Ella Brester, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (22:46.72)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
1. Bishop Heelan (24 points)
2. Sioux City East (30 points)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (48 points)
5. Sioux City North (93 points)
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
2. Nathaniel Kifle, Sioux City North (16:43.04)
3. Carlos Rodriguez, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17:09.70)
5. Ryan Campbell, Sioux City East (17:16.32)
8. Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17:57.67)
9. Jose Gutierrez, Sioux City North (18:00.04)
10. Dylan Nation, Sioux City East (18:01.07)
11. Steven Kling, Sioux City North (18:03.78)
12. Hayden Gamble, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (18:04.64)
13. Owen Hoak, Sioux City East (18:15.92)
14. Dajon Wright, Sioux City East (18:17.64)
15. Nick Muller, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (18:18.28)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (38 points)
3. Sioux City East (42 points)
4. Sioux City North (43 points)
5. Bishop Heelan (87 points)
6. Sioux City West (136 points)
WEST CENTRAL VALLEY WILDCAT INVITATIONAL
Missouri Valley had a quartet of boys in the top 14 on their way to a second-place finish while Orient-Macksburg and Ankeny Christian also had a runner in the top 12 on Thursday at WCV.
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
9. Christa Cass, Orient-Macksburg (22:31.31)
12. Bre Boruff, Missouri Valley (23:24.12)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
None
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
2. Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley (17:39.52)
4. Brek Boruff, Missouri Valley (18:22.54)
12. Brody Hoefle, Ankeny Christian (18:57.06)
13. Will Gutzmer, Missouri Valley (18:57.29)
14. Jackson Hustak, Missouri Valley (19:07.22)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
2. Missouri Valley (50 points)
5. Ankeny Christian (138 points)
RAYMOND CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
Palmyra's Emily Frey won an individual championship while teammates Ava Palm, Drew Moyer and Chandler Berry were all within the top three of their respective races at Raymond Central.
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
1. Emily Frey, Palmyra (20:31.49)
3. Ava Palm, Palmyra (21:31.78)
13. Elizabeth Harder, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water (23:48.99)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
2. Palmyra (41 points)
5. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water (69 points)
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
2. Drew Moyer, Palmrya (18:15.31)
3. Chandler Berry, Palmyra (18:45.92)
5. Karter Nider, Palmyra (19:02.68)
15. Matthew Cover, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water (19:31.47)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
2. Palmyra (34 points)
5. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water (91 points)
LINCOLN LUTHERAN INVITATIONAL
Louisville’s Sophie Korytowski, Charlee Peacock and Jaxson Barnes and Johnson County Central’s Ashlei McDonald were all among the top 15 in their respective races at Lincoln Lutheran.
**KMAland Girls Top 15 Finishers**
5. Sophie Korytowski, Louisville (22:04.56)
8. Ashlei McDonald, Johnson County Central (22:11.80)
11. Charlee Peacock, Louisville (22:27.72)
**KMAland Girls Team Standings**
None
**KMAland Boys Top 15 Finishers**
15. Jaxson Barnes, Louisville (18:43.63)
**KMAland Boys Team Standings**
4. Louisville (76 points)
