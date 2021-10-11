(KMAland) -- Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan and the Sioux City North JV boys were winners in KMAland cross country on Monday.
Western Iowa Conference Meet (at IKM-Manning)
Find the complete recap tonight at our Local Sports News Page.
OABCIG Bob Saunders Classic
Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan ran to another win, and the Sioux City North JV boys won a championship at OABCIG on Monday.
Heffernan’s winning run of 17:31.15 was good enough for yet another victory. Woodbine’s Gunner Wagner ran third for the Tigers, which had 114 points in second place. Sioux City North’s JV won with 91 points behind Abubekar Kumbi and Connor Schultz in ninth and 12th, respectively. Landon Bendgen ran 14th for Woodbine. View the complete results from the boys meet below.
Mariah Falkena of Boyer Valley was the top runner from the area in the girls race, placing fourth on the afternoon. Woodbine’s Addison Murdock came in sixth place as the Tigers finished with 104 points in third.
View the complete results from the girls meet below.