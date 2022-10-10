(KMAland) -- The Boyer Valley girls and Woodbine boys won at OABCIG on Monday in KMAland cross country action.
Western Iowa Conference Meet at Treynor
The Logan-Magnolia girls and IKM-Manning boys claimed team championships. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Bob Saunders Classic (at OABCIG)
The Boyer Valley girls posted 74 points to win the team championship while Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballotn had 292 in 12th.
Boyer Valley’s Lauren Malone and Adyson Lapel of Woodbine ran 10th and 11th to lead KMAland runners. Boyer Valley’s Mariah Falkena added a 13th-place finish, and Nicole Sherer of Woodbine was 15th.
Woodbine won another team title on the boy’s side with 41 points behind an individual championship from Landon Bendgen, who ran a 16:18.68. Patrick Heffernan of Boyer Valley was second in 16:33.65, and Gunner Wagner of Woodbine took fourth in 17:59.09.
Woodbine also had 13th and 14th place finishes from Lane Vennink and Adam Barry. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton had 311 points in 13th and West Harrison placed 15th with 416.
View the complete results linked here.
AT Osborn
No results reported.