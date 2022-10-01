(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg, Sioux City North’s Gabe Nash and Natnael Kifle, North Andrew’s Jaclyn Riedinger, Mound City’s Keaton Zembles and Platte Valley’s Mya Wray all had big performances on Saturday in KMAland cross country.
Wartburg College Invitational
Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg had an impressive run at Wartburg, finishing sixth in the Orange Meet with a time of 16:51.30. The Wolverines’ Jazz Christensen ran 55th in the girl’s race.
In the Gray race, the Sioux City North boys had 213 points in ninth place. Gabe Nash was third in 15:24.41, and Natnael Kifle placed sixth. On the girl’s side, Elizabeth Jordan placed 23rd and the Stars were 18th with 464 points.
Savannah Invitational
North Andrew’s Jaclyn Riedinger ran a 22:35.5 and took first place at the Savannah Invitational on Saturday. In the boy’s race, Keaton Zembles of Mound City ran an 18:00.4 to claim fifth.
Caleb Lucas of Rock Port (8th) and Jadon Griffin (11th) and Chauncey Brown (15th) of Mound City also placed in the top 15.
Bishop LeBlond Invitational
Platte Valley’s Mya Wray ran to a runner-up finish, posting a 20:48.16, while teammates Andrea and Allison Riley ran 8th and 12th, respectively. South Holt had 140 points in sixth place.
